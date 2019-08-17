Epoch Investment Partners Increases Stake in Watsco (WSO); Fidelity National Financial (FNF) Share Price Rose While Golden Gate Private Equity Lowered Its Holding by $3.11 Million

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc decreased its stake in Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) by 52.37% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc sold 86,300 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.45% . The institutional investor held 78,500 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.87M, down from 164,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Golden Gate Private Equity Inc who had been investing in Fidelity National Financial Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $44.23. About 867,043 shares traded. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) has risen 6.99% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical FNF News: 19/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL’S RATINGS ON ACQUISIT; 09/05/2018 – FNF Short-Interest Ratio Rises 60% to 8 Days; 02/05/2018 – FNF 1Q REV. $1.7B, EST. $1.66B; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity to buy insurer Stewart in $1.2 bln deal; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Announces Agreement to be Acquired by Fidelity National Financial; 19/03/2018 – FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL,: SIGNING OF A MERGER PACT TO BUY; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Info Services: Deal With Fidelity National Valued at $1.2 Billion; 19/03/2018 – STEWART SAYS FIDELITY NATIONAL HAS REVERSE BREAK-UP FEE $50M; 19/03/2018 – STEWART REPORTS PACT TO BE ACQUIRED BY FIDELITY NATIONAL FINL; 02/05/2018 – FNF 1Q ADJ EPS 42C, EST. 42C

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Watsco Inc (WSO) by 353.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 627,016 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.06% . The institutional investor held 804,393 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $115.20M, up from 177,377 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Watsco Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.29% or $2.03 during the last trading session, reaching $159.48. About 480,887 shares traded or 108.81% up from the average. Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) has declined 3.78% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.78% the S&P500. Some Historical WSO News: 24/04/2018 – Watsco Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Watsco Raises Dividend to $1.45; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Rev $926.6M; 05/03/2018 Watsco Trading Activity Rises to Almost Quadruple 20 Day Average; 24/04/2018 – WATSCO 1Q EPS 89C, EST. 89C; 20/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc Class B, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO.B); 19/03/2018 – Watsco Names Slava Rubin and Brian Keeley to Board; 24/04/2018 – Watsco 1Q Net $34.2M; 07/03/2018 – Watsco Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 – DJ Watsco Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WSO)

Analysts await Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 11.54% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.78 per share. FNF’s profit will be $238.73M for 12.71 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.92 actual EPS reported by Fidelity National Financial, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.43% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “Fidelity National Financial Announces 1st Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call – PRNewswire” on April 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fidelity National Financial Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Fidelity National Financial Inc (FNF) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Fidelity National Financial Inc. (FNF) CEO Randy Quirk on Q4 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Do Institutions Own Shares In Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 11, 2019.

Golden Gate Private Equity Inc, which manages about $11.87B and $309.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) by 6,110 shares to 148,150 shares, valued at $10.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) by 20,250 shares in the quarter, for a total of 177,250 shares, and has risen its stake in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold FNF shares while 111 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 219.74 million shares or 0.21% less from 220.21 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 14,165 were reported by Alpha Windward Lc. Daiwa Sb owns 1,580 shares. Jpmorgan Chase has 0% invested in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). Trustmark Bancorporation Trust Department holds 200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 323,909 are held by Canada Pension Plan Inv Board. Legal General Gp Pcl holds 2.09 million shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Moors & Cabot Inc owns 25,714 shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 95,908 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Creative Planning accumulated 20,411 shares. 49,551 were accumulated by Toronto Dominion Bancorp. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Connecticut-based fund reported 13,715 shares. Ar Asset holds 10,458 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Rmb Capital Management Limited Co stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF). 53,383 were accumulated by Rafferty Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.02% in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.89 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.73, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold WSO shares while 69 reduced holdings. 46 funds opened positions while 128 raised stakes. 28.48 million shares or 5.19% less from 30.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American International holds 0.03% or 64,247 shares in its portfolio. Stevens Cap Mgmt Lp owns 0.08% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 12,380 shares. Prudential reported 0% stake. Df Dent & Com Inc holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 126,322 shares. Quantbot LP has 3,675 shares. Stephens Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 5,436 shares. Sit Invest Assocs invested in 7,770 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Brookstone Capital Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 3,422 shares. Northern Tru holds 0.01% or 266,970 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has invested 0.02% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Aqr Capital Mgmt Ltd Com has 0% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc holds 0.02% or 3,823 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 95 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Lc has invested 0.06% in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO). Benjamin F Edwards And Incorporated owns 0.13% invested in Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) for 9,890 shares.

More notable recent Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Advanced Drainage Systems Elects Manuel Perez De La Mesa to Board of Directors – Business Wire” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO): Has Recent Earnings Growth Beaten Long-Term Trend? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Watsco Inc (WSO) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Watsco, Inc. (NYSE:WSO) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Watsco Completes Acquisition of DASCO Supply NYSE:WSO – GlobeNewswire” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Watsco, Inc. (WSO) CEO Albert Nahmad on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 18, 2019.