Epoch Investment Partners Maintains Position in Masimo (MASI); Illumina (ILMN) Stock Price Declined While Swiss National Bank Has Increased Holding by $4.00 Million

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Masimo Corp (MASI) by 4.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 4,182 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% . The institutional investor held 101,048 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.97 million, up from 96,866 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Masimo Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $153.25. About 184,842 shares traded. Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) has risen 62.41% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 62.41% the S&P500. Some Historical MASI News: 06/03/2018 – Masimo Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – Masimo O3® Regional Oximetry and SedLine® Brain Function Monitoring Power Two Investigations into Postoperative Delirium; 09/03/2018 – MASIMO CORP MASI.O : BARCLAYS STARTS WITH OVERWEIGHT RATING; $97 TARGET PRICE; 22/04/2018 – DJ Masimo Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MASI); 07/05/2018 – Masimo SET® Pulse Oximetry Helps Form Basis of Utah Senate Resolution on Postoperative Oxygen Saturation Home Monitoring for Patients Prescribed Opioids; 21/05/2018 – Women’s Tennis Association to Use Masimo MightySat™ Fingertip Pulse Oximeters to Advance Player Health and Performance; 02/05/2018 – MASIMO 1Q ADJ EPS 75C; 02/05/2018 – Masimo 1Q Net $45.6M; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Management Buys New 1.1% Position in Masimo; 07/05/2018 – Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Exits Position in Masimo

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Illumina Inc (ILMN) by 2.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Swiss National Bank bought 12,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 490,745 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.47M, up from 477,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Swiss National Bank who had been investing in Illumina Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.87B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.28% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $281.42. About 628,438 shares traded. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb, Illumina to Collaborate to Develop, Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology Immunotherapies; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC – FOR FISCAL 2018, COMPANY NOW PROJECTS GAAP EARNINGS PER DILUTED SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO ILLUMINA STOCKHOLDERS OF $4.45 TO $4.55; 09/05/2018 – CareDx Enters Into License and Commercialization Agreement With Illumina; 10/04/2018 – Illumina and Loxo Oncology to Partner on Developing Next-Generation Sequencing-Based Pan-Cancer Companion Diagnostics; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA 1Q REV. $782M; 05/03/2018 – ANHUI ANKE BIOTECHNOLOGY 300009.SZ SAYS ITS UNIT OBTAINS EXCLUSIVE DISTRIBUTION RIGHTS IN CHINA FOR PRODUCTS OF VEROGEN, U.S. COMPANY JOINTLY SET UP BY U.S. FIRMS ILLUMINA AND TELEGRAPH HILL PARTNERS; 05/03/2018 Illumina Health Offers GAINSWave in Scottsdale; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB AND ILLUMINA ANNOUNCE STRATEGIC COLLABORATION TO DEVELOP AND COMMERCIALIZE COMPANION DIAGNOSTICS FOR BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB’S ONCOLOGY IMMUNOTHERAPIES

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 19 investors sold MASI shares while 111 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 42.26 million shares or 4.87% less from 44.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northcoast Asset Mngmt Ltd Co holds 7,011 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Jupiter Asset Mgmt Limited reported 4,524 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fosun Interest Ltd invested 0.03% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Regions Fin has invested 0% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Hsbc Hldgs Public Limited Co, United Kingdom-based fund reported 30,345 shares. Idaho-based Caprock Group Inc Incorporated has invested 0.06% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). Alpha Windward Lc holds 77 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Point72 Asset Mgmt LP holds 0.04% in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI) or 69,519 shares. Sei Invests Com reported 66,618 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc reported 8,976 shares stake. Counselors invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI). 2,650 are held by Numerixs Invest. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt has 27,277 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Principal owns 218,456 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cap Impact Advisors Ltd Liability Company has 0.7% invested in Masimo Corporation (NASDAQ:MASI).

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62B and $22.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Eversource Energy by 7,812 shares to 319,779 shares, valued at $22.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Boston Scientific Corp (NYSE:BSX) by 146,035 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.43M shares, and cut its stake in Eldorado Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:ERI).

Swiss National Bank, which manages about $91.16 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 49,100 shares to 2.69 million shares, valued at $170.39 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Range Res Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 54,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 386,500 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

