Epoch Investment Partners Lifted Its Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) Position; Raymond James Financial (RJF) SI Decreased By 15.45%

Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) had a decrease of 15.45% in short interest. RJF’s SI was 1.76 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 15.45% from 2.08M shares previously. With 928,200 avg volume, 2 days are for Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF)’s short sellers to cover RJF’s short positions. The SI to Raymond James Financial Inc’s float is 1.4%. The stock increased 3.12% or $2.3 during the last trading session, reaching $76.05. About 339,233 shares traded. Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) has declined 11.35% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical RJF News: 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 03/04/2018 – Lisa Detanna Named to Forbes’ List of Best-In-State Wealth Advisors; 02/04/2018 Franklin Financial Network Announces Completion Of Merger With Nashville-Based Civic Bank & Trust

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) stake by 4.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Epoch Investment Partners Inc acquired 2,098 shares as Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN)’s stock rose 6.22%. The Epoch Investment Partners Inc holds 50,060 shares with $8.81 million value, up from 47,962 last quarter. Accenture Plc Ireland now has $123.28B valuation. The stock increased 1.93% or $3.66 during the last trading session, reaching $193.22. About 801,829 shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 19/03/2018 – Accenture Named Leader in 2017 Everest Group IoT Services Peak Matrix; 06/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC – MADE MINORITY INVESTMENT IN UPSKILL, A PROVIDER OF ENTERPRISE SOFTWARE FOR AUGMENTED REALITY DEVICES IN INDUSTRIAL SETTINGS; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Significantly Expands Footprint with Major Automotive Manufacturer Account; 08/03/2018 – ACCENTURE: WOMEN NOW 41% OF GLOBAL WORKFORCE; 06/03/2018 – Accenture to Host Conference Call Thursday, Mar. 22, to Discuss Second-Quarter Fiscal Year 2018 Results; 22/03/2018 – ACCENTURE PLC QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUES $9.59 BLN VS $8.32 BLN; 22/03/2018 – Investment in lnsurtech Industry Surged in 2017, with Europe Emerging as Key lnsurtech Hub, Accenture Analysis Finds; 29/03/2018 – ACCENTURE – ENTERED AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE NEW YORK-BASED DIGITAL AGENCY, MEREDITH XCELERATED MARKETING; 14/05/2018 – Accenture Is a Leader and Star Performer in Everest Group Procurement Outsourcing Market Report for 2018; 19/04/2018 – Bankers Confident in the Integrity of Data Driving Business Decisions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold ACN shares while 357 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 372 raised stakes. 444.15 million shares or 5.07% less from 467.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Webster Commercial Bank N A holds 0.05% or 2,160 shares in its portfolio. Profund Advisors Ltd accumulated 11,951 shares. Retail Bank Of America De reported 7.70 million shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. 107,460 were reported by Howard Capital Mgmt. Northern Tru Corporation accumulated 9.95M shares. Bryn Mawr Tru invested in 5,307 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Carnegie Capital Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co, a Ohio-based fund reported 21,088 shares. Birch Hill Investment Advisors Ltd Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 27,863 shares. Highvista Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 3,300 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys owns 33,700 shares or 0.3% of their US portfolio. Brown Brothers Harriman And, New York-based fund reported 8,160 shares. Cornerstone Invest Partners Lc owns 3.01% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 384,009 shares. Caprock Group Inc has 0.27% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 7,834 shares. Comerica Comml Bank has 165,433 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Voloridge Inv Management Ltd Liability stated it has 9,809 shares.

More notable recent Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Worried About Insider Transactions At Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “When Should You Buy Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Investorideas.com published: “Investorideas.com Newswire – The AI Eye: Accenture (NYSE: $ACN) to Acquire Analytics8, Wipro Launches 3 Intel- (Nasdaq: $INTC) Powered AI Solutions and Veritone (Nasdaq: $VERI)Announces Agreement with ART19 – InvestorIdeas.com” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Accenture (ACN) Reports Acquisition of Analytics8 – StreetInsider.com” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Schaeffersresearch.com‘s news article titled: “Why We’re Buying Calls On Accenture Stock – Schaeffers Research” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 74,402 shares to 1.90M valued at $296.77M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 532,292 shares and now owns 2.34M shares. Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) was reduced too.

Among 8 analysts covering Accenture (NYSE:ACN), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Accenture has $21100 highest and $180 lowest target. $192.13’s average target is -0.56% below currents $193.22 stock price. Accenture had 15 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Friday, March 22. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 29. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Friday, March 29 report. Wells Fargo maintained Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) rating on Thursday, June 13. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $20000 target. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 29 by Cantor Fitzgerald. As per Friday, March 29, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) earned “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, March 29. On Thursday, March 21 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Buy”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Thursday, June 20. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Thursday, June 20 with “Neutral”.

Raymond James Financial, Inc., a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $10.56 billion. The firm operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other divisions. It has a 10.78 P/E ratio. The Private Client Group segment provides securities brokerage services, including the sale of equities, mutual funds, fixed income products, and insurance products to their individual clients; and borrowing and lending of securities to and from other broker-dealers, financial institutions, and other counterparties.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold Raymond James Financial, Inc. shares while 150 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 94.48 million shares or 2.82% less from 97.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.2% in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) or 1.63M shares. Spc Financial holds 9,900 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Lord Abbett And Communications Limited Liability Corp reported 381,302 shares. Highland Capital Mngmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 3,835 shares in its portfolio. Campbell Adviser Limited Liability holds 0.23% or 5,720 shares. Royal London Asset holds 53,967 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 50,555 were accumulated by American International Gru. Aviance Cap Prtnrs Ltd owns 16,553 shares. Moreover, Connor Clark Lunn Inv Mngmt Limited has 0% invested in Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) for 4,500 shares. Stifel Fincl owns 95,444 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Rafferty Asset Management Limited Com holds 0.03% or 25,654 shares. 60,455 are held by Voya Management Ltd Liability. 766,990 were reported by Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt Incorporated. Smith Graham Inv Advisors Ltd Partnership accumulated 77,370 shares. Ls Advisors Limited Liability Corporation invested in 5,994 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Raymond James Financial has $96 highest and $9200 lowest target. $93.75’s average target is 23.27% above currents $76.05 stock price. Raymond James Financial had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) earned “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Monday, April 15. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, April 5 by Wells Fargo.

More notable recent Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Raymond James Financial (NYSE:RJF) Shareholders Booked A 42% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Raymond James Q3 brokerage, i-banking revenue fall Y/Y – Seeking Alpha” published on July 24, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Tampa Bay area stocks take a hit as Treasury note drops below two-year rate – Tampa Bay Business Journal” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Raymond James Financial, Inc. (NYSE:RJF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Raymond James Financial Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Our Take On Raymond James Financial, Inc.’s (NYSE:RJF) CEO Salary – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.