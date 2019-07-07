Epoch Investment Partners Lifted Middleby (MIDD) Position by $3.17 Million; As Scripps E W Co Ohio Cl A (SSP) Stock Value Declined, Teton Advisors Lowered Holding

Teton Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Scripps E W Co Ohio Cl A (SSP) by 2.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Teton Advisors Inc sold 26,448 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 881,600 shares of the broadcasting company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.51M, down from 908,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Teton Advisors Inc who had been investing in Scripps E W Co Ohio Cl A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $15.63. About 188,060 shares traded. The E.W. Scripps Company (NYSE:SSP) has risen 38.77% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SSP News: 23/04/2018 – EW Scripps Pushes Directors Versus GAMCO Asset Mgmt Slate; 08/05/2018 – DISCOVERY QTRLY ADJUSTED EPS EXCLUDING RESTRUCTURING COSTS, OTHER SCRIPPS RELATED TRANSACTION COSTS, WAS $0.53; 07/05/2018 – EW Scripps Sees 2Q National Media Rev in Low-to-Mid $60M Range; 18/04/2018 – Discovery CEO Zaslav Says Buying Scripps Creates a Moat (Video); 06/03/2018 – Geoffrey Fieger And Michael Hanna File $100 Million Dollar Lawsuit Against Scripps Media, Inc. (WXYZ-TV, Channel 7) Regarding S; 07/05/2018 – E. W. SCRIPPS CO – REMAINS ON TRACK TO GROW CASH FLOW FROM OPERATIONS BY MORE THAN 40 PERCENT FROM 2016 LEVELS BY 2020; 22/05/2018 – Scripps to Transfer Stk Listing to Nasdaq; 15/03/2018 – Roseanne Stars Pick & Host Their Favorite Episodes on Laff In Special Week-Long Primetime Event March 19-24 Leading up to Reboo; 09/05/2018 – Bounce’s Saints & Sinners Finishes #1 in All of Television Ahead of CBS, FOX and NBC and All Cable Networks Sunday Night Among; 23/04/2018 – DJ E W Scripps Company Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSP)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Middleby Corp (MIDD) by 9.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 24,399 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.91% with the market. The institutional investor held 290,587 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.79 million, up from 266,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Middleby Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.71B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $138.4. About 228,660 shares traded. The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) has risen 30.46% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.03% the S&P500. Some Historical MIDD News: 18/05/2018 – Middleby: Taylor Deal Will Enhance Prsence in Beverage, Frozen Dessert and Grilling Sectors; 24/04/2018 – Middleby Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires JoeTap, Nitro Brew Coffee Systems; 26/03/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS VE.MA.C. SRL; 18/05/2018 – Middleby to Acquire Taylor for $1 Billio; 03/04/2018 – MIDDLEBY BUYS FOR FIREX SRL; 21/05/2018 – Middleby at Tour Hosted By CL King Today; 20/04/2018 – Middleby Acquires Josper S.A; 14/05/2018 – Edgepoint Adds Middleby, Exits Microsemi, Cuts Generac: 13F; 18/05/2018 – Middleby Sees Closing Early in 3

Since January 7, 2019, it had 15 buys, and 1 insider sale for $4.15 million activity. Scripps Eaton M bought 29,728 shares worth $556,712. SCRIPPS CHARLES E bought $94,005 worth of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) on Monday, January 28. 11,000 shares were sold by Lawlor Brian G., worth $209,000 on Tuesday, February 5.

Teton Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.00 billion and $1.01B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nautilus Inc (NYSE:NLS) by 84,509 shares to 190,540 shares, valued at $1.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Avid Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AVID) by 80,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 260,042 shares, and has risen its stake in Union Bankshares Corp New Com (NASDAQ:UBSH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 6 investors sold SSP shares while 59 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 53.38 million shares or 6.27% less from 56.95 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 3,621 shares. Sageworth Tru reported 103 shares. D E Shaw stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 361,119 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Company accumulated 20,749 shares. Pnc Finance Gru Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). State Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Lenox Wealth invested in 59,454 shares or 0.39% of the stock. Credit Suisse Ag holds 0% or 71,010 shares. The Netherlands-based Apg Asset Management Nv has invested 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). Ameritas Inv Partners stated it has 3,793 shares. Charles Schwab Investment has 298,078 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Victory Cap Mngmt has 3.62 million shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement System holds 0% in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) or 47,130 shares.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62 billion and $22.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 3.71 million shares to 164,953 shares, valued at $8.90 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 10,611 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 420,333 shares, and cut its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME).

Investors sentiment is 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 17 investors sold MIDD shares while 108 reduced holdings. only 47 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 52.86 million shares or 0.25% more from 52.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Legacy Capital Prtnrs owns 13,348 shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Citigroup invested in 0% or 3,821 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky reported 0.07% in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). 161,509 were accumulated by Bancorporation Of America De. California State Teachers Retirement Sys accumulated 90,422 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.01% or 19,242 shares in its portfolio. Ameriprise Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). Advisory Research Inc holds 3,453 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Covington Management has 0% invested in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD) for 44 shares. Gulf Commercial Bank (Uk) Limited owns 12,172 shares. Fiera Capital Corp stated it has 1.44% of its portfolio in The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ:MIDD). 18,044 were reported by Robeco Institutional Asset Bv. Mountain Pacific Invest Advisers Id holds 0.14% or 11,500 shares in its portfolio. Westpac Corporation reported 56,817 shares. 20,030 are held by Arcadia Mngmt Corporation Mi.