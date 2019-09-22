Epoch Investment Partners Increases Position in Home Depot (HD); Toronto Dominion Bank Has Boosted Align Technology (ALGN) Position by $644,826

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 15.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 143,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 1.09 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $226.52 million, up from 945,293 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $246.05B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.51% or $3.45 during the last trading session, reaching $224.67. About 7.07 million shares traded or 84.24% up from the average. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500.

Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 2.81% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought 2,362 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 86,433 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $23.65M, up from 84,071 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.90B market cap company. The stock increased 3.43% or $6.18 during the last trading session, reaching $186.54. About 2.80 million shares traded or 99.64% up from the average. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 06/03/2018 – Align Technology to Host Investor Day on May 23, 2018; 25/04/2018 – Align Technology to Introduce Two New iTero Scanners Featuring Greater Power and Portability; 26/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC ALGN.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE BY 2 PCT TO $295; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY INC – SDC ENTITIES INITIATED PROCEEDINGS THAT SEEK TO PRELIMINARILY AND PERMANENTLY PROHIBIT ALIGN FROM OPENING ANY ADDITIONAL STORES; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 23/03/2018 – Align Technology Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Align Technology Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces Invisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 04/05/2018 – Align Technology Opens lnvisalign® Treatment Planning and Training Facility in Germany; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology: Invisalign First Increases Applicability to 70 % of Annual Orthodontic Case Starts Worldwide

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.21 million activity. Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj bought 1,100 shares worth $206,921.

More notable recent Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: ALGN, LRCX, CHK – Nasdaq" on July 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Align Technology (ALGN) Reports Next Week: Wall Street Expects Earnings Growth – Nasdaq" published on July 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "What's in Store for Align Technology (ALGN) in Q2 Earnings? – Nasdaq" on July 19, 2019. More interesting news about Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "RBC Capital: 5 New Stocks Hedge Funds Snapped Up In Q2 – Nasdaq" published on August 26, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com's news article titled: "Top Baird Health Care and Biotech Picks Have Massive Upside Potential – 24/7 Wall St." with publication date: August 27, 2019.

Toronto Dominion Bank, which manages about $275.46B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Us Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 139,606 shares to 946,520 shares, valued at $49.58M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) by 9,119 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 87,452 shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold ALGN shares while 160 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 169 raised stakes. 67.58 million shares or 6.33% more from 63.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 54 investors sold HD shares while 602 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 545 raised stakes. 734.39 million shares or 0.05% more from 734.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62B and $22.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Logmein Inc (NASDAQ:LOGM) by 269,756 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $78.60M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 331,584 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.00 million shares, and cut its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).