Epoch Investment Partners Holding In Universal Ins Hldgs (UVE) Was Has Raised; As Arrow Electrs (ARW) Stock Value Declined, Holder Speece Thorson Capital Group Raised Stake

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Universal Ins Hldgs Inc (UVE) by 44.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 234,902 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.19% . The institutional investor held 762,963 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $21.29M, up from 528,061 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Universal Ins Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $958.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $28.26. About 124,742 shares traded. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) has declined 43.89% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.89% the S&P500. Some Historical UVE News: 03/04/2018 UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDER SEAN DOWNES REPORTS 5.1% STAKE

Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc increased its stake in Arrow Electrs Inc (ARW) by 20.53% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc bought 32,533 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.04% . The hedge fund held 191,037 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.62 million, up from 158,504 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Speece Thorson Capital Group Inc who had been investing in Arrow Electrs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $74.43. About 305,018 shares traded. Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) has declined 3.08% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.08% the S&P500. Some Historical ARW News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Arrow Electronics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ARW); 23/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 16/04/2018 – Arrow Electronics to Showcase “Connected” IoT Lighting at LIGHTFAIR; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics Sees FY Adj EPS $2.08-Adj EPS $2.20; 03/05/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.88, EST. $1.82; 05/03/2018 Arrow Electronics Releases Annual Report Focusing on its Global Corporate Social Responsibility; 09/03/2018 – ARROW ELECTRONICS INC: FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 23/05/2018 – Littelfuse Honors Arrow Electronics as 2017 Volume Distributor of the Year; 03/05/2018 – Arrow Electronics 1Q Adj EPS $1.88; 19/03/2018 – Arrow Electronics Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.08, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 34 investors sold UVE shares while 58 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 24.22 million shares or 3.52% less from 25.10 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Charles Schwab Investment holds 268,287 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bridgeway Mngmt reported 0.07% in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE). Citigroup Inc stated it has 0% in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE). Qs Investors holds 0.04% or 126,594 shares. Highstreet Asset Mgmt reported 64 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Americas invested in 0% or 33,491 shares. Apg Asset Nv has invested 0.01% in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1,938 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE). Pnc Grp reported 0% of its portfolio in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE). Nuveen Asset Ltd Liability owns 421,646 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Assocs Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.02% in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE). Renaissance Tech Lc owns 103,600 shares. Zebra Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation has 10,236 shares.

Since May 28, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 sales for $940,223 activity. On Monday, August 5 the insider Donaghy Stephen bought $266,117.

More notable recent Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “NextEra, other stocks bear watching as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (UVE) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) Delivered A Better ROE Than Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Dividend Hunters Love Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What You Must Know About Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:UVE) Beta Value – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62B and $22.15B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Procter And Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 95,849 shares to 1.20 million shares, valued at $132.11M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 154,302 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 57,355 shares, and cut its stake in Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME).

More notable recent Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) news were published by: Investorideas.com which released: “Newswire – Special Edition of the AI Eye: CEO of VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: $VSBY.C) (OTC: $VSBGF) Discusses Selection as a Preferred Vendor for Seneca Labs, division of Arrow Electronics (NYSE: $ARW) – InvestorIdeas.com” on September 16, 2019, also Csrwire.com with their article: “Arrow Electronics Wins Corporate Social Responsibility Award – CSRwire.com” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on May 02, 2019. More interesting news about Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “CORRECTING and REPLACING Arrow Electronics and ON2IT Announce Managed Security Platform for Advanced Security Operations Center-as-a-Service Capabilities – Business Wire” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Arrow Electronics Expands Red Hat Relationship Within North America – Business Wire” with publication date: September 03, 2019.