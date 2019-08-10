Epoch Investment Partners Has Lowered Its Honeywell Intl (HON) Stake as Shares Rose; Pepsico (PEP) Stock Rose While Cadence Bank Na Increased Its Holding

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 2.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 3,687 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The institutional investor held 158,432 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.18 million, down from 162,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $122.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $166.67. About 1.71M shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 26/03/2018 – Honeywell International Inc. CDS Tightens 5 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 07/03/2018 – TIANJIN TIANHAI SIGNS COOPERATION MEMO W/ HONEYWELL CHINA UNIT; 14/05/2018 – HONEYWELL AUTOMATION 4Q NET INCOME 583.7M RUPEES; 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 04/05/2018 – Honeywell Appoints Olivier Rabiller To Continue As President And CEO Of Transportation Systems Business After It Spins; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS SZLOSEK TO RETIRE FOR PERSONAL REASONS; 09/05/2018 – HONEYWELL NAMES MICHAEL G. NEFKENS AS PRESIDENT, CEO OF HOMES; 29/05/2018 – Shandong Tianhong Chemical Chooses Honeywell Technology To Produce On-purpose Propylene; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL SAYS IT SUSPECTS THE SCOPE OF IMPACTED PRODUCTS AND TARIFFS IS LIKELY TO CHANGE AS THE U.S. AND CHINA INTEND TO NEGOTIATE IN THE INTERIM; 15/05/2018 – THIRD POINT LLC DISSOLVES STAKE IN HONEYWELL – SEC FILING

Cadence Bank Na increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 22.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cadence Bank Na bought 2,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.45% . The institutional investor held 15,986 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96M, up from 13,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cadence Bank Na who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $179.81B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.67% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $128.6. About 2.93M shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 11.94% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.94% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 05/03/2018 – BUNDABERG BREWED DRINKS – BUNDABERG TO REMAIN SEPARATE BUSINESS ENTITY BUT TO BE DISTRIBUTED IN U.S. THROUGH PEPSI’S NETWORK; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi to buy fruit and vegetable snack maker Bare Foods; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net $1.34B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Net Cash Used in Operating Activities $1.3B; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO 1Q CORE EPS 96C, EST. 93C; REAFFIRMS YEAR CORE EPS VIEW; 26/04/2018 – Pepsi’s North American drinks business continues to lag behind its snack business; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand; 24/04/2018 – Sabra Launches a New Limited-Edition Flavor for Spring – Sweet & Smoky BBQ Hummus with Jackfruit and Smoked Paprika; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO CEO: NAB RESULTS HAVE NOT LIVED UP IN LAST 3 QUARTERS

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is without change, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Life Ins holds 0.71% or 43,310 shares in its portfolio. Wg Shaheen Assocs Dba Whitney Co invested in 2,080 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Moreover, Miles has 0.82% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Plancorp Limited Company has 1.78% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Peloton Wealth Strategists reported 1.66% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). City Hldg holds 0.9% or 26,168 shares in its portfolio. Tradition Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp, a New Jersey-based fund reported 11,558 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al invested 0.42% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Federated Invsts Pa invested 1.32% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). State Farm Mutual Automobile holds 5.67 million shares. Excalibur Mgmt owns 2.16% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 18,708 shares. Beach Invest Mgmt Ltd Llc reported 0.83% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Portland Glob Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 2,451 shares stake. Blackrock holds 0.55% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 100.95M shares. Fagan Associates Incorporated owns 1,683 shares.

Cadence Bank Na, which manages about $255.24M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 5,397 shares to 9,664 shares, valued at $2.01M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.48B for 20.73 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62 billion and $22.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (NYSE:MOH) by 81,774 shares to 334,705 shares, valued at $47.52M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Petmed Express Inc (NASDAQ:PETS) by 20,581 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.29M shares, and has risen its stake in Cypress Semiconductor Corp (NASDAQ:CY).