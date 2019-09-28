Epoch Investment Partners Has Trimmed Genuine Parts Co (GPC) Holding By $822,764; AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL (AMMX) Shorts Down By 31.58%

AMERAMEX INTERNATIONAL INC (OTCMKTS:AMMX) had a decrease of 31.58% in short interest. AMMX’s SI was 1,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 31.58% from 1,900 shares previously. It closed at $0.0158 lastly. It is down 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased Genuine Parts Co (GPC) stake by 6.23% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 7,988 shares as Genuine Parts Co (GPC)’s stock declined 3.32%. The Epoch Investment Partners Inc holds 120,197 shares with $12.45 million value, down from 128,185 last quarter. Genuine Parts Co now has $14.45B valuation. The stock increased 1.54% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $98.93. About 575,730 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS 1Q ADJ. EPS EX TRANSACTION-RELATED COSTS $1.27; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – GENUINE PARTS TO SEPARATE S.P. RICHARDS INTO STANDALONE CO & SPIN OFF STANDALONE CO TO GENUINE PARTS’ SHAREHOLDERS, FOLLOWED BY MERGER OF ESSENDANT, SPUN-OFF CO; 18/04/2018 – HERO MOTOCORP LTD HROM.NS SAYS LAUNCHING AN E-COMMERCE PORTAL TO RETAIL HERO GENUINE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES; 23/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 16/05/2018 – STAPLES – ON APRIL 27, GOT LETTER FROM ESSENDANT INDICATING ESSENDANT’S BOARD DETERMINED STAPLES’ $11.50/SHARE IN CASH PROPOSAL WAS NOT A “SUPERIOR PROPOSAL”; 19/04/2018 – GENUINE PARTS SEES TAX RATE OF ABOUT 26.0%, SAW 26.0 TO 27.0%; 12/04/2018 – Essendant to Merge with Genuine Parts Co. Business; 16/05/2018 – Genuine Parts: Staples’ Offer Not a Superior Proposal or LIkeliy to Lead to Superior One; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – TRANSACTION COMBINING ESSENDANT AND S.P. RICHARDS IS STRUCTURED AS A REVERSE MORRIS TRUST; 21/04/2018 – DJ Genuine Parts Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GPC)

AmeraMex International, Inc. sells, leases, and rents heavy equipment to companies in heavy construction, surface mining, infrastructure, logging, shipping, and transportation industries. The company has market cap of $11.91 million. It carries an inventory of front end loaders, scrapers, excavators, backhoes, rock trucks, container handlers, log loaders, forklifts, wheel loaders, trucks, and trailers. It currently has negative earnings. The firm offers equipment for the handling of shipping containers; heavy equipment for logging, surface mining, heavy construction, transportation, and infrastructure projects; heavy construction equipment, including front end loaders, scrapers, excavators, backhoes, and rock trucks; and heavy haul equipment, including trucks and heavy haul trailers.

More news for AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “AmeraMex International receives $135K order – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “AmeraMex International receives $340K in orders – Seeking Alpha” and published on September 16, 2019 is yet another important article.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $495,050 activity. Sonnemaker Scott bought 5,000 shares worth $495,050.

Analysts await Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.47 EPS, down 0.68% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.48 per share. GPC’s profit will be $214.73M for 16.82 P/E if the $1.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.57 actual EPS reported by Genuine Parts Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.37% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should Income Investors Look At Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) Before Its Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on August 31, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Genuine Parts Company Announces 3rd Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date And Conference Call – PRNewswire” published on September 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Mario Gabelli Comments on Genuine Parts Co. – Yahoo Finance” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) were released by: Twst.com and their article: “Genuine Parts Company: Genuine Parts Company Announces 3rd Quarter 2019 Earnings Release Date And Conference Call – The Wall Street Transcript” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now The Time To Put Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased Tyler Technologies Inc (NYSE:TYL) stake by 23,982 shares to 58,147 valued at $12.56M in 2019Q2. It also upped Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ:EA) stake by 459,861 shares and now owns 1.37M shares. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Genuine Parts has $11400 highest and $10500 lowest target. $108.67’s average target is 9.85% above currents $98.93 stock price. Genuine Parts had 5 analyst reports since April 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, September 12 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Neutral”.