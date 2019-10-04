Epoch Investment Partners Has Decreased Its Position in Ameren (AEE) as Share Price Rose; Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Lifted Its Campbell Soup Co (CPB) Holding by $391,480; Market Value Rose

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Campbell Soup Co (CPB) by 699.07% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc bought 9,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.88% . The institutional investor held 11,187 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $448,000, up from 1,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Campbell Soup Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.32% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $46.77. About 1.53 million shares traded. Campbell Soup Company (NYSE:CPB) has risen 0.98% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.98% the S&P500. Some Historical CPB News: 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup: Addressing These Challenges With Renewed Urgency; 23/03/2018 – SNYDER’S-LANCE INC – MORE THAN 99.33% OF VOTES CAST IN FAVOR OF DEAL PROPOSAL; 23/03/2018 – Snyder’s-Lance, Inc. Receives Shareholder Approval for Proposed Acquisition by Campbell Soup Company; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP 3Q ADJ EPS 70C, EST. 60C; 05/04/2018 – CAMPBELL SOUP CO – LUCA MIGNINI NAMED CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 18/05/2018 – During an earnings call Friday, Campbell Soup Chief Financial Officer Anthony DiSilvestro pointed to steel tariffs as a cause of the company’s woes; 05/04/2018 – CAMPBELL NAMES ANA DOMINGUEZ AS PRESIDENT, CAMPBELL FRESH; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup 3Q Loss/Shr $1.31; 18/05/2018 – Campbell Soup 3Q Adj EPS 70c; 18/05/2018 – CAMPBELL SEES FY 2018 NET SALES +10% TO +11%

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Ameren Corp (AEE) by 7.27% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 137,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.78% . The institutional investor held 1.75 million shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $131.36M, down from 1.89 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Ameren Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $19.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $78.5. About 1.03 million shares traded. Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) has risen 23.23% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.23% the S&P500. Some Historical AEE News: 09/05/2018 – AMEREN TARGETS 5-7% COMPOUND ANNUAL EPS GROWTH 2017-2022:SLIDES; 13/03/2018 Retired President of Consolidated Edison Company of New York Elected to Ameren Board of Directors; 05/04/2018 – CenterPoint actively pursuing Vectren; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN 1Q EPS 62C, EST. 58C; 04/05/2018 – Ameren Corporation Directors Declare Quarterly Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Ameren receives top diversity ranking from DiversityInc for fourth consecutive year; 09/05/2018 – AMEREN CORP AEE.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $2.95 TO $3.15; 13/03/2018 – Vectren draws three suitors in second round; 21/05/2018 – AMEREN MISSOURI PLANNING LARGEST WIND FARM IN STATE; 03/05/2018 – Ameren Releases 2018 Corporate Social Responsibility Report

Analysts await Ameren Corporation (NYSE:AEE) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.45 EPS, down 3.33% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.5 per share. AEE’s profit will be $357.55 million for 13.53 P/E if the $1.45 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual EPS reported by Ameren Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 101.39% EPS growth.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62 billion and $22.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wells Fargo Co New (NYSE:WFC) by 217,233 shares to 1.87M shares, valued at $88.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alaska Air Group Inc (NYSE:ALK) by 13,684 shares in the quarter, for a total of 173,031 shares, and has risen its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $295.66 million and $240.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2,563 shares to 22,297 shares, valued at $4.41M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 10,867 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 12,741 shares, and cut its stake in First Trust Dow Jones Internet (FDN).