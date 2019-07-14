Epoch Investment Partners Has Lowered Its Stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) by $3.52 Million; Sanmina (SANM) Shareholder South Dakota Investment Council Trimmed Its Stake as Stock Price Declined

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (RS) by 9.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 39,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.13% with the market. The institutional investor held 373,429 shares of the metal fabrications company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.71M, down from 412,527 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.18 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $91.84. About 1.16 million shares traded or 171.09% up from the average. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) has declined 2.72% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RS News: 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – NON-RESIDENTIAL CONSTRUCTION DEMAND, INCLUDING INFRASTRUCTURE, CONTINUES TO STEADILY IMPROVE; 27/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO RS.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $98; 05/03/2018 – Dir Sharkey III Gifts 500 Of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “METAL PRICING ENVIRONMENT REMAINED VERY STRONG THROUGHOUT QUARTER”; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Adj EPS $2.30; 26/04/2018 – Reliance Steel 1Q Net $169M; 16/03/2018 – Reliance Steel May Face Pressure, Industry Slowest in 16 Months; 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM – MAINTAINS POSITIVE OUTLOOK FOR AEROSPACE AS BUILD RATES AND BACKLOG FOR ORDERS OF COMMERCIAL PLANES CONTINUES TO IMPROVE; 26/04/2018 – RELIANCE STEEL & ALUMINUM CO – “AEROSPACE DEMAND REMAINS STRONG, AND CONTINUES TO BE ONE OF COMPANY’S TOP-PERFORMING END MARKETS”

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its stake in Sanmina Corporation (SANM) by 74.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. South Dakota Investment Council sold 26,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,270 shares of the electrical products company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $267,000, down from 36,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. South Dakota Investment Council who had been investing in Sanmina Corporation for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $29.83. About 628,954 shares traded or 59.93% up from the average. Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) has risen 2.70% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.73% the S&P500. Some Historical SANM News: 23/04/2018 – Sanmina Sees 3Q Adj EPS 53c-Adj EPS 61c; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1% Position in Sanmina; 08/03/2018 – Sanmina Plans Annual ‘Say-on-Pay’ Vote; 30/03/2018 – Sanmina: Agreement Has Maximum Outstanding Balance of Receivables of $140M at a Time; 08/03/2018 NY Warn Notices: 3 / 8 / 2018 – Sanmina Corporation – Southern Region; 30/03/2018 – Sanmina in Receivables Purchase Agreement With Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ; 30/03/2018 – Sanmina Will Sell Accounts Receivable on a Revolving Basis to BTMU and Other Buyers From Time to Time; 23/04/2018 – Sanmina Sees 3Q EPS 34c-EPS 42c; 05/04/2018 – Sanmina Achieves FDA Registration At Its Facilities In Chennai, India; 23/04/2018 – SANMINA 2Q ADJ EPS 50C, EST. 45C

More notable recent Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Reliance Steel Announces Executive Leadership Succession NYSE:RS – GlobeNewswire” on November 01, 2018, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Jefferies Says Higher Prices Make Top Steel Plays Solid Buys Now – 24/7 Wall St.” published on March 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For April 26, 2019 – Benzinga” on April 26, 2019. More interesting news about Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) were released by: Reuters.com and their article: “NYSE-owner ICE beats estimates on strength in data services – Reuters” published on October 31, 2018 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Amazon, Aurora Cannabis, Cleveland-Cliffs, FedEx, Ferrari, Grubhub, Hexo, Proofpoint, Shutterfly, Starbucks and More – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: April 26, 2019.

Analysts await Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. (NYSE:RS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.64 EPS, down 14.84% or $0.46 from last year’s $3.1 per share. RS’s profit will be $177.50 million for 8.70 P/E if the $2.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.80 actual EPS reported by Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.71% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Jabil (JBL) Q3 Earnings Beat, Revenues Up on EMS Growth – Nasdaq” on June 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights: OSI, Flowserve, Sanmina, Roper and ExOne – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Midday Gainers / Losers – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about Sanmina Corporation (NASDAQ:SANM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “This Company Is Leading the Charge for Reusable Packaging – Yahoo Finance” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “New Strong Buy Stocks for June 11th – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 11, 2019.

