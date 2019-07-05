Epoch Investment Partners Lifted Its 3M Co (MMM) Position; Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) Covered By 3 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Rigel (NASDAQ:RIGL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Rigel had 3 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. The stock of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by H.C. Wainwright. See Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) latest ratings:

01/03/2019 Broker: J.P. Morgan Rating: Buy New Target: $6 Maintain

01/03/2019 Broker: H.C. Wainwright Rating: Buy New Target: $8 Maintain

28/02/2019 Broker: Cantor Fitzgerald Rating: Buy New Target: $7 Maintain

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased 3M Co (MMM) stake by 242.64% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Epoch Investment Partners Inc acquired 373,267 shares as 3M Co (MMM)’s stock declined 16.98%. The Epoch Investment Partners Inc holds 527,103 shares with $109.52 million value, up from 153,836 last quarter. 3M Co now has $98.65B valuation. The stock decreased 1.92% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $171.62. About 1.18 million shares traded. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 24/04/2018 – 3M CO 1Q EPS 98C; 01/05/2018 – LAUNCH: ANZ BANK NEW 5-YR BENCHMARK DEAL AT 3M BBSW +93BP AREA; 05/03/2018 – 3M CO – INGE THULIN APPOINTED 3M EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN OF BOARD; 24/04/2018 – 3M sinks 8%, eyes biggest drop since 2006; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – FOREIGN CURRENCY TRANSLATION IN QTR INCREASED SALES BY 4.2 PERCENT YEAR-ON-YEAR; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO MMM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $10.53 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 22/03/2018 – 3M Introduces New Molecular Method for Campylobacter; 21/05/2018 – ALJ REGIONAL HOLDINGS INC – REAFFIRMS GUIDANCE RANGE FOR FULL FISCAL YEAR ENDING SEPT 30, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – 3M: HLDRS REJECT PROPOSAL ON SETTING TARGET AMOUNTS ON CEO PAY

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 8 investors sold Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 26 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 29 raised stakes. 145.53 million shares or 0.25% more from 145.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0% or 16,712 shares in its portfolio. Tiaa Cref Inv has 383,963 shares for 0% of their portfolio. California-based Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL). Morgan Stanley invested in 1.88 million shares or 0% of the stock. 16,735 are held by Parametric Portfolio Limited Com. Deutsche Natl Bank Ag has invested 0% in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL). State Bank Of Montreal Can has 3,131 shares. The California-based California State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0% in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL). Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 2.03M shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Two Sigma Secs Lc holds 15,809 shares. Hudson Bay Mngmt L P reported 0.07% in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL). Moreover, Bessemer Grp has 0% invested in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0.03% in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL). Loeb Partners has 0% invested in Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL). Wellington Mngmt Gp Limited Liability Partnership holds 23.39 million shares.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $106,544 activity. On Wednesday, May 22 Schorno Dean L bought $106,544 worth of Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) or 50,000 shares.

Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs in the therapeutic areas of immunology, oncology, and immuno-oncology. The company has market cap of $428.85 million. The companyÂ’s clinical programs include fostamatinib, an oral spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor, which has completed Phase III clinical program for immune thrombocytopenia purpura; and Phase II clinical study for autoimmune hemolytic anemia and IgA nephropathy. It currently has negative earnings. It is also developing two oncology product candidates, which are in Phase I and Phase II.

The stock decreased 0.97% or $0.025 during the last trading session, reaching $2.565. About 355,160 shares traded. Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) has declined 43.77% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.20% the S&P500. Some Historical RIGL News: 03/04/2018 – RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – THERE WERE NO NEW SAFETY SIGNALS COMPARED TO FOSTAMATINIB’S SAFETY DATABASE ACROSS ALL INDICATIONS; 30/05/2018 – RIGEL SAYS SCHORNO HAD BEEN CFO & HEAD OF OPS AT 23ANDME; 12/04/2018 – Rigel Makes Statement Regarding Website Error; 29/05/2018 – RIGEL REPORTS AVAILABILITY OF TAVALISSE™ IN U.S; 12/04/2018 – RIGEL – FDA IS CONTINUING ITS REVIEW OF NDA AND PDUFA ACTION DATE FOR FOSTAMATINIB NDA IS APRIL 17; 30/05/2018 – RIGEL PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SCHORNO FORMERLY CFO AND HEAD OF OPERATIONS AT 23ANDME; 03/04/2018 – RIGEL: DIDN’T REACH STAT. SIGNIFICANCE FOR PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 06/03/2018 – Rigel Pharmaceuticals: Cash, Equivalents $115.8M at Dec. 31 Vs. $74.8M Prior Year; 21/03/2018 – Rigel Pharma Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Rigel: FDA Continuing Its Review of NDA, With PDUFA Date of April 17

More notable recent Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (RIGL) – Yahoo Finance” on June 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Rigel Pharmaceuticals Sees Hammer Chart Pattern: Time to Buy? – Nasdaq” published on June 05, 2019, Fool.com published: “Is Rigel Pharmaceuticals a Buy? – Motley Fool” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Rigel Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIGL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is The Container Store Group, Inc. (TCS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is CalAmp Corp. (CAMP) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.

More notable recent 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is 3M Company (MMM) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “3M: Selling Cheap To Buy Expensive – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019, Fool.com published: “Here’s Why 3M Fell 15.7% in May – Motley Fool” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “Why 3M Stock May Be a Buy on This Big Dip – Investorplace.com” published on June 26, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Sell the Bounce in 3M Stock – Investorplace.com” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 10 insider sales for $17.27 million activity. $1.87 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Keel Paul A on Friday, February 8. Gangestad Nicholas C sold $942,450 worth of stock or 4,681 shares. Shares for $1.77 million were sold by Vale Michael G. on Thursday, February 7. $624,295 worth of stock was sold by Bushman Julie L on Thursday, February 7. $3.22M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by Bauman James L on Monday, February 11. Lindekugel Jon T sold $1.19M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. Another trade for 13,290 shares valued at $2.66M was sold by THULIN INGE G.

Among 4 analysts covering 3M (NYSE:MMM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. 3M had 9 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) earned “Neutral” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, June 27. The company was maintained on Friday, May 24 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, March 22 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. As per Monday, March 25, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Friday, April 26. Barclays Capital maintained 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Wednesday, April 3 with “Underweight” rating.