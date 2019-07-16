Epoch Investment Partners Has Lifted Its Xpo Logistics (XPO) Stake by $54.52 Million; Ibis Capital Partners Llp Lowered Its Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) Holding by $2.04 Million

Ibis Capital Partners Llp decreased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment In (LYV) by 47.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ibis Capital Partners Llp sold 32,431 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.63% with the market. The hedge fund held 35,241 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.24M, down from 67,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ibis Capital Partners Llp who had been investing in Live Nation Entertainment In for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.80 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $70.64. About 593,675 shares traded. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) has risen 50.56% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 46.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LYV News: 12/03/2018 – JAY-Z And Beyoncé Join Forces For OTR Il Tour; 15/03/2018 – Live Nation Entertainment Announces Launch Of Private Notes Offerings; 19/04/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 23/04/2018 – Janelle Monáe Announces Long Awaited Return To The Road With ‘Dirty Computer Tour’ Featuring Special Guest St. Beauty; 20/04/2018 – Live Nation Gives CEO Rapino $71 Million to Stay Through 2022; 16/04/2018 – LYV/@JColeNC: New album. KOD 4/20 – ! $LYV; 08/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Commenced on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead; 21/04/2018 – Live Nation Conference Call Set By ThirdBridge for Apr. 27; 24/04/2018 – Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Live Nation Entertainment, Inc; 07/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Announces a Class Action Filed on Behalf of Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. Shareholders and a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of June 18, 2018

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Xpo Logistics Inc (XPO) by 65.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 1.03 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.20% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.60 million shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $139.79 million, up from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Xpo Logistics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 6.16% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $62.54. About 1.80M shares traded or 22.00% up from the average. XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) has declined 46.00% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 50.43% the S&P500. Some Historical XPO News: 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Rev $4.19B; 02/05/2018 – XPO Logistics 1Q Adj EPS 61c; 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 11/04/2018 – XPO Logistics Joins Push to Digital Freight Booking; 11/04/2018 – XPO software offers shippers real-time cargo tracking; 31/05/2018 – XPO Logistics to Invest Up to $90 Million in Road Fleet in North America; 18/04/2018 – REG-XPO Logistics Launches Voice-Enabled Tracking for Last Mile Shipments; 19/03/2018 – Press Release: XPO Logistics to Launch Drive XPO Mobile Technology in Europe; 07/03/2018 – CAFC: XPO LOGISTICS WORLDWIDE v. US [RULE 36 JUDGMENT] – Appeal #17-2506 – 2018-03-07; 11/04/2018 – Miami Teamsters At XPO Logistics End Successful One-Day Strike

Analysts await Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, up 62.50% or $0.15 from last year’s $0.24 per share. LYV’s profit will be $81.72 million for 45.28 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.31 actual earnings per share reported by Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -225.81% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.31 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 37 investors sold LYV shares while 108 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 145.57 million shares or 3.65% more from 140.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pictet Asset Mngmt reported 402,210 shares. The Massachusetts-based Winslow Evans & Crocker has invested 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). 37,240 are owned by Southeast Asset Advisors. Massachusetts-based Massachusetts Fincl Services Ma has invested 0% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp holds 0.03% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) or 1.24 million shares. The North Carolina-based Captrust Fin Advsrs has invested 0.01% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Davenport Company Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 902,604 shares. Markel has invested 0.52% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Shelton Cap Management holds 0.04% in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV) or 602 shares. Sei Investments reported 142,208 shares. Kames Public Ltd Co stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Moreover, Dorsey Wright has 0.53% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). 311,523 were reported by Morgan Stanley. Moreover, Victory Capital Mgmt has 0.27% invested in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV). Waddell And Reed Financial Inc reported 374,396 shares.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62B and $22.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ameren Corp (NYSE:AEE) by 331,332 shares to 1.89 million shares, valued at $138.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in At&T Inc (NYSE:T) by 278,174 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 7.20 million shares, and cut its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 82 investors sold XPO shares while 92 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 94 raised stakes. 74.61 million shares or 12.38% less from 85.15 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stevens LP invested in 19,839 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Bokf Na stated it has 0.02% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Moreover, Lagoda Investment LP has 6.78% invested in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Perkins Mgmt reported 4,250 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. 215,340 were accumulated by Credit Suisse Ag. Employees Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 9,000 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 22,395 shares. Envestnet Asset Management stated it has 0% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Btc Cap Management reported 40,937 shares or 0.35% of all its holdings. First Tru Advsr LP owns 7,315 shares. Proshare Advsrs Ltd Liability Company invested in 11,190 shares or 0% of the stock. First Allied Advisory Svcs reported 0.03% in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO). Venator Capital Management holds 3.06% of its portfolio in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) for 55,000 shares. Alphamark Advsr Limited accumulated 369 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 103,501 shares.

