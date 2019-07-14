Epoch Investment Partners Has Lowered Amerco (UHAL) Holding by $1.74 Million as Shares Rose; As Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC) Market Value Rose, Holder Cardinal Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake by $22.41 Million

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Amerco (UHAL) by 23.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 4,677 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.96% with the market. The institutional investor held 15,583 shares of the rental and leasing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.79M, down from 20,260 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Amerco for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.69% or $2.61 during the last trading session, reaching $379.3. About 30,522 shares traded. AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) has risen 15.18% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.75% the S&P500. Some Historical UHAL News: 16/04/2018 – Greensboro Tornado: U-Haul Offers 30 Days Free Self-Storage to Victims; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO REPORTS SPECIAL CASH DIV; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO: SPECIAL CASH DIV; 27/04/2018 – Adaptive Reuse: U-Haul Repurposing Vacant Kmart for Self-Storage in Yakima; 30/05/2018 – AMERCO Reports Fiscal 2018 Financial Results; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO REPORTS SPECIAL CASH DIV OF $0.50/SHR; 12/03/2018 – AMERCO Announces Special Cash Dividend of 50c/Shr; 11/04/2018 – U-Haul to Showcase Company’s Newest Self-Storage Facility in Waco; 16/05/2018 – U-Haul Reveals Plans for Newest Company-Owned Facility in Southern Louisiana; 20/04/2018 – DJ AMERCO, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UHAL)

Cardinal Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Lattice Semiconductor Corp (LSCC) by 62.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Llc sold 2.04M shares as the company’s stock rose 30.19% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.24M shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.85 million, down from 3.28 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Lattice Semiconductor Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.19B market cap company. The stock increased 2.28% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $16.62. About 3.09 million shares traded or 69.42% up from the average. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) has risen 150.91% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 146.48% the S&P500. Some Historical LSCC News: 12/03/2018 – Lattice Semiconductor Announces CEO Succession Plan; 26/04/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – BOARD OF DIRECTORS ADDS THREE NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – Lattice Engines launches the first Customer Data Platform for Account-Based Marketing; 30/05/2018 – LATTICE BIOLOGICS LTD – QTRLY; 27/03/2018 – President Donald Trump has blocked proposed takeovers of Qualcomm and of Lattice Semiconductor because of concerns related to China; 12/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR – BILLERBECK WILL REMAIN WITH COMPANY UNTIL MAY 31; 30/04/2018 – Lattice Engines Joins Marketo® Accelerate Partner Ecosystem to Deliver Scalable Audience Engagement to Marketers; 28/03/2018 – Lattice Biologics Ltd. Announces Update to Management Cease Trade Order; 07/03/2018 – LATTICE SEMICONDUCTOR CORP – SIZE OF LATTICE’S BOARD WILL TEMPORARILY INCREASE FROM EIGHT TO 11 DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – LATTICE BIOLOGICS LTD – THERE IS NO INSOLVENCY PROCEEDING AGAINST IT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold UHAL shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 7.10 million shares or 10.59% less from 7.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,841 were accumulated by Mraz Amerine Assoc Inc. The California-based Leisure Cap Mgmt has invested 0.51% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Ogorek Anthony Joseph New York Adv holds 0% or 10 shares in its portfolio. Gulf Bankshares (Uk) has invested 0.01% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Citigroup Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) for 218 shares. Artisan Ptnrs Ltd Partnership owns 358,593 shares. Daiwa Group Inc has invested 0% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Banking has 0.01% invested in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) for 6,661 shares. Fjarde Ap reported 8,106 shares stake. Boston Partners reported 8,140 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Robotti Robert has 0.34% invested in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) for 2,600 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0% in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL). Wells Fargo Mn holds 53,518 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Natl Incorporated Wi holds 2.02% or 4,966 shares in its portfolio. 660 were accumulated by Voloridge Invest Mngmt Limited Company.

Analysts await AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $8.14 earnings per share, up 24.66% or $1.61 from last year’s $6.53 per share. UHAL’s profit will be $159.60 million for 11.65 P/E if the $8.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by AMERCO for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20,250.00% EPS growth.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62 billion and $22.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 6,837 shares to 159,347 shares, valued at $8.94M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 4,002 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.33 million shares, and has risen its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold LSCC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 47 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 107.51 million shares or 2.06% more from 105.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tygh Management Inc, Oregon-based fund reported 543,238 shares. Creative Planning has invested 0% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Ameritas Investment Prtnrs Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC) for 9,659 shares. Cipher Capital Lp holds 0.07% or 70,509 shares in its portfolio. Bogle Inv Management LP De invested 0.61% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Legal And General Group Public Ltd owns 55,523 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Llc accumulated 0% or 628,619 shares. Massachusetts-based Fmr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Wellington Management Grp Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.01% or 5.45M shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Citigroup Inc has invested 0% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). State Common Retirement Fund reported 191,458 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 0.01% in Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC). Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio accumulated 110,775 shares. California Employees Retirement Sys invested in 220,305 shares or 0% of the stock. Zacks Investment Mgmt accumulated 13,019 shares or 0% of the stock.

