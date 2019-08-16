Epoch Investment Partners Has Lowered Medtronic Plc (MDT) Holding By $410,865; Last Week Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) Coverage

Among 3 analysts covering Turquoise Hill Res (TSE:TRQ), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Turquoise Hill Res has $4.25 highest and $3.5 lowest target. $4’s average target is 534.92% above currents $0.63 stock price. Turquoise Hill Res had 3 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Canaccord Genuity maintained Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Canaccord Genuity has “Buy” rating and $4.25 target. The stock of Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) earned “Buy” rating by Scotia Capital on Friday, March 8. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by IBC. See Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) latest ratings:

15/03/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Buy New Target: $3.5 Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: Scotia Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $4.25 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Canaccord Genuity Rating: Buy New Target: $4.25 Maintain

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased Medtronic Plc (MDT) stake by 2.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 4,515 shares as Medtronic Plc (MDT)’s stock rose 15.43%. The Epoch Investment Partners Inc holds 178,864 shares with $16.29M value, down from 183,379 last quarter. Medtronic Plc now has $137.87 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.03% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $102.8. About 2.50M shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 27/04/2018 – Global Minimally lnvasive Surgical Instruments Market Report 2018-2023 Featuring Aesculap, Medtronic, Smith and Nephew and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS VISUALASE(TM) MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION; 15/05/2018 – Healthcor Adds Dentsply, Exits CVS, Cuts Medtronic: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Net $1.46B; 12/03/2018 – Medtronic: Guardian Connect System Will Be Available in First Quarter of Company’s Fiscal Year 2019 (May-July 2018); 24/05/2018 – Medtronic 4Q Cardio and Vascular Rev $3.135B, Up 10.1%; 24/05/2018 – Medtronic PLC 4Q Adj EPS $1.42; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC PLC MDT.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $5.10 TO $5.15; 18/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–DEFIBRILLATOR-MEDTRONIC-5838M1466 – VA25018AP76427886; 23/04/2018 – Medtronic Received FDA Approval for IN.PACT Admiral Drug-Coated Balloon

More notable recent Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Concerned About Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd.’s (TSE:TRQ) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” on April 30, 2019, also Mining.com with their article: “Turquoise Hill’s role in Oyu Tolgoi-related decisions may change this week – MINING.com” published on May 13, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “Aug 12, 2019 – Korea Investment CORP Buys Merck Inc, General Motors Co, TAL Education Group, Sells DuPont de Nemours Inc, General Dynamics Corp, Steel Dynamics Inc – GuruFocus.com” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) were released by: Mining.com and their article: “Rio Tinto delays start of Oyu Tolgoi expansion due to technical issues – MINING.com” published on October 16, 2018 as well as Theglobeandmail.com‘s news article titled: “The week’s most oversold and overbought stocks on the TSX – The Globe and Mail” with publication date: May 24, 2019.

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company has market cap of $1.27 billion. The firm engages in mining copper, gold, silver, and molybdenum. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s principal material mineral resource property is the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in the southern Mongolia.

The stock increased 3.28% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $0.63. About 491,530 shares traded. Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (TSE:TRQ) has 0.00% since August 16, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500. Some Historical TRQ News: 07/03/2018 Turquoise Hill Rises for 9 Days; Tied for Longest Rally; 13/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES – RECEIVED INFORMATION REQUEST FROM MONGOLIAN ANTI-CORRUPTION AUTHORITY TO PROVIDE INFORMATION RELATING TO OYU TOLGOI; 14/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL: BOARD ALWAYS OPEN TO ADDED RECOMMENDATIONS; 15/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Resources 2017 Net $110.9M; 08/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill announces results of voting for directors; 29/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL REPORTS RETIREMENT OF CEO; 15/03/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL RESOURCES LTD – PRODUCTION FROM FIRST DRAW BELL REMAINS PLANNED FOR MID-2020 AND SUSTAINABLE FIRST PRODUCTION IN 2021; 03/05/2018 – TURQUOISE HILL BOARD MET W/ RIO TINTO VIA INDEPENDENT MEMBERS; 14/03/2018 – Turquoise Hill Bd of Directors Issues Letter to Hldrs; 03/05/2018 – Turquoise Hill Board of Directors provides update on shareholder correspondence

Among 9 analysts covering Medtronic (NYSE:MDT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Medtronic has $121 highest and $84 lowest target. $105’s average target is 2.14% above currents $102.8 stock price. Medtronic had 17 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Needham. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by UBS. The stock has “Hold” rating by Northland Capital on Wednesday, February 20. The stock of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Citigroup. The stock has “Buy” rating by BTIG Research on Tuesday, February 19. The stock has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley on Tuesday, June 25. On Wednesday, June 5 the stock rating was upgraded by Wells Fargo to “Outperform”. Northland Capital maintained it with “Hold” rating and $84 target in Monday, March 18 report. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $10500 target in Wednesday, August 14 report.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) stake by 81,774 shares to 334,705 valued at $47.52 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (NYSE:SQM) stake by 40,669 shares and now owns 113,052 shares. Colliers Intl Group Inc was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aperio Group holds 0.24% or 602,147 shares. National Asset owns 15,868 shares. New England Rech Mngmt Incorporated holds 9,400 shares or 0.58% of its portfolio. First Republic reported 709,491 shares. Tctc Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.26% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Marshall Wace Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.1% stake. Victory Capital stated it has 109,767 shares. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd holds 0.2% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 347,534 shares. Raymond James & Associates has 0.24% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 1.72 million shares. Catalyst Cap Advisors Ltd Co has 8,650 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Cobblestone Capital Limited Company owns 0.05% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 6,070 shares. Riverbridge Prtnrs Limited Liability Corp has 0.21% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 119,553 shares. Mngmt holds 1.35% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 238,858 shares. Roberts Glore & Inc Il invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Intact Management Inc reported 66,600 shares.