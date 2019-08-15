Epoch Investment Partners Lowered By $2.18 Million Its Norfolk Southern (NSC) Stake; The Cooper Companies, Inc. (COO) Covered By 7 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 8 analysts covering Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Cooper Companies has $330 highest and $302 lowest target. $320.67’s average target is -4.02% below currents $334.11 stock price. Cooper Companies had 14 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Stephens. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Raymond James. Piper Jaffray maintained it with “Buy” rating and $325 target in Wednesday, March 6 report. The stock of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) earned “Hold” rating by Oppenheimer on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) earned “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by Jefferies with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. See The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) latest ratings:

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC) stake by 4.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 11,706 shares as Norfolk Southern Corp (NSC)’s stock declined 4.54%. The Epoch Investment Partners Inc holds 240,343 shares with $44.92 million value, down from 252,049 last quarter. Norfolk Southern Corp now has $44.50B valuation. The stock decreased 1.27% or $2.17 during the last trading session, reaching $168.92. About 1.07 million shares traded. Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) has risen 13.44% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NSC News: 16/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: NORFOLK SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY-ABANDONMENT EXEMPTION-IN AURORA, PORTAGE COUNTY, OHIO; 24/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern announces BiTA membership; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern partners with Plug and Play to drive innovation in supply chain logistics; 25/04/2018 – NORFOLK SOUTHERN CORP – QTRLY COAL REVENUE $434 MLN VS $420 MLN; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q EPS $1.93; 25/04/2018 – Norfolk Southern 1Q Net $552M; 09/05/2018 – Norfolk Southern at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/05/2018 – FOX 29: #BREAKING: #SEPTA service on the Wilmington/Newark Regional Rail Line will remain suspended through the end of toda…; 16/03/2018 – Norfolk Southern Remaining Neutral Toward TRC’s Offer; 01/05/2018 – CFO Earhart Gifts 175 Of Norfolk Southern Corp

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased Colliers Intl Group Inc stake by 26,851 shares to 196,110 valued at $13.09 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Maximus Inc (NYSE:MMS) stake by 48,122 shares and now owns 532,970 shares. Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR) was raised too.

More notable recent Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “North American Rail Volumes Continue Downward Trend – Benzinga” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Norfolk Southern -5% after earnings miss – Seeking Alpha” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “CSX Stock Is a Good Play â€” But Is It the Best One? – Nasdaq” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Shippers Want More Changes To Demurrage And Accessorial Charges – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $100,546 activity. Scanlon Jennifer F. bought $100,546 worth of stock or 525 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.82 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 0.72 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 47 investors sold NSC shares while 386 reduced holdings. 114 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 187.44 million shares or 11.77% less from 212.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith & Howard Wealth Management Limited Co holds 1,667 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Fukoku Mutual Life Insur Co invested in 0.04% or 1,600 shares. Country Tru Comml Bank holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Caprock invested in 4,360 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Limited Liability has 114 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 9,193 were accumulated by Murphy Cap Mgmt. James Rech holds 0.05% or 3,859 shares. 3,685 are held by Greenleaf. Regentatlantic Lc invested in 12,532 shares. Mirae Asset Invests Limited reported 32,507 shares stake. Plante Moran Finance Advsrs Ltd owns 379 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Campbell Newman Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.26% in Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC). 4,637 are owned by Ingalls Snyder Lc. 1,630 were reported by Security Bancorp Of So Dak. Avalon Advsrs Ltd, Texas-based fund reported 2,545 shares.

Analysts await Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.76 EPS, up 9.52% or $0.24 from last year’s $2.52 per share. NSC’s profit will be $727.01 million for 15.30 P/E if the $2.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.70 actual EPS reported by Norfolk Southern Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.22% EPS growth.

Among 6 analysts covering Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Norfolk Southern has $23700 highest and $13800 lowest target. $202.67’s average target is 19.98% above currents $168.92 stock price. Norfolk Southern had 13 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, April 4. BMO Capital Markets maintained the shares of NSC in report on Thursday, April 25 with “Market Perform” rating. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Monday, April 29 by Morgan Stanley. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Equal-Weight”. The stock of Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) earned “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, June 12. Barclays Capital maintained Norfolk Southern Corporation (NYSE:NSC) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating.

The Cooper Companies, Inc. operates as a medical device firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $16.53 billion. The firm develops, makes, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia. It has a 39.25 P/E ratio. It also provides medical devices, surgical instruments, accessories, and diagnostic services and products for health care professionals and institutions focusing on womenÂ’s health, fertility, and genetic testing in hospitals, clinicianÂ’s offices, and fertility clinics.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold The Cooper Companies, Inc. shares while 130 reduced holdings. 68 funds opened positions while 135 raised stakes. 46.20 million shares or 6.45% less from 49.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Co invested 0% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Fil Limited reported 0.3% of its portfolio in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Kbc Group Nv holds 5,357 shares. Daiwa Secs Gru holds 18,189 shares. Zeke Ltd, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 753 shares. 390,720 are owned by Champlain Investment Prtn Ltd. Brown Advisory accumulated 12,548 shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd Co reported 4,240 shares. Argent owns 3,796 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. California-based Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership has invested 0% in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO). Taurus Asset Mngmt Lc reported 31,165 shares stake. 2,500 were reported by Oakbrook Invests Limited Liability Company. Employees Retirement System Of Texas holds 0.01% or 2,000 shares. Bessemer Inc invested in 0.54% or 478,668 shares. Capital Fincl Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) for 1,396 shares.

The stock increased 0.41% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $334.11. About 90,486 shares traded. The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) has risen 31.82% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.82% the S&P500. Some Historical COO News: 06/03/2018 Cooper Cos Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/05/2018 – The Cooper Companies Announces Executive Management Changes; 23/04/2018 – Brian Andrews to Succeed Albert White as Chief Financial Officer of The Cooper Companies; 19/04/2018 – DJ Cooper Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COO); 20/04/2018 – Jennison Adds Hill-Rom, Exits Cooper Cos, Cuts AbbVie; 16/04/2018 – Cooper Cos. Exec VP/Secretary/Administrative Chief/Governance Chief Carol R. Kaufman to Resign April 30; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos Sees FY18 Rev $2.510B-$2.560B; 08/03/2018 – Cooper Cos 1Q Adj EPS $2.79; 23/04/2018 – Cooper Cos: Brian Andrews to Succeed Albert White as CFO; 08/03/2018 – ALBERT WHITE TO SUCCEED ROBERT WEISS AS CEO OF COOPER COS