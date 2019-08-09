Epoch Investment Partners Holds Stake in American Woodmark Corporatio (AMWD); Tocqueville Asset Management LP Stake in Microstrategy (MSTR) Has Decreased by $2.49 Million

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in American Woodmark Corporatio (AMWD) by 5.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 17,660 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.95% . The institutional investor held 356,662 shares of the forest products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $29.47M, up from 339,002 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in American Woodmark Corporatio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.04% or $1.71 during the last trading session, reaching $82.16. About 32,604 shares traded. American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) has risen 1.98% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.98% the S&P500. Some Historical AMWD News: 15/05/2018 – American Woodmark Corporation Announces Fourth Quarter Conference Call On The Internet; 09/03/2018 American Woodmark 3Q EPS 12c; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Fourth-Quarter Profit Rises 10%; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Woodmark Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMWD); 09/03/2018 – CORRECT: AMWD 3Q EPS 12C, MAY NOT COMPARE WITH EST. 96C; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q EBITDA $36.0M; 09/03/2018 – AMERICAN WOODMARK 3Q ADJ EPS 84C, EST. 96C; 29/05/2018 – American Woodmark Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 09/03/2018 – American Woodmark 3Q Adj EPS 84c; 14/05/2018 – Nan Shan Life Insurance Buys 2% Position in American Woodmark

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Microstrategy Inc. (MSTR) by 52.03% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 17,272 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.04% . The institutional investor held 15,923 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.30 million, down from 33,195 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Microstrategy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.43B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $139.49. About 21,472 shares traded. MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) has risen 6.88% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.88% the S&P500. Some Historical MSTR News: 26/04/2018 – MICROSTRATEGY 1Q EPS 15C, EST. 27C; 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software; 15/05/2018 – Glenhill Advisors LLC Exits Position in MicroStrategy; 27/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/05/2018 – MicroStrategy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ MicroStrategy Incorporated Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MSTR); 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q EPS 15c; 10/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Further Transforms Visual Data Discovery with MicroStrategy 10.11™; 26/04/2018 – MicroStrategy 1Q Rev $123M; 29/05/2018 – New Zealand’s The University of Auckland ICT Graduate School Announces New Curriculum Based on MicroStrategy Software

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62B and $7.49B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,846 shares to 635,471 shares, valued at $70.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 3,455 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,680 shares, and has risen its stake in Thor Industries Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $260,262 activity.

More notable recent MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Microstrategy Inc (MSTR) Q1 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Motley Fool” on April 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “MicroStrategy +13% after bull dismisses Q2 misses – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “MicroStrategy Aims to Grow in 2019 – Nasdaq” on January 31, 2019. More interesting news about MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bullish Two Hundred Day Moving Average Cross – MSTR – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did You Miss MicroStrategy’s (NASDAQ:MSTR) 27% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.71, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 20 investors sold MSTR shares while 62 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 43 raised stakes. 6.76 million shares or 10.71% less from 7.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley reported 0% of its portfolio in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Moreover, Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0% invested in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) for 4,802 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag has 0.01% invested in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR) for 163,785 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys holds 0% or 2,008 shares. 5,596 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. 12,400 were reported by Product Partners Ltd Co. Fmr Ltd Liability Com, Massachusetts-based fund reported 50 shares. Fort Lp reported 5,220 shares. Ajo Lp reported 63,404 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker stated it has 0% of its portfolio in MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR). Goldman Sachs invested in 55,823 shares. Mason Street Limited, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 2,647 shares. Legal General Gru Public Ltd Company holds 0% or 21,121 shares in its portfolio. Bessemer Group has 25,000 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 40,117 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

More notable recent American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “American Woodmark Update: Moving To Sidelines – Seeking Alpha” on February 28, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “American Woodmark Corp.: Profit From The Continued Strength In American Housing – Seeking Alpha” published on January 05, 2016, Investorplace.com published: “Home Depot Stock Could Be Headed for Some Hard Times – Investorplace.com” on April 05, 2019. More interesting news about American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “American Woodmark Q4 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on May 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “To Buy Home Depot Stock, You Have to Really Trust the Economy – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold AMWD shares while 42 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 15.35 million shares or 0.41% less from 15.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Invest Prtn invested in 1,194 shares or 0% of the stock. Invesco Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) for 37,736 shares. 137,545 are held by United Services Automobile Association. Pitcairn holds 6,579 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The invested 0.01% in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Parametric Assoc Limited Liability Corp stated it has 29,720 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Mngmt LP owns 96,089 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Amer Intl Incorporated reported 0% stake. Pnc Svcs Group Incorporated Inc, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 18,406 shares. 17,000 are owned by Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas. Piedmont Advsr has 0.01% invested in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD) for 3,768 shares. 8,370 were reported by James Inv Research. Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0% stake. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested 0.01% of its portfolio in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD). Winslow Evans And Crocker accumulated 16 shares.