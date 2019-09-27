Epoch Investment Partners Has Upped Its Southwest Airls Co (LUV) Position; Coeur Mining (CDE)’s Sentiment Is 1.43

Coeur Mining Inc (CDE) investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.10, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 77 investment professionals increased and opened new positions, while 54 decreased and sold holdings in Coeur Mining Inc. The investment professionals in our database now have: 142.88 million shares, up from 132.64 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Coeur Mining Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 27 Reduced: 27 Increased: 53 New Position: 24.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased Southwest Airls Co (LUV) stake by 43.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Epoch Investment Partners Inc acquired 69,605 shares as Southwest Airls Co (LUV)’s stock declined 4.40%. The Epoch Investment Partners Inc holds 228,630 shares with $11.61 million value, up from 159,025 last quarter. Southwest Airls Co now has $29.23B valuation. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $54.37. About 1.77M shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 02/05/2018 – NBC Connecticut: #BREAKING: Southwest flight makes emergency landing after window cracks mid-flight; 20/04/2018 – Dallas Morning News: BREAKING: Engine manufacturer, FAA call for immediate inspections after Southwest Airlines fatality; 20/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO LUV.N – EXISTING SOUTHWEST AIRLINES MAINTENANCE PROGRAM MEETS OR EXCEEDS ALL REQUIREMENTS SPECIFIED IN AIRWORTHINESS DIRECTIVE; 02/05/2018 – AJC: #BREAKING: Southwest plane forced to land due to broken window, reports say; 23/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines said it canceled about 40 flights on Sunday, or 1 percent of those scheduled; 08/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FEB. TRAFFIC UP 3.5% :LUV US; 10/05/2018 – Southwest Airlines Maintains its Leadership Position as Most Social Airline Brand; 02/05/2018 – SOUTHWEST: AIRCRAFT TAKEN OUT OF SERVICE FOR MAINTENANCE REVIEW; 26/04/2018 – Southwest Airlines 1Q Traffic Up 3.7%; 18/04/2018 – Southwest is speeding up testing of the engines out of “caution.”

Analysts await Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $-0.03 earnings per share, up 72.73% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.11 per share. After $-0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Coeur Mining, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -72.73% EPS growth.

Coeur Mining, Inc. owns, operates, explores for, and develops silver and gold properties. The company has market cap of $1.25 billion. The firm holds interests in the Palmarejo silver and gold mine located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. It currently has negative earnings. It also owns interests in the San BartolomÃ© silver mine in Bolivia; the Endeavor zinc, lead, and silver mine located in Australia; the La Preciosa silver-gold exploration project in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the Joaquin silver-gold exploration project located in the Santa Cruz province of southern Argentina.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $120,180 activity.

Qcm Cayman Ltd. holds 1.77% of its portfolio in Coeur Mining, Inc. for 19,085 shares. Sprott Inc. owns 812,793 shares or 1.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sloane Robinson Llp has 0.8% invested in the company for 362,000 shares. The New York-based Van Eck Associates Corp has invested 0.48% in the stock. U S Global Investors Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 145,225 shares.

The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $5.28. About 4.43M shares traded. Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) has declined 31.95% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.95% the S&P500. Some Historical CDE News: 27/04/2018 – Coeur Mining Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – COEUR MINING 1Q ADJ EPS $0.000, EST. LOSS/SHR 4.750C; 25/04/2018 – Coeur Files Technical Report for Kensington Mine; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: Coeur Mining Outlook Reflects Acquisition of Silvertip Mine; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s: Coeur Mining Outlook Reflects Expected Growth in Production, Scale, Earnings; 16/03/2018 – Coeur Mining Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Coeur Mining Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Tomorrow; 13/03/2018 – FBI: FBI Honors Founder of the Coeur d’Alene Tribe’s STOP Violence Program; 25/05/2018 – COEUR RATINGS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 25/04/2018 – Coeur Mining 1Q EPS 1c

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) stake by 38,946 shares to 400,818 valued at $95.46M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Bio Rad Labs Inc (NYSE:BIO) stake by 24,017 shares and now owns 39,243 shares. Alliant Energy Corp (NYSE:LNT) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Southwest Airlines has $6400 highest and $50 lowest target. $56.50’s average target is 3.92% above currents $54.37 stock price. Southwest Airlines had 10 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, May 20. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 26 with “Equal-Weight”. On Wednesday, August 14 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 28 by Credit Suisse.