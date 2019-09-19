Epoch Investment Partners Raised Phillips 66 (PSX) Holding by $118.12 Million; Farr Miller & Washington Position In Disney (Walt) Co. (DIS) Was Lifted

Farr Miller & Washington Llc increased its stake in Disney (Walt) Co. (DIS) by 35.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farr Miller & Washington Llc bought 80,931 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 311,563 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $43.51 million, up from 230,632 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farr Miller & Washington Llc who had been investing in Disney (Walt) Co. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $247.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $136.8. About 6.78M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 12/04/2018 – Disney launches ESPN+ streaming service with live sports and a show from Kobe Bryant; 14/03/2018 – Disney Reorganization Anticipates 21st Century Fox Assets; 07/03/2018 – Laff Lands Home Improvement in Multi-Year Licensing Agreement With The Disney/ABC Television Group, To Debut Hit Comedy This Fall; 08/05/2018 – Disney and Comcast could carve up Fox assets instead of getting into a bidding war; 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets; 07/05/2018 – ESPN, Fox and ‘Black Panther’ Will Be Focus in Disney 2Q — Earnings Preview; 27/05/2018 – Alan Farley: “Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story is coming in $15.8M shy of its low-end $130M forecast with an estimated 4-day; 09/05/2018 – Disney said its strong performance was helped by Marvel’s “Black Panther,” which helped drive 21 percent year-over-year revenue growth for its studio business; 08/05/2018 – DISNEY 2Q REV. $14.55B, EST. $14.13B; 02/05/2018 – Variety: `Trust’ Star Harris Dickinson to Play the Prince in Disney’s `Maleficent 2′

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Phillips 66 (PSX) by 80.13% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 1.27M shares as the company’s stock rose 11.67% . The institutional investor held 2.86M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $267.07M, up from 1.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Phillips 66 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $102.99. About 1.76 million shares traded. Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) has declined 16.04% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.04% the S&P500. Some Historical PSX News: 24/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66: PIPELINE TO BE PLACED IN SERVICE BY END OF 2019; 16/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RESTARTING GASOLINE UNITS; 09/05/2018 – Phillips 66 Raises Dividend to 80c; 08/03/2018 – Phillips 66 begins Alliance refinery begins reformer, HTU work; 04/04/2018 – China importers hope to sell U.S. cargoes to north Asia after tariff move; 09/05/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 CEO GREG GARLAND SPEAKS IN MEDIA ROUNDTABLE; 25/04/2018 – Phillips 66 expected to post earnings of 89 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 06/04/2018 – PHILLIPS 66 JV BORGER TEXAS REFINERY RETURNING ALL UNITS TO PRODUCTION; 21/04/2018 – DJ Phillips 66, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PSX); 03/04/2018 – Phillips 66’s Alliance, Louisiana refinery restarts reformer

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 61 investors sold PSX shares while 367 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 322 raised stakes. 296.76 million shares or 2.94% less from 305.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trustmark Natl Bank Trust Department holds 25,363 shares. Rothschild Inv Il accumulated 29,163 shares. Adell Harriman Carpenter stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Cornercap Investment Counsel has 0.43% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 35,041 shares. Qs Limited Liability Company reported 269,757 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. Panagora Asset invested in 0.07% or 177,026 shares. Etrade Cap Mgmt Ltd Llc accumulated 0.14% or 56,608 shares. Somerset Gru Limited Liability has invested 0.43% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Blue Cap owns 2,950 shares. Putnam Invs Ltd Liability Com owns 383,880 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. First Manhattan Communication reported 7,680 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr Pa accumulated 4,068 shares. Spears Abacus Advsr Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) for 5,622 shares. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Lc invested 0.08% in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX). Moreover, Meritage Mngmt has 0.33% invested in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX).

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62B and $22.15 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Choice Hotels Intl Inc (NYSE:CHH) by 97,678 shares to 161,842 shares, valued at $14.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Broadcom Inc by 55,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 882,900 shares, and cut its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME).

Since May 28, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $165,816 activity.

Farr Miller & Washington Llc, which manages about $1.04 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc Class A by 477 shares to 34,970 shares, valued at $37.87 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co. (NYSE:CL) by 4,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 310,584 shares, and cut its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ).