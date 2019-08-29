Epoch Investment Partners Has Boosted By $18.41 Million Its Logmein (LOGM) Holding; CAPITALAND MALL TRUST UNIT (CPAMF) Shorts Up By 2.56%

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased Logmein Inc (LOGM) stake by 20.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Epoch Investment Partners Inc acquired 230,172 shares as Logmein Inc (LOGM)’s stock declined 6.24%. The Epoch Investment Partners Inc holds 1.34M shares with $107.06 million value, up from 1.11M last quarter. Logmein Inc now has $3.34B valuation. The stock increased 1.84% or $1.22 during the last trading session, reaching $67.66. About 47,036 shares traded. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN NAMES SARA ANDREWS TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING CONCLUSION OF COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, SIZE OF BOARD WILL BE REDUCED BACK TO NINE; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn’s Andrews Replaces Jesse Cohn on Board; 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.208 BLN TO $1.223 BLN; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/04/2018 – Mizuho Initiates Coverage Of LogMeIn At Buy — MarketWatch; 20/04/2018 – LogMeIn Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q EPS 56c; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – APRIL 4, , CO’S BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO TEN – SEC FILING

CAPITALAND MALL TRUST UNIT (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) had an increase of 2.56% in short interest. CPAMF’s SI was 21.13M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 2.56% from 20.60 million shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 211267 days are for CAPITALAND MALL TRUST UNIT (OTCMKTS:CPAMF)’s short sellers to cover CPAMF’s short positions. It closed at $1.89 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 29, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

More recent CapitaLand Mall Trust (OTCMKTS:CPAMF) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “CapitaLand in $4.4B real estate deal with Temasek – Seeking Alpha” on January 14, 2019. Also Seekingalpha.com published the news titled: “The Short Case For Singapore Press Holdings – Seeking Alpha” on July 07, 2017. Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “New Asia Pacific Ex-Japan REIT ETF Shines Light On An Important But Under-Indexed Asset Class – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 28, 2016 was also an interesting one.

CapitaLand Mall Trust is a publicly owned real estate investment arm of CapitaLand Ltd. The company has market cap of $6.91 billion. The firm invests in income producing retail properties. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in the real estate markets of Singapore.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Ltd Liability Company has invested 3.31% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Profund Advisors Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 39,471 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Smith Asset Grp Ltd Partnership holds 0.02% or 7,163 shares in its portfolio. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Corporation holds 36 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag holds 327,487 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cipher Cap Limited Partnership stated it has 0.25% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Hanson Mcclain owns 17 shares. Copeland Mngmt Ltd Co owns 237,162 shares. Florida-based Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsrs has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.02% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Fifth Third Financial Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) for 10,483 shares. Alyeska Investment Gru Ltd Partnership owns 1.78M shares. Alliancebernstein LP accumulated 0% or 88,195 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank owns 320 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards And Communications reported 300 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased Evergy Inc stake by 6,548 shares to 259,353 valued at $15.06 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 532,292 shares and now owns 2.34M shares. Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) was reduced too.