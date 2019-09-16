Epoch Investment Partners Lifted By $116.64 Million Its Boeing Co (BA) Stake; Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust (EOT) Has 1.19 Sentiment

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 47.24% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Epoch Investment Partners Inc acquired 320,441 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Epoch Investment Partners Inc holds 998,817 shares with $363.58 million value, up from 678,376 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $214.49 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.37% or $1.41 during the last trading session, reaching $381.17. About 2.07 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 12/04/2018 – ERJ: Brazilian approval of Embraer-Boeing deal not imminent, Reu; 22/03/2018 – ANA 9202.T SAYS TO BUY TWO BOEING 777F AIRCRAFT; 06/03/2018 – Boeing 787-9 “Dreamliner” to Join Hawaiian Airlines Fleet; 26/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Australia-based Nanosatellite Commun Startup Myriota; 30/05/2018 – Morocco consumer boycott has big business in its sights; 15/05/2018 – Adama Technologies Announces Plan to Pursue Contracts With Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Parker Hannifin; 25/04/2018 – Fitch Affirms Boeing Capital Ratings at ‘A’; Outlook Stable; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Lockheed Martin to propose stealthy hybrid of F-22 and F-35 for Japan; 07/03/2018 – BOEING ASIA PACIFIC SALES SVP DINESH KESKAR SPEAKS IN INTERVIEW; 08/05/2018 – Boeing Is Set To Soar Into The Next Quarter

Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust (EOT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. It’s down -2.35, from 3.54 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 31 investment managers increased or started new positions, while 26 reduced and sold stock positions in Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust. The investment managers in our database reported: 5.96 million shares, down from 12.42 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust in top ten positions was flat from 2 to 2 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 16 Increased: 17 New Position: 14.

More notable recent Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:EOT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “EOT: A High Yield Muni Bond Fund For Risk Taking Investors – Seeking Alpha” on May 15, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Muni CEF Update Part II – Best And Worst Muni CEFs – Seeking Alpha” published on February 06, 2017, Prnewswire.com published: “BlackBerry to Spark Ultra-Secure Hyperconnectivity with New EoT Platform – PR Newswire” on September 12, 2018. More interesting news about Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust (NYSE:EOT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “BlackBerry Limited 2018 Q4 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on March 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Why Blackberry May Be The Dark Horse Of Tech Stocks – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Robinson Capital Management Llc holds 4.17% of its portfolio in Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust for 1.02 million shares. Mariner Investment Group Llc owns 130,212 shares or 2.85% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 1607 Capital Partners Llc has 0.61% invested in the company for 902,278 shares. The Ohio-based Camelot Portfolios Llc has invested 0.18% in the stock. Family Management Corp, a New York-based fund reported 27,782 shares.

The stock decreased 0.85% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $22.26. About 11,684 shares traded. Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust (EOT) has 0.00% since September 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Eaton Vance National Municipal Opportunities Trust is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The company has market cap of $339.08 million. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily invests its assets in municipal obligations.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased Ppl Corp (NYSE:PPL) stake by 429,413 shares to 4.99 million valued at $154.79M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Eaton Corp Plc (NYSE:ETN) stake by 192,493 shares and now owns 2.27M shares. Analog Devices Inc (NASDAQ:ADI) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boeing has $48000 highest and $37000 lowest target. $434.50’s average target is 13.99% above currents $381.17 stock price. Boeing had 12 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research given on Monday, May 13. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Thursday, July 11. Wolfe Research downgraded the shares of BA in report on Thursday, July 25 to “Peer Perform” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, July 10 by UBS. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”.