Epoch Investment Partners Holding In Ptc (PTC) Was Raised; Bank Amer (BAC) Holding Maintained by Loews Corp

Loews Corp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 3790.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 399,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 409,582 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.30M, up from 10,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $248.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $26.69. About 12.59 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 21/05/2018 – ZENDESK INC ZEN.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $64 FROM $60; 30/05/2018 – Alarm.com Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 6; 04/05/2018 – Crispr Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference May 17; 11/05/2018 – Amgen Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 09/05/2018 – Schneider National at Bank of America Conference May 15; 14/05/2018 – Sage Therapeutics at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – Bank of America 1Q Global Wealth & Investment Mgmt Rev $4.9B, Up 6%; 16/05/2018 – Vital Therapies at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – CSX CFO SPEAKS ON WEBCAST OF BANK OF AMERICA CONFERENCE; 19/04/2018 – Icon Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Ptc Inc (PTC) by 25.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 576,701 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.92% . The institutional investor held 2.82M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $259.99M, up from 2.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Ptc Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $63.8. About 211,331 shares traded. PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) has declined 25.82% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.82% the S&P500. Some Historical PTC News: 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA FY DIV/SHR 4 RUPEES; 17/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from PTC India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 08/05/2018 – PTC Inc. Presenting at Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – PTC INDIA 4Q OTHER INCOME 175.5M RUPEES; 07/05/2018 – PTC Inc. at MUFG Securities Corporate Access Day Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – PTC Explores the Use of Augmented Reality Technology for Autism; 25/04/2018 – METROLINK ANNOUNCES PTC INTEROPERABILITY W/ UNION PACIFIC; 24/04/2018 – BigLever Software and PTC Deliver New Integration Solution for Feature-based Product Line Engineering and Product Lifecycle Management; 19/03/2018 – PTC Announces Creo 5.0, the Latest Version of its Award-Winning CAD Solution; 23/05/2018 – Reliance Worldwide Says John Guest Makes Plastic PTC Fittings

More notable recent PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For August 22, 2019 – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Much Are PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Insiders Taking Off The Table? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Is PTC Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PTC) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Notable Wednesday Option Activity: OKTA, PTC, HD – Nasdaq” published on April 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “PTC Therapeutics Reaches Analyst Target Price – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold PTC shares while 112 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 67.38 million shares or 3.96% less from 70.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tiaa Cref Inv Management Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 21,785 shares. Cleararc Inc reported 2,738 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv accumulated 0% or 5,046 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Com owns 2,854 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Kbc Gp Nv holds 0.02% or 30,513 shares. 127,806 are owned by Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Co. 8,131 are owned by Advisory Services Net Ltd Limited Liability Company. Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) or 14,386 shares. 14,553 are held by Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag. 2,364 were accumulated by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa. Bridgewater Associates Lp holds 0% or 4,634 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv (Ca) reported 0% stake. Michigan-based Ls Inv Ltd has invested 0.05% in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC). Manufacturers Life Ins The invested in 0.02% or 174,805 shares. Moreover, First Hawaiian State Bank has 0.05% invested in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) for 10,781 shares.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62 billion and $22.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bemis Co Inc (NYSE:BMS) by 95,793 shares to 323,944 shares, valued at $17.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL) by 602 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7,365 shares, and cut its stake in Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE).

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lyondellbasell Indus (NYSE:LYB) by 7,000 shares to 144,400 shares, valued at $12.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 61,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,550 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).