Epoch Investment Partners Has Boosted Stake in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM) by $1.55 Million as Stock Value Declined; As Quad / Graphics (QUAD) Market Valuation Rose, Water Island Capital Has Trimmed Holding by $1.85 Million

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C (SQM) by 56.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 40,669 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.08% . The institutional investor held 113,052 shares of the mining & quarrying of nonmetallic minerals (no fuels) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.35 million, up from 72,383 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Sociedad Quimica Minera De C for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.15 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.14% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $24.64. About 675,286 shares traded. Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) has declined 36.74% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.74% the S&P500. Some Historical SQM News: 15/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Exclusive: China’s Tianqi nears $4.3 billion deal to buy stake in Chile’s SQM; 16/05/2018 – Lithium Giant SQM Surge on Takeover Talk a Misread: JPMorgan; 17/05/2018 – NUTRIEN – SALE OF SQM HOLDINGS REQUIRED BY COMPETITION COMMISSION OF INDIA AND MINISTRY OF COMMERCE IN CHINA TO PROVIDE CLEARANCE FOR MERGER; 05/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns Prime-2 rating to Nutrien’s commercial paper program; 24/05/2018 – SQM IS IN DISCUSSIONS WITH EV MAKERS OVER L/T LITHIUM CONTRACTS; 24/05/2018 – SQM: LITHIUM PRICE HARDER TO PREDICT IN 2H AS NEW SUPPLY ENTERS; 17/05/2018 – China’s Tianqi Lithium buys stake in Chile’s SQM for $4.1bn; 09/05/2018 – Private firm takes on Codelco for control of Chile lithium deposit; 23/05/2018 – Chile high court declines to weigh in on lithium spat at Maricunga; 15/05/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive – China’s Tianqi nears $4.3 billion deal to buy stake in Chile’s SQM

Water Island Capital Llc decreased its stake in Quad / Graphics Inc (QUAD) by 87.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Water Island Capital Llc sold 168,577 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.63% . The hedge fund held 24,448 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $291,000, down from 193,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Water Island Capital Llc who had been investing in Quad / Graphics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $475.12M market cap company. The stock decreased 1.21% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $8.99. About 257,764 shares traded. Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) has declined 44.01% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.01% the S&P500. Some Historical QUAD News: 12/03/2018 Quad/Graphics Debuts Groundbreaking Predictive Direct Mail Technology; 08/05/2018 – Phoenix Investors Acquires Two Additional Properties From Industrial Realty Group; 24/04/2018 – Consumers Don’t Notice On-Pack Sustainable Messaging, Study Finds More Education Needed Around Sustainability Claims; 20/04/2018 – DJ Quad/Graphics Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QUAD); 02/04/2018 – Quad/Graphics Produces ELLE’s First Personalized Cover; 02/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Wins U.S. Bank Credit Card Acquisition Program; 01/05/2018 – Quad/Graphics Reaffirms 2018 Guidance; 02/05/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS WINS U.S. BANK CREDIT CARD PURCHASE PROGRAM; 21/03/2018 – QUAD/GRAPHICS INC – INCREASED ITS EQUITY POSITION IN RISE INTERACTIVE, ACQUIRING A MAJORITY OWNERSHIP STAKE IN THE DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY; 29/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Shiloh Industries, KMG Chemicals, Quad Graphics, Kearny Financial, Teledyne Technologie

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.32 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.12, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 18 investors sold QUAD shares while 38 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 29.33 million shares or 1.75% more from 28.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Shell Asset Management Co has 0.01% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Ameriprise Fincl reported 352,064 shares stake. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv accumulated 0.01% or 206,286 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Lc stated it has 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Amer owns 19,930 shares. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity Inc has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Schroder Inv Mgmt Group has 4,600 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc reported 33,204 shares stake. Whittier Trust Communications owns 34 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Geode Capital Limited Liability Company invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Wells Fargo & Mn reported 0% stake. Bridgeway Cap reported 0.05% stake. Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Aus has invested 0% in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD). Systematic Fin Lp owns 90,727 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) for 31,305 shares.

More notable recent Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does The Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) Share Price Tend To Follow The Market? – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019, also Marketwatch.com with their article: “LSC Communications’ stock plunges to pace NYSE losers after Quad/Graphics buyout deal terminated – MarketWatch” published on July 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “LSC Communications Is Not Worth Chasing – Seeking Alpha” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Quad/Graphics, Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Quad/Graphics Close To A Bottom – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Were Hedge Funds Right About Flocking Into Quad/Graphics, Inc. (QUAD) ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Water Island Capital Llc, which manages about $3.48B and $1.66B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Air Prods & Chems Inc (NYSE:APD) by 5,161 shares to 16,968 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in National Comm Corp by 536,540 shares in the quarter, for a total of 648,037 shares, and has risen its stake in Tribune Media Co.