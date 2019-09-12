Epoch Investment Partners Raised Its Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Position by $459,264; Shares Rose; Ashmore Group Plc Holding In Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR) Was Lifted

Ashmore Group Plc increased its stake in Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR) by 121.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ashmore Group Plc bought 383,418 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.17% . The institutional investor held 700,000 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.90 million, up from 316,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ashmore Group Plc who had been investing in Petroleo Brasileiro for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $14.57. About 15.92M shares traded. PetrÃ³leo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) has risen 28.39% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.39% the S&P500. Some Historical PBR News: 14/03/2018 – PETROBRAS TO CUT GASOLINE PRICE TO BRL1.5415 FROM BRL1.5537; 22/05/2018 – BRAZIL’S COLNAGO SAYS GOV’T CHOSE TO BE PRUDENT, REMOVE FORECAST OF REVENUE FROM PETROBRAS PRIVATIZATION FROM 2018 BUDGET; 19/04/2018 – PETROBRAS REFINERIES PROPOSAL IS GOOD, REDUCES EXPOSURE: ODDONE; 11/05/2018 – PETROBRAS SAYS IT PAID $300M TO BANCO SAFRA, $600M TO JPMORGAN; 16/05/2018 – Petrobras oil and gas output rises in April; 06/03/2018 – Brazil discussing new Petrobras fuel pricing policy -minister; 27/04/2018 – PETROBRAS TO RAISE DIESEL PRICE TO BRL2.1112 FROM BRL2.0953; 07/05/2018 – PETROBRAS TO RAISE DIESEL PRICE TO BRL2.1289 FROM BRL2.1015; 08/05/2018 – PETROBRAS CFO SAYS COMPANY IS WORKING INTENSELY WITH CHINA’S CNPC TO DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP; 30/05/2018 – DIRECTOR OF STRATEGY AT PETROBRAS SAYS AUTHORITIES HAVE TOLD COMPANY ITS INDEPENDENCE IS PRESERVED

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 2,496 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 52,556 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.71 million, up from 50,060 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $122.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $191.37. About 2.36 million shares traded or 27.12% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 08/05/2018 – Trust in Banks Highest Since 2012, but Declining Branch Visits and Increased Digital Transactions Risk Eroding Customer Relationships, Accenture Research Finds; 04/04/2018 – Accenture Interactive Named a Leader in Gartner’s 2018 Magic Quadrant for Global Digital Marketing Agencies; 26/04/2018 – Accenture Helps Celsia Launch SAP S/4 HANA® to Support Business Functions and Improve Utility Plant Operations; 15/05/2018 – Accenture Positioned as a Leader in lDC’s MarketScape Worldwide Cloud Professional Services 2018 Vendor Assessment for Fourth Consecutive Report; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Awarded U.S. Patent for ZBx AI Platform that Categorizes Data for Zero-Based Spend Analysis; 03/05/2018 – Accenture to Co-Develop Digital Defense and Security Solution with SAP, Helping Defense Agencies Accelerate Digital Capabilities; 09/03/2018 – TOYOTA MOTOR CORP – THE COMPANIES HAVE STARTED TO DEPLOY THE SYSTEM IN METROPOLITAN TOKYO ON A TRIAL BASIS; 13/03/2018 – Global Expansion: Analytic Partners Adds Lucien van der Hoeven to Lead EMEA; 25/04/2018 – Accenture CEO Gives Strategy for Digital Transformation (Video); 29/03/2018 – Accenture MBA Innovation Challenge Supports Wounded Warrior Project® with Pro-Bono Consulting Services

Ashmore Group Plc, which manages about $178.67 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Grupo Aeroportuario Cen (NASDAQ:OMAB) by 21,900 shares to 15,100 shares, valued at $738,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avianca Holdings Sa (NYSE:AVH) by 458,019 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.20 million shares, and cut its stake in Noah Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NOAH).

