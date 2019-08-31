Epoch Investment Partners Lifted Position in Boeing Co (BA) as Shares Declined; As Coca Cola Co (KO) Market Value Rose, Boys Arnold & Co Cut Its Position

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 56,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 678,376 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $258.75 million, up from 622,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $364.09. About 2.89M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – BOEING SEES `SPACE-BASED ECOSYSTEM’ DEVELOPING AROUND ISS; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FULL YEAR CASH FLOW GUIDANCE IS INCREASED TO BETWEEN $15.0 AND $15.5 BLN, DRIVEN BY IMPROVED PERFORMANCE; 18/05/2018 – TODAY’S TMJ4: #BREAKING: A Cubana de Aviacion Boeing 737 crashed on takeoff from Havana’s Jose Marti International Airport on; 15/05/2018 – WTO Ruling Advances U.S. and Boeing in Case Against Airbus; 11/04/2018 – BOC AVIATION – 10 AIRCRAFTS ON ORDER INCLUDE 2 AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT, 2 AIRBUS A330NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT & 6 BOEING 787 FAMILY AIRCRAFT; 17/04/2018 – U.S. to announce new weapons export policy on Thursday; 04/04/2018 – Gulfstream Luxury Jets, Old Boeing 737s in China’s Tariff Sights; 09/03/2018 – Turkish Airlines Says Deal With Airbus, Boeing Each Include 25 Firm Orders 5 Options; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 07/05/2018 – ETHIOPIAN AIRLINES PLANS TO ORDER 13 BOEING 787 JETS AND SIX AIRBUS A350 PLANES -CEO

Boys Arnold & Co Inc decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 5.05% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Boys Arnold & Co Inc sold 7,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 136,650 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40M, down from 143,912 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Boys Arnold & Co Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.04. About 8.75M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62B and $22.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Grou (NASDAQ:DHIL) by 93,424 shares to 67,360 shares, valued at $9.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC) by 81,064 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.15 million shares, and cut its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB).

Boys Arnold & Co Inc, which manages about $1.02B and $667.96 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 111,781 shares to 136,781 shares, valued at $25.98M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 2,244 shares in the quarter, for a total of 30,489 shares, and has risen its stake in United Technologies Corp (NYSE:UTX).

