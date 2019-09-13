Epoch Investment Partners Has Cut Holding in Hexcel New (HXL) by $43.50 Million; As Cyrusone (CONE) Stock Rose, Marlowe Partners LP Has Upped Its Holding by $7.27 Million

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 165.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 127,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 204,743 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.82 million, up from 77,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $73.54. About 452,616 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY IN AGREEMENT INCLUDES $750 MLN MULTICURRENCY BORROWING SUBLIMIT, TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS TOTALING $1.3 BLN; 13/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYRUSONE INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE SEES FY NORMALIZED FFO/SHR $3.18 TO $3.28, EST. $3.25; 24/05/2018 – Cloud Provider Lume to Provide Retail Colocation from CyrusOne Data Centers; 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 01/05/2018 – Port Houston Selects CyrusOne for Data Center and Interconnection Services; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q REV. $196.6M, EST. $185.8M; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO THE AMENDMENT, PARTIES HAVE AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25, 2018 – SEC FILING; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 13/03/2018 – S&PGR Revisess CyrusOne Inc Otlk To Positive, Afrms CCR

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Hexcel Corp New (HXL) by 13.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 543,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.76% . The institutional investor held 3.63M shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $293.72M, down from 4.18M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Hexcel Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $81.74. About 341,965 shares traded. Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) has risen 19.53% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HXL News: 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL 1Q ADJ EPS 68C, EST. 65C; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP – “ARE FULLY COMMITTED” TO MEETING ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS GUIDANCE FOR YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Hexcel Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – HEXCEL BOARD AUTHORIZES $500M OF ADDED SHARE REPURCHASES; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel 1Q Net $61.6M; 23/04/2018 – HEXCEL SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.96 TO $3.10, EST. $3.03; 23/04/2018 – Hexcel Sees Record Sales in Latest Quarter; 19/04/2018 – HEXCEL CORP HXL.N SEES FY 2017 ADJUSTED SHR $2.64 TO $2.76; 19/04/2018 – Hexcel 2Q Net $61.6M; 07/05/2018 – Hexcel Board Authorizes $500 M of Additional Shr Repurchase

Investors sentiment is 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is the same, as 29 investors sold CONE shares while 89 reduced holdings. only 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 106.18 million shares or 1.78% less from 108.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fca Corp Tx owns 5,200 shares. Moreover, Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 60,925 shares. Rmb Capital Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.08% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 57,620 shares. Amer Assets Management Lc accumulated 71,000 shares or 0.65% of the stock. Geode Mgmt Ltd invested in 1.26 million shares. Nomura Asset Mgmt holds 0.04% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 75,387 shares. Tower Cap Ltd Liability Corporation (Trc) invested in 0.01% or 2,589 shares. M&T Natl Bank holds 8,781 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Cls Invests Limited Liability Co accumulated 298 shares or 0% of the stock. Kornitzer Ks holds 0.18% or 176,580 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Management invested in 0.03% or 22,544 shares. Driehaus Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.02% or 11,943 shares. Northern accumulated 1.29 million shares or 0.02% of the stock. Raymond James Associates stated it has 592,041 shares. Virginia-based Virginia Retirement System Et Al has invested 0.07% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE).

More notable recent CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “CyrusOne (CONE) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” on August 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CyrusOne (CONE) is a Great Momentum Stock: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Looking for a Growth Stock? 3 Reasons Why CyrusOne (CONE) is a Solid Choice – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “CyrusOne (CONE) Said to Explore Sale After Takeover Interest – Bloomberg – StreetInsider.com” published on August 16, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) Shares March Higher, Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

Marlowe Partners Lp, which manages about $193.06M and $173.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 813,310 shares to 368,154 shares, valued at $12.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.27 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 36 investors sold HXL shares while 119 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 100 raised stakes. 73.33 million shares or 1.08% more from 72.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bryn Mawr Co holds 0.51% or 116,887 shares in its portfolio. Millennium Limited Liability reported 243,315 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board owns 136,905 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Willis Investment Counsel holds 35,168 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Forbes J M Company Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 151,687 shares or 2.37% of the stock. Art Advsr Limited Liability Com, a New York-based fund reported 17,971 shares. Trinity Street Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership reported 471,188 shares stake. Amalgamated Financial Bank owns 18,610 shares. Eam Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.41% or 20,896 shares. Northern Trust Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 453,396 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Co invested in 5,341 shares. Prelude Capital Ltd has 0% invested in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) for 791 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management invested 0% in Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL). California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 150,347 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 28,655 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62B and $22.15B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 55,010 shares to 1.38M shares, valued at $119.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 4,883 shares in the quarter, for a total of 103,063 shares, and has risen its stake in Booking Hldgs Inc.

Analysts await Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $0.89 EPS, up 11.25% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.8 per share. HXL’s profit will be $75.73 million for 22.96 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.94 actual EPS reported by Hexcel Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.32% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some Thoughts on Hexcel – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “ESG Investing: Is Hexcel a Responsible Investment? – The Motley Fool” published on September 06, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Hexcel Corporation Announces Voluntary Delisting from Euronext Paris – Business Wire” on June 24, 2019. More interesting news about Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Hexcel to Participate in the Baird Global Industrial Conference – GlobeNewswire” published on November 01, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Hexcel to Acquire ARC Technologies NYSE:HXL – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: November 30, 2018.