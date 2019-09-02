Epoch Investment Partners Lifted Its Ryman Hospitality Pptys (RHP) Holding; Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI)’s Sentiment Is 0.71

Citizens Community Bancorp (CZWI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.71 in Q1 2019. It’s down -1.04, from 1.75 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 10 investment professionals increased and opened new stock positions, while 14 sold and reduced their stock positions in Citizens Community Bancorp. The investment professionals in our database now have: 5.08 million shares, down from 5.28 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Citizens Community Bancorp in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 11 Increased: 7 New Position: 3.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (RHP) stake by 33.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Epoch Investment Partners Inc acquired 125,992 shares as Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (RHP)’s stock declined 6.65%. The Epoch Investment Partners Inc holds 499,837 shares with $41.11M value, up from 373,845 last quarter. Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc now has $4.07B valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $79.66. About 251,638 shares traded. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has declined 9.23% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RHP News: 17/05/2018 – RYMAN TO BUILD NZ$100M RETIREMENT VILLAGE IN HAVELOCK NORTH; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE FY NET INCOME NZ$388.2M; 05/04/2018 – Billboard: NEEDTOBREATHE Perform ‘No Excuses’ for Ryman Unplugged: Exclusive Video; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q FFO $1.10/Shr; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – BUYS EIGHTH VILLAGE SITE IN VICTORIA; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE FINAL DIV/SHR 10.9 NZ CENTS; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN BUYS 8TH SITE FOR RETIREMMENT VILLAGE IN VICTORIA; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – ALL FIGURES IN NZ$; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q Net $27.3M; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD – FY REVENUE FROM ORDINARY ACTIVITIES NZ$342.5 MLN, UP 18.4%

Analysts await Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) to report earnings on October, 25. They expect $0.27 EPS, up 125.00% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.12 per share. CZWI’s profit will be $3.05 million for 10.14 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.23 actual EPS reported by Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.39% EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.58% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $10.95. About 2,942 shares traded. Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (CZWI) has declined 22.17% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CZWI News: 15/05/2018 – Arbiter Partners Capital Mgmt Exits Citizens Community Bancorp; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Mgmt Group Buys Into Citizens Community Bancorp; 21/04/2018 DJ Citizens Community Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CZWI); 27/04/2018 – Citizens Community Bancrp 2Q EPS 23c

Cutler Capital Management Llc holds 1.34% of its portfolio in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. for 271,230 shares. Fj Capital Management Llc owns 919,794 shares or 1.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Maltese Capital Management Llc has 0.6% invested in the company for 659,026 shares. The Connecticut-based Thb Asset Management has invested 0.59% in the stock. Gendell Jeffrey L, a Connecticut-based fund reported 342,061 shares.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding firm for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various consumer, and commercial and agricultural banking services and products primarily in Wisconsin, Minnesota, and Michigan, the United States. The company has market cap of $123.76 million. It offers various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 17.86 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial loans, agricultural loans, residential mortgages, home equity lines-of-credit, commercial and industrial loans, and consumer and other loans.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $1.08 million activity. REED COLIN V bought $503,508 worth of stock or 6,106 shares.

