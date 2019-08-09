Epoch Investment Partners Has Upped Its Ryman Hospitality Pptys (RHP) Position; Nuveen Michigan Quality Income Municipal Fund (NUM) Sentiment Is 0.83

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (RHP) stake by 33.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Epoch Investment Partners Inc acquired 125,992 shares as Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (RHP)’s stock declined 6.65%. The Epoch Investment Partners Inc holds 499,837 shares with $41.11M value, up from 373,845 last quarter. Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc now has $4.26B valuation. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $79.12. About 468,008 shares traded or 68.06% up from the average. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) has declined 9.23% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.23% the S&P500. Some Historical RHP News: 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality Affirms Its 2018 Guidance; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES REPORTS $150M EXPANSION OF GAYLORD; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q FFO $1.10/Shr; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – IS PLANNING TO BUILD A NEW $100 MLN RETIREMENT VILLAGE IN HAVELOCK NORTH; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q Rev $288.4M; 24/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces $150 Million Expansion of Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; 17/05/2018 – RYM: RYMAN HEALTHCARE BUYS EIGHTH VILLAGE SITE IN; 17/05/2018 – RYMAN HEALTHCARE LTD RYM.NZ – BUYS EIGHTH VILLAGE SITE IN VICTORIA; 24/05/2018 – RYMAN HOSPITALITY PROPERTIES INC – PROJECT WILL BE FUNDED WITH CASH ON HAND AND BORROWINGS UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 01/05/2018 – Ryman Hospitality 1Q EBITDA $81.7M

Nuveen Michigan Quality Income Municipal Fund (NUM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.34, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 10 investment managers increased or opened new positions, while 12 reduced and sold stakes in Nuveen Michigan Quality Income Municipal Fund. The investment managers in our database now hold: 2.67 million shares, down from 2.76 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Nuveen Michigan Quality Income Municipal Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 10 Increased: 7 New Position: 3.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $503,508 activity. $503,508 worth of Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) was bought by REED COLIN V.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL) stake by 16,846 shares to 86,404 valued at $3.60 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Peoples Utd Finl Inc (NASDAQ:PBCT) stake by 215,744 shares and now owns 5.62 million shares. Ingersoll (NYSE:IR) was reduced too.

More notable recent Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) Shareholders Booked A 51% Gain In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” on August 06, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call â€“ Tuesday, August 6, 2019, 11:30 a.m. ET – GlobeNewswire” published on July 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc.’s (NYSE:RHP) 36% ROE Better Than Average? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Investing In Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP): What You Need To Know – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Ryman Auditorium plans to add outdoor stage – Nashville Business Journal” with publication date: March 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 22 investors sold RHP shares while 84 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 82 raised stakes. 43.38 million shares or 1.12% more from 42.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Group reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio reported 69,991 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0.03% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Overbrook Management Corp holds 362,968 shares. Moreover, Northern Corp has 0.02% invested in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) for 769,638 shares. Commercial Bank Of New York Mellon has invested 0.02% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). 12,400 were accumulated by Knott David M. 34,622 were accumulated by First Tru Advisors L P. 914 were reported by Pinnacle Financial Ptnrs Incorporated. Teachers Insur Annuity Association Of America stated it has 0.3% of its portfolio in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Invesco Ltd holds 0% or 28,707 shares in its portfolio. Mariner Limited Liability has 9,933 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 58,881 shares. Oppenheimer And Inc invested 0.09% in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP). Creative Planning stated it has 5,021 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $288.44 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It has a 22.56 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of Michigan.

Saba Capital Management L.P. holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Nuveen Michigan Quality Municipal Income Fund for 673,350 shares. Aviance Capital Partners Llc owns 33,856 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. has 0.1% invested in the company for 80,394 shares. The Indiana-based Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co Mi Adv has invested 0.09% in the stock. Mackay Shields Llc, a New York-based fund reported 300,000 shares.