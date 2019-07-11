Epoch Investment Partners Has Increased Credit Accep Mich (CACC) Position by $1.33 Million; Kopernik Global Investors Cut Position in General Electric Co (GE) by $35.07 Million

Kopernik Global Investors Llc decreased its stake in General Electric Co (GE) by 65.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc sold 3.90 million shares as the company’s stock rose 2.93% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.09M shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.88 million, down from 5.99 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in General Electric Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $88.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $10.15. About 16.80M shares traded. General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) has declined 27.44% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.87% the S&P500. Some Historical GE News: 14/03/2018 – GE AVIATION: TRIPLE-SOURCE ENGINE FOR BOEING NMA WON’T HAPPEN; 22/03/2018 – GE Selects UnitedLex to Optimize the Delivery of Global Legal Services; 07/03/2018 – GE SAYS ITS USE OF IMPORTED METAL AFFECTED BY TARIFFS `MINIMAL’; 17/04/2018 – NTSB CHAIRMAN SAYS “VERY CONCERNED” ABOUT METAL FATIGUE IN ENGINES; 23/05/2018 – The industrial conglomerate revealed it expects no profit growth this year in its already stagnant GE power business; 16/05/2018 – Southwest Sends Engine Fan Blades to GE for Further Inspection; 23/05/2018 – GE CEO: REVIEWING PORTFOLIO IN A `DELIBERATE WAY’; 27/03/2018 – GE (GE) Gains as Warren Buffett Rumors Swirl; 16/05/2018 – GE’s Natural Gas Solutions on block via JPM; 20/04/2018 – General Electric may sell distributed power business by mid-year

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Credit Accep Corp Mich (CACC) by 3.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 2,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.07% with the market. The institutional investor held 84,943 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $38.39 million, up from 81,983 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Credit Accep Corp Mich for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $490.8. About 33,446 shares traded. Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) has risen 35.76% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.33% the S&P500. Some Historical CACC News: 17/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance Favored by 5 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q CONSUMER LOAN UNIT VOL. +18.5%; 10/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE – ADDED NEW LENDER TO WAREHOUSE FACILITY IV & INCREASED AMOUNT OF FACILITY TO $250.0 MLN; 12/03/2018 Credit Acceptance’s Kathy Kantzer Receives an Inaugural Great Place to Work® for All™ Leadership Award; 29/03/2018 – Credit Acceptance Named to the 2018 Best Workplaces in Financial Services & Insurance List by Great Place to Work® and FORTUNE; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q EPS $6.17; 23/04/2018 – DJ Credit Acceptance Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CACC); 03/05/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE 1Q REV. $295.6M, EST. $293.6M; 06/04/2018 – CREDIT ACCEPTANCE CORP. PRESIDENT JONES TO RETIRE ON JUNE 30; 03/05/2018 – Credit Acceptance 1Q Rev $295.6M

Analysts await General Electric Company (NYSE:GE) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 36.84% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.19 per share. GE’s profit will be $1.05B for 21.15 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by General Electric Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.29% negative EPS growth.

