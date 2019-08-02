Epoch Investment Partners Has Lowered Dominion Energy (D) Holding as Share Value Declined; Portland General Electric (POR) Shareholder Becker Capital Management Decreased Stake by $4.33 Million

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 3.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 79,859 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 2.51M shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $192.10M, down from 2.59 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $76.3. About 3.16M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 15/03/2018 – U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 21/05/2018 – GE Hitachi Announces Dominion Energy as Investor in BWRX-300 Small Modular Reactor; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy 1Q EPS 77c; 26/04/2018 – DOMINION TRANS: MULLETT #3 UNPLANNED OUTAGE – 04/26/2018 02:45; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Earnings Guidance, Credit Objectives; 09/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Declares Quarterly Dividend of 83.5 Cents; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Affirms Intention to Increase Dividends by 6%-10% in 2020; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – REAFFIRMED INTENT TO INCREASE DIVIDEND BY 10 PERCENT PER SHARE ANNUALLY THROUGH 2020; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Credit Improvement Initiatives; Reaffirms Earnings and Dividend Guidance

Becker Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Portland General Electric (POR) by 19.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Becker Capital Management Inc sold 84,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 342,262 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.74 million, down from 427,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Portland General Electric for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $54.37. About 1.05 million shares traded or 116.77% up from the average. Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) has risen 21.97% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.97% the S&P500. Some Historical POR News: 30/04/2018 – PGE to Host Summit Focused on Diversity, Inclusion and Equity on May 23; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.10 TO $2.25; 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q EPS 72c; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO SAYS REAFFIRMS ITS 2018 GUIDANCE OF $2.10 – $2.25 PER DILUTED SHARE; 27/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC CO POR.N – QTRLY TOTAL RETAIL REVENUES $454 MLN VS. $506 MLN; 26/03/2018 – Portland General Electric Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for Friday, April 27; 08/03/2018 AutoGrid Names Nancy Covey Vice President of Marketing; 15/03/2018 – Stull, Stull & Brody Announces that a Complaint has been filed and it is Investigating Claims Relating to Potential Securities Law Violations by Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR); 27/04/2018 – Portland General Electric 1Q Rev $493M; 25/04/2018 – PORTLAND GENERAL ELECTRIC BOOSTS DIV

More notable recent Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s What Portland General Electric Company’s (NYSE:POR) P/E Ratio Is Telling Us – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Portland General Electric declares $0.3625 dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Portland General Electric announces second quarter 2019 results – PRNewswire” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Portland General Electric Co (POR) Q4 2018 Earnings Conference Call Transcript – Motley Fool” published on February 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Portland General Electric (POR) Investor Presentation – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 03, 2018.

Becker Capital Management Inc, which manages about $2.70 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Disney Walt Co Com (NYSE:DIS) by 3,731 shares to 12,377 shares, valued at $1.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Intl Group Com (NYSE:AIG) by 18,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.14M shares, and has risen its stake in Jp Morgan Chase & Co (NYSE:JPM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.20, from 1.42 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 24 investors sold POR shares while 92 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 80.64 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of Wisconsin Inv Board owns 0.05% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 313,934 shares. 1.94M are held by State Street Corporation. Us Commercial Bank De reported 8,341 shares. 91 were accumulated by Pathstone Family Office Ltd Company. Alliancebernstein Lp owns 2.27M shares. Tower Research Ltd Liability Co (Trc) owns 1,351 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Panagora Asset Management invested in 1.66 million shares. Swiss Comml Bank owns 162,600 shares. Dean Management holds 14,810 shares or 1.29% of its portfolio. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 58,875 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Rare Limited holds 861 shares. North Star Inv Mgmt Corp invested in 230 shares or 0% of the stock. 1,143 were reported by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Limited Liability Partnership Ma. Parallax Volatility Advisers LP has 0% invested in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR) for 5,900 shares. Toronto Dominion Savings Bank has invested 0% in Portland General Electric Company (NYSE:POR).

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dominion Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) Seems To Use Debt Quite Sensibly – Yahoo Finance” published on August 01, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 61% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Who Has Been Buying Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 30% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Taurus Asset Management Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 481,110 shares. Blb&B Advsrs Ltd Liability Company holds 0.13% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 14,818 shares. Gillespie Robinson Grimm Incorporated accumulated 3,779 shares. The Texas-based Cushing Asset Ltd Partnership has invested 0.05% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt Company has invested 0.09% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Neville Rodie And Shaw invested in 5,036 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Wade G W And Incorporated holds 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 2,756 shares. Norris Perne And French Ltd Liability Partnership Mi owns 0.03% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 2,900 shares. Welch Forbes Ltd has 0.01% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 3,784 shares. Captrust Financial Advisors has 42,915 shares. Sterling Capital Mngmt Lc owns 0% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 3,178 shares. Kanawha Mngmt Ltd Company, a Virginia-based fund reported 171,301 shares. Invest House Limited Liability Com reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Quantitative Invest Mngmt Llc has invested 0.62% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. BENNETT JAMES A had bought 6,550 shares worth $499,994.