Epoch Investment Partners Has Cut Its Position in Waste Mgmt Del (WM) by $1.87 Million as Stock Rose; Shareholder Marshfield Associates Has Upped Fastenal Co (FAST) Position

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) by 5.87% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 16,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.33% . The institutional investor held 261,226 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.14 million, down from 277,524 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Waste Mgmt Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.85 during the last trading session, reaching $113.07. About 1.70M shares traded or 0.87% up from the average. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 15/03/2018 – Federal Register: Hazardous and Solid Waste Management System: Disposal of Coal Combustion Residuals From Electric Utilities;; 13/03/2018 – SAUDI NUCLEAR POLICY INCLUDES OPTIMAL UTILIZATION OF NATURAL RESOURCES FROM NUCLEAR MATERIALS, APPLYING BEST PRACTICES FOR RADIOACTIVE WASTE MANAGEMENT – SPA; 19/03/2018 – WASTE MGMT BUYS ANDERSON RUBBISH DISPOSAL, MOORPARK RUBBISH; 09/04/2018 – Greg Groogan: Breaking: International Paper & a subsidiary of Waste Management agree w/ #EPA to pay $115 Million for removal of; 14/03/2018 – Molok scoops The New Economy’s Most Innovative Waste Management Company award; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 09/03/2018 – North America Food Waste Management Market Analysis 2017-2023 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 10/04/2018 – Global Waste Management Market Expected to Reach $285.0 Billion by 2023 – Allied Market Research; 07/05/2018 – WASTE MANAGEMENT SR RATING TO Baa1 FROM Baa2 BY MOODY’S

Marshfield Associates increased its stake in Fastenal Co (FAST) by 96.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marshfield Associates bought 1.37 million shares as the company’s stock declined 11.07% . The institutional investor held 2.79M shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $90.94 million, up from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marshfield Associates who had been investing in Fastenal Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.39% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $33.63. About 3.84M shares traded. Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) has risen 9.84% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 48 investors sold WM shares while 315 reduced holdings. 104 funds opened positions while 296 raised stakes. 297.16 million shares or 0.88% less from 299.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. American Century Incorporated invested in 0.17% or 1.49 million shares. Css Limited Liability Company Il owns 1,300 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Covington Cap invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Rmb Cap Mgmt Ltd Com reported 3,529 shares. Rothschild And Co Asset Management Us accumulated 670,484 shares or 0.83% of the stock. 41,722 were reported by Leavell Inv. 144,499 were accumulated by Lord Abbett Limited Liability. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has invested 0% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Moreover, Pennsylvania has 0.59% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Willingdon Wealth Mngmt stated it has 1.81% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Teacher Retirement Of Texas holds 585,725 shares. Regions Corp has invested 0.95% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Illinois-based Hartline Investment has invested 0.86% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Ferguson Wellman Mgmt holds 15,296 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Communication invested in 2.17M shares or 1.66% of the stock.

Analysts await Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.15 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $1.15 per share. WM’s profit will be $481.60 million for 24.58 P/E if the $1.15 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.11 actual earnings per share reported by Waste Management, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.60% EPS growth.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62 billion and $22.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Illumina Inc (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 856 shares to 17,682 shares, valued at $6.51M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in International Flavors&Fragra (NYSE:IFF) by 839,180 shares in the quarter, for a total of 866,287 shares, and has risen its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 8.09 in Q2 2019. Its up 7.21, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold FAST shares while 21 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 465 raised stakes. 915.65 million shares or 291.17% more from 234.08 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. King Luther Capital Mngmt invested 0% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 2.38M were accumulated by Deutsche Retail Bank Ag. Employees Retirement Of Texas has invested 0.02% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Wilkins Counsel has 2.05% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Edgestream Ptnrs LP holds 116,554 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Ltd Co Oh has invested 0.23% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). 2,944 are held by Baystate Wealth Mngmt. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems has 0.02% invested in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST) for 33,599 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 998,949 shares stake. Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.05% in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Park National Corp Oh holds 0.02% or 11,700 shares in its portfolio. Waddell Reed Fin Inc reported 4.22 million shares. University Of Notre Dame Du Lac invested 1.99% of its portfolio in Fastenal Company (NASDAQ:FAST). Harvey Investment Co Ltd Co, Kentucky-based fund reported 700,024 shares. Intersect Ltd Liability Co holds 0.11% or 9,024 shares.

