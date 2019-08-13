Epoch Investment Partners Increased Tower Semiconductor LTD (TSEM) Stake by $8.41 Million; Fort LP Has Lifted Its Position in Quest Diagnostics (DGX) by $499,913 as Shares Rose

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) by 36.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 525,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.78% . The institutional investor held 1.95 million shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $32.30 million, up from 1.42 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Tower Semiconductor Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $19.52. About 308,267 shares traded. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) has declined 4.00% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TSEM News: 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EBITDA $84M; 17/05/2018 – HAREL INSURANCE INVESTMENTS & FINANCIAL SERVICES LTD REPORTS 5.2 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR LTD AS OF MAY 10 – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 – TowerJazz launches initial silicon photonics design kit based on the Mentor Calibre nmPlatform; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor 1Q EPS 26c; 07/05/2018 – TOWERJAZZ SEES 2Q REV. UP 7% VS 1Q, MID-RANGE VIEW OF $335M; 02/05/2018 – TowerJazz Announces Release of Advanced 300mm 65nm BCD Power Management Platform Addressing the Massive Power Products Market O; 14/03/2018 – New Research: Key Drivers of Growth for Tower Semiconductor, ServiceSource International, IHS Markit, CONSOL Coal Resources LP,; 29/05/2018 – Gpixel Begins Prototyping New 25Mp Global Shutter Sensor Based on TowerJazz’s 300mm, 65nm Breakthrough Technology for World’s S; 07/05/2018 – TOWER SEMICONDUCTOR 1Q REV. $312.7M, EST. $325.0M; 07/05/2018 – Tower Semiconductor Sees 2Q Rev $335M

Fort Lp increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 34.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp bought 5,617 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.07% . The hedge fund held 21,922 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.97M, up from 16,305 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.99B market cap company. The stock increased 1.24% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $101.53. About 344,726 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 4.62% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.62% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Adj EPS $1.52; 25/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 23/05/2018 – Physicians Lack the Time and Tools to Discover Hidden Risks in Patients with Chronic Conditions, Finds Study from Quest Diagnos; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Backs 2018 View of Adj EPS $6.50-Adj EPS $6.70; 14/03/2018 – GENOMIC VISION SA GVI.PA – IF SUCCESSFULLY, GENOMIC VISION WILL RECEIVE ROYALTIES FOR ANY TEST SERVICE INDEPENDENTLY DEVELOPED BY QUEST AS A RESULT OF RESEARCH; 09/04/2018 – New Survey: False Beliefs about Sexual Risk, Poor Physician-Patient Communication May Impede STD Screening in Young Women; 08/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q EPS $1.27; 02/04/2018 – Humana, MultiPlan, Optum, Quest, UnitedHealth Launch Blockchain Pilot Program; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – QTRLY REVENUES OF $1.88 BLN, UP 3.7% FROM 2017

More notable recent Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Tower Semiconductor Ltd (TSEM) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – The Motley Fool” on May 15, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “TowerJazz Expands its Leading-Edge High Voltage Low RDSON Power Platform – GlobeNewswire” published on June 17, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “TowerJazz, Cadence and Lumerical Deliver Silicon-Photonics and SiGe- Integrated PDK with a Complete Optical Transceiver Design Environment – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “TowerJazz Announces Second Quarter 2019 Results with Strong Organic Growth and Guides Third Quarter Revenue Increase with Continued Organic Growth – Nasdaq” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why Luckin Coffee, Tower Semiconductor, and ICICI Bank Jumped Today – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62 billion and $22.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (NYSE:CPB) by 8,478 shares to 335,868 shares, valued at $12.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 4,717 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,813 shares, and cut its stake in Leggett & Platt Inc (NYSE:LEG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 38 investors sold DGX shares while 156 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 116.69 million shares or 0.57% more from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Symons Cap Mngmt Inc holds 2.41% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 62,198 shares. Ghp Invest Advisors holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 12,991 shares. Illinois-based Blair William & Il has invested 0% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Norinchukin Natl Bank The has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Mountain Pacific Inv Advisers Id accumulated 0.03% or 4,050 shares. Centurylink Investment Mngmt Com has invested 0.53% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Captrust Financial Advisors holds 0.01% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) or 1,996 shares. Greenleaf Trust has 0% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Bancorporation Of America Corp De has 1.98 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.05% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Gulf Bank (Uk) Limited invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.01% in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Invesco Limited invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). 2.12M were reported by Fmr Limited Liability Corporation. Kcm Invest Advsr Lc has 0.02% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 2,885 shares.

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60M and $496.39 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 38,523 shares to 102 shares, valued at $12,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tegna Inc by 112,422 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 301,534 shares, and cut its stake in Western Un Co (NYSE:WU).