Epoch Investment Partners Position in Ppl (PPL) Has Lowered by $6.40 Million as Stock Value Declined; Polaris Capital Management Has Lowered Anthem (ANTM) Position as Market Value Declined

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 3.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 206,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 5.42 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $172.06 million, down from 5.63 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.93 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $30.39. About 2.62M shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 27/04/2018 – MOYNIHAN: AI, VOICE TECH ARE HARDER TO DEVELOP THAN PPL KNOW; 16/05/2018 – PPL Corporation chairman says company remains well-positioned for future growth, success; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corp Supportive of Ofgem Decision to Forgo Mid-Period Review; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: UP TO 87M PPL’S DATA MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED; 20/03/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.31 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/03/2018 – PPL PLANS TO REAFFIRM 2018 EARNINGS VIEW, CAGR RATE THROUGH ’20; 10/04/2018 – Given fig leaf offered by Xi now is the time for trump to declare victory in the china trade war watch the mkt soar & ppl forget abt mueller; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Net $452M; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – QTRLY EARNINGS OF $0.65 PER SHARE AND EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS OF $0.74 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q OPER REV. $2.13B, EST. $2.09B

Polaris Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 2.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Polaris Capital Management Llc sold 5,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 201,020 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $57.69 million, down from 206,420 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Polaris Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $76.54B market cap company. The stock increased 1.79% or $5.25 during the last trading session, reaching $299.2. About 693,575 shares traded. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 11.34% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.91% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 23/05/2018 – On Pro Football: N.F.L. Anthem Policy Bound to Please Only the N.F.L; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review; 28/03/2018 – Voice of Amer: Hong Kong Debates Anthem Law; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 30/03/2018 – FCC Settles Equipment Marketing Investigation with Anthem; 01/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Anthem’s ‘A+’ IFS Rating; Maintains Negative Outlook; 22/05/2018 – SHAREHOLDERS HAD ACCUSED EXPRESS SCRIPTS OF INFLATING ITS SHARE PRICE BY CONCEALING ITS DETERIORATING RELATIONSHIP WITH ANTHEM, A BIG CUSTOMER; 15/05/2018 – JANA PARTNERS LLC DISSOLVES SOLE SHARE STAKE IN W W GRAINGER INC; 12/03/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross Medicare Solutions Center Opens in Chinatown

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62B and $22.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 56,002 shares to 678,376 shares, valued at $258.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Colliers Intl Group Inc by 26,851 shares in the quarter, for a total of 196,110 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board has invested 0.02% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). 81,142 were accumulated by Opus Mgmt. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust Banking Corporation has 663,094 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Essex Inv Management Limited Com holds 2,459 shares. Kempen Capital Mngmt Nv has invested 1.6% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Jfs Wealth holds 0.04% or 4,269 shares in its portfolio. Community Fincl Bank Na holds 0.07% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) or 11,498 shares. Moreover, Cibc Ww Markets Corporation has 0.02% invested in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Cibc National Bank Usa holds 0.05% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) or 11,753 shares. New York-based Silvercrest Asset Management Gp Ltd Llc has invested 0% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Geode Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Nordea Invest Mngmt Ab holds 7.29 million shares. Mngmt Pro Inc, Texas-based fund reported 200 shares. Everence Capital Management Inc holds 0.12% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) for 22,061 shares. 362,494 are held by Bank Of Nova Scotia.

Analysts await PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.56 EPS, up 1.82% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.55 per share. PPL’s profit will be $404.18M for 13.57 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.70 actual EPS reported by PPL Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Polaris Capital Management Llc, which manages about $4.42 billion and $2.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Kforce Inc (NASDAQ:KFRC) by 10,600 shares to 95,694 shares, valued at $3.36M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cambridge Bancorp (CATC) by 31,030 shares in the quarter, for a total of 55,512 shares, and has risen its stake in Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB).

