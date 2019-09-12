Epoch Investment Partners Has Trimmed Its Ameren (AEE) Stake; Ariel Investments Decreased By $8.61 Million Its Simpson Manufacturing Co. (SSD) Holding

Ariel Investments Llc decreased Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (SSD) stake by 7.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Ariel Investments Llc sold 130,395 shares as Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. (SSD)’s stock declined 3.62%. The Ariel Investments Llc holds 1.69 million shares with $112.60M value, down from 1.82M last quarter. Simpson Manufacturing Co. Inc. now has $3.06B valuation. The stock increased 1.29% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $68.4. About 104,246 shares traded. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) has risen 2.93% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.93% the S&P500. Some Historical SSD News: 24/04/2018 – Simpson Short-Interest Ratio Rises 39% to 12 Days; 30/04/2018 – Simpson Manufacturing 1Q EPS 54c; 30/04/2018 – SIMPSON 1Q EPS 54C, EST. 48C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Simpson Manufacturing Co Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SSD); 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Simpson; 17/04/2018 Simpson Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased Ameren Corp (AEE) stake by 7.27% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 137,155 shares as Ameren Corp (AEE)’s stock rose 4.78%. The Epoch Investment Partners Inc holds 1.75M shares with $131.36 million value, down from 1.89M last quarter. Ameren Corp now has $18.98B valuation. The stock increased 2.51% or $1.88 during the last trading session, reaching $76.64. About 1.78 million shares traded or 15.06% up from the average. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 23/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP – ATXI EXPECTS TO INVEST $250 MLN IN MARK TWAIN TRANSMISSION PROJECT; 21/05/2018 – AMEREN – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE, AFTER CONSTRUCTION, A 400-MEGAWATT WIND FARM IN NORTHEAST MISSOURI; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP AEE.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.95 TO $3.15; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN 1Q EPS 62C, EST. 58C; 14/05/2018 – Ameren Illinois Announces Pricing of First Mortgage Bonds Offering due 2028; 03/04/2018 – Ameren Missouri Announces Pricing of First Mortgage Bonds Offering due 2048; 10/04/2018 – Ameren Presenting at UBS Utility & MLP Conference May 10; 09/05/2018 – Ameren Backs 2018 View of EPS $2.95-EPS $3.15; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint actively pursuing Vectren; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.11 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 34 investors sold AEE shares while 146 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 144 raised stakes. 170.40 million shares or 1.65% less from 173.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui holds 0.07% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) or 1.03 million shares. Voya Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.31% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Huntington Retail Bank has invested 0.01% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Epoch Invest Ptnrs owns 1.75 million shares. Proshare Advisors Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 65,490 shares. State Street Corporation has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Horizon Service Limited invested in 0.33% or 6,402 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker reported 0% in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Monetary Grp Inc Inc has 0.05% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE). Victory Cap Management holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) for 102,810 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 413 shares. 296,384 were accumulated by Td Asset Management Inc. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 3,850 shares. Baillie Gifford reported 0.03% stake. Moreover, Texas Permanent School Fund has 0.06% invested in Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE).

Analysts await Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.45 EPS, down 3.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.5 per share. AEE’s profit will be $359.13M for 13.21 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Ameren Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 101.39% EPS growth.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) stake by 34,875 shares to 222,682 valued at $12.47M in 2019Q2. It also upped Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) stake by 436,001 shares and now owns 2.32M shares. Jones Lang Lasalle Inc (NYSE:JLL) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.05 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.09, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold SSD shares while 71 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 60 raised stakes. 39.03 million shares or 0.12% more from 38.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glenmede Trust Co Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) for 4,125 shares. Bb&T invested 0.01% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Bankshares Of Montreal Can holds 0% or 5,950 shares in its portfolio. Citigroup Incorporated reported 33,743 shares stake. Lord Abbett & Co Limited Co has invested 0.12% of its portfolio in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda stated it has 0.28% of its portfolio in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Tennessee-based State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has invested 0.01% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Atlanta Mngmt Com L L C has invested 0.13% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Moreover, Prudential Inc has 0.01% invested in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Federated Investors Pa reported 567,647 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Swiss National Bank invested 0.01% in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD). Moreover, Burgundy Asset Ltd has 0.38% invested in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) for 570,905 shares. Fisher Asset stated it has 77,835 shares. Ariel Investments Limited invested in 1.69 million shares.

Analysts await Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, down 7.37% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.95 per share. SSD’s profit will be $39.32 million for 19.43 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.