Epoch Investment Partners Has Increased Molina Healthcare (MOH) Holding by $11.53 Million; Shares Rose; Cincinnati Insurance Company Has Trimmed Its Cummins Ord (CMI) Position by $5.98 Million

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Molina Healthcare Inc (MOH) by 32.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 81,774 shares as the company's stock rose 4.72% . The institutional investor held 334,705 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $47.52 million, up from 252,931 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Molina Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.95B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $3.3 during the last trading session, reaching $119.68. About 666,737 shares traded or 29.51% up from the average. Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) has risen 29.24% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.24% the S&P500.

Cincinnati Insurance Company decreased its stake in Cummins Ord (CMI) by 5.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cincinnati Insurance Company analyzed 38,100 shares as the company's stock declined 0.89% . The institutional investor held 606,400 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $95.73 million, down from 644,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cincinnati Insurance Company who had been investing in Cummins Ord for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $23.59B market cap company. The stock increased 0.16% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $154.9. About 1.09M shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 19.52% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.52% the S&P500.

More notable recent Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Top Industrial Stocks to Watch in September – Motley Fool” on September 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “At US$161, Is It Time To Put Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) On Your Watch List? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Rich Freeland President and COO of Cummins to retire – Seeking Alpha” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Should You Know About Cummins Inc.’s (NYSE:CMI) Future? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Analysts await Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.84 earnings per share, down 5.19% or $0.21 from last year’s $4.05 per share. CMI’s profit will be $584.78M for 10.08 P/E if the $3.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.27 actual earnings per share reported by Cummins Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.07% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0.52% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Synovus has invested 0.02% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Alta Capital Lc has 12,576 shares for 0.12% of their portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj invested in 189,804 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated holds 0.03% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 61,949 shares. Cls Invests Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Tci Wealth Advsr Incorporated reported 242 shares. Westover Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,886 shares. Advisory Alpha Ltd has 0% invested in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System holds 0.06% or 7,600 shares. Us Retail Bank De has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has invested 0.05% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). New York-based First Manhattan has invested 0% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Shell Asset Com holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) for 10,044 shares. Ing Groep Nv accumulated 3,059 shares.

Cincinnati Insurance Company, which manages about $3.57 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot Ord (NYSE:HD) by 81,000 shares to 226,446 shares, valued at $43.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold MOH shares while 94 reduced holdings. 52 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 70.18 million shares or 4.45% more from 67.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackenzie Corp owns 5,096 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0.05% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Wellington Management Gp Llp owns 2.68 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. 18,626 were accumulated by Advsrs Asset Mgmt. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 24,903 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Principal Fin Grp owns 0.04% invested in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) for 289,233 shares. Keybank Association Oh reported 0% stake. Iridian Asset Mgmt Ltd Ct stated it has 1.14M shares. First Quadrant Lp Ca has invested 0.17% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Systematic Mngmt LP reported 9,483 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 35,883 were reported by Natixis. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas stated it has 21,000 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. The Illinois-based Castleark Management Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Nomura invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH). Thrivent For Lutherans invested in 0.01% or 16,165 shares.

More notable recent Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Molina Healthcare Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “We Think Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) Can Manage Its Debt With Ease – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Molina up 6% as Investor Day commences – Seeking Alpha” on May 30, 2019. More interesting news about Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “KeyBanc Upgrades Inovalon, Remains Bullish On Future Expectations – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62 billion and $22.89B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 22,551 shares to 120,811 shares, valued at $4.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 63,286 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.65M shares, and cut its stake in Markel Corp (NYSE:MKL).