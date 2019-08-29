Epoch Investment Partners Increases Holding in Boeing Co (BA); General Dynamics (GD) Shareholder Pittenger & Anderson Lowered Holding by $1.25 Million as Stock Value Rose

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 56,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 678,376 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $258.75 million, up from 622,374 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $204.24 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $2.99 during the last trading session, reaching $362.96. About 1.85M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 05/04/2018 – Revised Boeing Contract Signals Capsule Won’t Fly With Crew Until 2019; 23/03/2018 – EMBRAER SA SAYS NEGOTIATIONS WITH BOEING ARE ONGOING – SEC FILING; 15/03/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Fortem Technologies, Creator of Radar Systems for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 11/05/2018 – AIRBUS SAYS HAS NO IMMEDIATE COMMENT ON IRAN OFFICIAL’S REMARKS; 09/03/2018 – Memories of Boeing and the unique 747; 05/04/2018 – China signals tough stance on trade as U.S. officials push talks; 25/05/2018 – BOEING’S LEVERKUHN IS WORKING AT ROLLS FACTORIES, PEOPLE SAY; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CITES STRONG CARGO MARKET FOR 767 PRODUCTION BOOST; 01/05/2018 – BOEING SAYS DEAL TO BE FUNDED PRIMARILY WITH CASH, SOME DEBT

Pittenger & Anderson Inc decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 31.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pittenger & Anderson Inc sold 7,390 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 16,254 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.75M, down from 23,644 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.48B market cap company. The stock increased 1.70% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $188.6. About 685,547 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 24/04/2018 – GULFSTREAM AEROSPACE CORP SAYS ANNOUNCED PLANS TO BUILD A NEW SERVICE CENTER AT SAVANNAH/HILTON HEAD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 29/05/2018 – Gulfstream Selects TAG Farnborough Airport For Site Of New London-Area Service Center; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS INFORMATION TECHNOLOGY – SINGLE-AWARD TASK ORDER CONTRACT HAS A POTENTIAL VALUE OF APPROXIMATELY $300 MLN; 20/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – AGGREGATE COMMITMENTS IN RESPECT OF 364-DAY CREDIT FACILITY WILL NOT BE REDUCED BELOW $2.0 BLN; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Buy Expected to Generate Estimated Annual Pre-Tax Cost Savings of 2% of the Combined Company’s Rev by 2020; 28/03/2018 – U.S. defense contractor CACI International withdrew its offer to buy peer CSRA on Wednesday, losing a month-long bidding war to General Dynamics; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CONCLUDES EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 21/04/2018 – DJ General Dynamics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GD); 17/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Arming the world: Inside Trump’s “Buy American” drive to expand weapons exports; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics profit rises 4.7 pct

Pittenger & Anderson Inc, which manages about $1.04B and $1.28B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eog Res Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 18,170 shares to 38,410 shares, valued at $3.66 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bristol Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 58,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,500 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.01 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 42 investors sold GD shares while 301 reduced holdings. 105 funds opened positions while 240 raised stakes. 225.54 million shares or 5.07% less from 237.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The Israel-based Psagot Investment House has invested 0% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Bryn Mawr Tru, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 3,385 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation, Australia-based fund reported 17,877 shares. North Star Mgmt reported 0.06% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Nordea Investment Management has 6 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bancorporation Of Stockton holds 4,207 shares. Numerixs Invest Technologies Inc holds 0.35% or 15,600 shares. Cypress Mngmt Limited Co (Wy) invested in 15 shares or 0% of the stock. Cornerstone Advsrs Inc reported 786 shares. 4,620 were reported by Greatmark Invest Prtnrs Inc. Verition Fund Management Ltd Liability invested in 5,866 shares. Rathbone Brothers Public Limited Company owns 2,422 shares. Leisure Capital Mgmt invested in 6,132 shares. Pinnacle Prtnrs holds 0.36% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) or 26,202 shares. Provise Mngmt Lc accumulated 12,285 shares.

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.06 EPS, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. GD’s profit will be $883.86M for 15.41 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual EPS reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62B and $22.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Douglas Dynamics Inc (NYSE:PLOW) by 99,130 shares to 364,211 shares, valued at $13.87M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 10,986 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 40,707 shares, and cut its stake in Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Steinberg Global Asset Mngmt reported 7,604 shares. Reilly Herbert Faulkner Iii reported 0.2% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Rdl Financial Inc, a Virginia-based fund reported 1,146 shares. Howe Rusling, a New York-based fund reported 2,632 shares. Macnealy Hoover Invest Mgmt Incorporated has 1,265 shares for 0.37% of their portfolio. Csat Advisory LP accumulated 643 shares. First Western Management Com holds 4.62% or 853 shares. Brown Advisory Limited Liability Com, a Maryland-based fund reported 3,988 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Natl Bank Wealth Mngmt owns 2,495 shares. Lsv Asset Mngmt stated it has 36,700 shares. The Massachusetts-based New England Private Wealth Advsr Limited Co has invested 0.23% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Yorktown Mgmt Rech reported 3,000 shares. Cypress Cap Gru has 1.21% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 15,539 shares. Westover Cap Ltd Liability Corporation has 7,913 shares. 194,960 were reported by Clal Ins Enterp Hldgs.