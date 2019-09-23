Epoch Investment Partners Lowered Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Stake; Halliburton Company (HAL) Had 5 Bulls

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) stake by 5.87% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 16,298 shares as Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM)’s stock rose 10.33%. The Epoch Investment Partners Inc holds 261,226 shares with $30.14 million value, down from 277,524 last quarter. Waste Mgmt Inc Del now has $48.73 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $114.87. About 680,291 shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance; 29/03/2018 – DOE-EM: WIPP’s Future is `Bright,” Officials Say at Waste Management Conference

Among 6 analysts covering Halliburton (NYSE:HAL), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 83% are positive. Halliburton has $3600 highest and $2300 lowest target. $27’s average target is 31.13% above currents $20.59 stock price. Halliburton had 11 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, September 5 with “Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Tuesday, July 23 by Credit Suisse. Citigroup maintained Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) rating on Friday, September 6. Citigroup has “Buy” rating and $2700 target. As per Monday, September 16, the company rating was downgraded by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, September 12 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, April 9. The stock of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Tuesday, July 23. See Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) latest ratings:

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to the upstream oil and natural gas industry worldwide. The company has market cap of $18.04 billion. The companyÂ’s Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as bonding the well, well casing, and casing equipment. It has a 13.58 P/E ratio. It also provides completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion services and products, intelligent well completions, liner hanger systems, sand control systems, and service tools; pressure control services comprising coiled tubing, hydraulic workover units, and downhole tools; and pipeline and process services, such as pre-commissioning and maintenance, subsea pipeline, conventional pipeline, and process services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.27, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 104 investors sold Halliburton Company shares while 219 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 201 raised stakes. 656.87 million shares or 0.58% more from 653.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Endurance Wealth Mngmt has invested 0% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Hightower Advsr Lc holds 0.01% or 71,785 shares. Cypress Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation (Wy) owns 50 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Ltd holds 799,521 shares or 0.5% of its portfolio. Waddell & Reed Financial holds 0.07% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) or 1.32M shares. Hedeker Wealth Ltd Llc stated it has 30,994 shares. Serv Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 1.35 million shares. Covalent Prtnrs holds 134,000 shares or 5.88% of its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 4.04M shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa holds 0% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) or 12,418 shares. Pnc Fincl Gp reported 514,210 shares. Public Sector Pension Investment Board has invested 0.02% in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). Optimum Advisors has 0.04% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue, a Alaska-based fund reported 147,020 shares. Moreover, First Manhattan has 0% invested in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL) for 4,581 shares.

Since September 12, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $154,800 activity. 8,000 shares were bought by Albrecht William E, worth $154,800 on Thursday, September 12.

Among 4 analysts covering Waste Management (NYSE:WM), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Waste Management has $13000 highest and $103 lowest target. $115.80’s average target is 0.81% above currents $114.87 stock price. Waste Management had 10 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, April 11 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, April 4 by UBS. Macquarie Research maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $13000 target in Wednesday, September 4 report.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased Berry Global Group Inc (NYSE:BERY) stake by 8,887 shares to 333,181 valued at $17.52M in 2019Q2. It also upped Brinker Intl Inc (NYSE:EAT) stake by 84,069 shares and now owns 315,599 shares. Service Corp Intl (NYSE:SCI) was raised too.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $487.87 million for 24.97 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual EPS reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Woodley Farra Manion Port Mgmt holds 66,603 shares. 9,321 are owned by Horizon Invs Ltd Co. Wg Shaheen Dba Whitney stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Cls Investments Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Intact Inv Management holds 0.13% or 31,300 shares in its portfolio. Massmutual Fsb Adv has 70,964 shares. Fort Limited Partnership holds 0.06% or 2,571 shares in its portfolio. Nomura owns 0.17% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 321,579 shares. Regent Investment Limited Liability Company holds 0.08% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 2,200 shares. Albion Financial Gru Ut has invested 0.04% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Argi Investment Services Lc, Kentucky-based fund reported 3,435 shares. Btr Management holds 0.31% or 14,465 shares. Willingdon Wealth Mngmt holds 67,532 shares. Vestor Cap reported 30,333 shares. Tctc Holding Lc holds 3.08% or 488,710 shares.