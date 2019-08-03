Epoch Investment Partners Has Lowered Holding in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs LP (MMP) by $5.94 Million as Share Price Rose; Medtronic Plc (MDT) Position Increased by Scotia Capital Inc

Scotia Capital Inc increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 87.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Scotia Capital Inc bought 96,403 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 206,555 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.81M, up from 110,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Scotia Capital Inc who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $137.24B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $102.33. About 3.23 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 24/05/2018 – Independent Stent Imaging Study Shows Excellent Healing Profile with Resolute Onyx DES in Complex Patients with Coronary Artery Disease; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Dividend Income Adds Comcast, Cuts Medtronic; 24/05/2018 – Medical device maker Medtronic reports 25.5 pct rise in profit; 23/05/2018 – New Medtronic Data Show Significant Blood Pressure Lowering Effect of Renal Denervation in Patients Taking Anti-Hypertensive Medication; 11/05/2018 – Medtronic: Study Confirms Feasibility of New Extravascular Approach to ICD Therapy; 11/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC: FEASIBILITY OF EXTRAVASCULAR APPROACH TO ICD THERAPY; 17/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC LAUNCHES OPTISPHERE EMBOLIZATION SPHERES IN U.S; 01/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC CITES DBS AS THERAPY FOR PARTIAL-ONSET SEIZURES; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets With CE Mark Approval; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q REV. $8.14B, EST. $7.98B

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp (MMP) by 6.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 98,993 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.82% . The institutional investor held 1.51 million shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $91.26 million, down from 1.60M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Magellan Midstream Prtnrs Lp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $15.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $66.64. About 858,364 shares traded or 10.61% up from the average. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) has declined 7.26% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.26% the S&P500. Some Historical MMP News: 15/03/2018 – Magellan Midstream Does Not Expect Material Impact from Recent FERC Ruling on Income Tax Allowance; 26/04/2018 – MMP BOOSTS QTRLY DISTRIBUTION TO 93.75C, EST 93.75C; 03/05/2018 – Magellan Midstream Sees 2Q EPS 95c; 15/03/2018 – MMP DOESN’T EXPECT MATERIAL IMPACT FROM RECENT FERC RULING; 15/03/2018 – Shell warns against proposed Magellan oil trading arm; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP – INCREASES ANNUAL GUIDANCE FOR 2018 DISTRIBUTABLE CASH FLOW TO $1.08 BLN; 03/05/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM CEO MIKE MEARS COMMENTS ON CALL; 27/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mobile TeleSystems OJSC, Scorpio Tankers, Magellan Midstream Partners, National St; 09/04/2018 – MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP MMP.N : RBC RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM SECTOR PERFORM; 20/04/2018 – DJ Magellan Midstream Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MMP)

Scotia Capital Inc, which manages about $7.77 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (OEF) by 6,185 shares to 21,590 shares, valued at $2.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 13,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,703 shares, and cut its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold MDT shares while 364 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 470 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 1.42% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Avenue Securities Ltd holds 0.06% in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) or 12,798 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 3.97 million shares stake. Moreover, Mcdaniel Terry Co has 0.1% invested in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 6,581 shares. First Merchants owns 38,048 shares. Bartlett Ltd Com, a Ohio-based fund reported 2,166 shares. Cornerstone Prtn Ltd Com, Georgia-based fund reported 734,731 shares. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv invested in 0.52% or 687,089 shares. Btc Capital Inc holds 0.52% or 36,085 shares. Essex Financial Serv Inc holds 0.43% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) for 15,460 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Limited Liability Partnership Ma stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Northstar Group Inc owns 4,886 shares. Parthenon Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.69% or 83,091 shares. 818 are owned by Cls Limited Liability Corporation. Aristotle Capital Mgmt Lc invested 2.68% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT). Duff And Phelps Investment Mgmt stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT).

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62B and $22.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Comfort Sys Usa Inc (NYSE:FIX) by 125,885 shares to 377,515 shares, valued at $19.78M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 126,346 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.61M shares, and has risen its stake in Colliers Intl Group Inc.