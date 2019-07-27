Epoch Investment Partners Has Lifted Charles Riv Labs Intl (CRL) Stake by $33.37 Million; Castine Capital Management Has Decreased Stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) by $8.11 Million as Share Value Rose

Castine Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Sterling Bancorp Del (STL) by 36.18% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Castine Capital Management Llc sold 450,797 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.18% with the market. The institutional investor held 795,203 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.81M, down from 1.25 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Castine Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Sterling Bancorp Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $21.92. About 2.07M shares traded or 6.39% up from the average. Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) has declined 15.14% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.57% the S&P500. Some Historical STL News: 24/04/2018 – STERLING BANCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 45C, EST. 45C; 06/03/2018 Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co., Inc., Including $458 Million Loan Portfolio and Origination Platf; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – FY ENDED DEC 2017 GROUP PROFIT BEFORE INCOME TAX OF 8.61 BLN NAIRA VS 6.00 BLN NAIRA YEAR AGO; 16/04/2018 – STERLING BANK PLC STERLNB.LG – PROPOSED THAT A DIVIDEND OF 2 KOBO PER ORDINARY SHARE WILL BE PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS FOR 2017; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP – THROUGH UNIT ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO BUY ADVANTAGE FUNDING MANAGEMENT; 24/04/2018 – Sterling Bancorp 1Q Net $39M; 08/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Sterling Bancorp (STL) Investors; 06/03/2018 – Sterling Bancorp to Acquire Advantage Funding Management Co; 18/04/2018 – NY Warn Notices: 4 / 18 / 2018 – Sterling National Bank – Penn Plaza Financial Center – New York City Region; 06/03/2018 – STERLING BANCORP TO BUY ADVANTAGE FUNDING MGMT CO., INC.,

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc (CRL) by 66.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 230,105 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.38% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 574,706 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $83.48 million, up from 344,601 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Charles Riv Labs Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.05% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $139.93. About 303,361 shares traded. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) has risen 22.66% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.23% the S&P500. Some Historical CRL News: 16/05/2018 – EVOLUS INC – IN CRL, DEFICIENCIES CITED BY FDA WERE ISOLATED TO ITEMS RELATED TO CHEMISTRY, MANUFACTURING, AND CONTROLS PROCESSES; 24/05/2018 – Recro Pharma: CRL Raised CMC Related Questions on Extractable and Leachable Data Provided in the NDA; 09/04/2018 – Charles River Laboratories and PathoQuest Expand Strategic Biologics Partnership; 16/04/2018 – APRICUS – PRELIMINARY END-OF-REVIEW MEETING MINUTES SUPPORT PLAN TO ADDRESS ISSUES CITED BY FDA IN ITS FEB 15 CRL FOR VITAROS NDA; 18/05/2018 – AGILE THERAPEUTICS INC – IN CRL, FDA INFORMED COMPANY THAT TWIRLA NDA COULD NOT BE APPROVED; 10/04/2018 – Charles River Laboratories Focuses on the Future of Oncology at AACR Annual Meeting 2018; 26/03/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES – REFINANCED EXISTING $1 BLN OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DUE 2021 WITH NEW $1.55 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DUE 2023; 10/05/2018 – CHARLES RIVER LABORATORIES INTERNATIONAL INC CRL.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $117 FROM $116; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys 1.3% Position in Charles River; 24/05/2018 – RECRO PHARMA INC – INTEND TO REQUEST A MEETING WITH FDA AS SOON AS POSSIBLE TO DISCUSS POINTS RAISED IN CRL

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.16, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold CRL shares while 137 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 45.11 million shares or 3.38% less from 46.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aristotle Capital Boston Ltd Liability Co invested in 1.52% or 202,082 shares. 89,539 are held by Putnam Fl Mgmt. Tygh Cap holds 1.08% or 42,391 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System has 0.09% invested in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 12,900 shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys has invested 0.06% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Polaris Greystone Financial Gp Ltd Llc has 21,894 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Legal & General Grp Incorporated Public Limited Company accumulated 64,815 shares. Great Lakes has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). California-based Aperio Gru Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Shine Inv Advisory Services invested in 0.02% or 343 shares. Farmers & Merchants holds 0% of its portfolio in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) for 60 shares. Mackenzie Corporation owns 29,184 shares. Charles Schwab Investment stated it has 460,791 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Bessemer Grp has invested 0% in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL). Brinker Capital Inc invested in 2,234 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62B and $22.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lci Inds by 378,336 shares to 171,842 shares, valued at $13.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Colgate Palmolive Co (NYSE:CL) by 4,717 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 186,813 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Report: Developing Opportunities within Bristol-Myers Squibb, AutoNation, FirstEnergy, Charles River Laboratories International, Yum! Brands, and AGNC Investment â€” Future Expectations, Projections Moving into 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on March 25, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Charles River Laboratories and Toxys Enter Agreement to Offer ToxTracker® in North America – Business Wire” published on January 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Pharma Supplier Charles River Laboratories Has Leading Competitive Position, Raymond James Says In Upgrade – Benzinga” on August 23, 2018. More interesting news about Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For May 7, 2019 – Benzinga” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “How Do Analysts See Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Performing Over The Next Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 13, 2019.

Castine Capital Management Llc, which manages about $395.38 million and $322.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in First Mid Ill Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:FMBH) by 14,803 shares to 127,965 shares, valued at $4.26 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hmn Finl Inc (NASDAQ:HMNF) by 17,383 shares in the quarter, for a total of 207,140 shares, and has risen its stake in Pcsb Finl Corp.

More notable recent Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 12, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Sterling Bancorp to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” published on April 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “How Should Investors React To Sterling Bancorp’s (NYSE:STL) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Sterling Bancorp 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Sterling Bancorp Announces an Increase in Stock Repurchase Program and Agreement to Sell Residential Mortgage Loans – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: December 20, 2018.