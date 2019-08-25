Epoch Investment Partners Decreased Us Bancorp Del (USB) Stake; Granite Point Capital Management LP Upped Its Argan (AGX) Holding

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased Us Bancorp Del (USB) stake by 2.46% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 10,611 shares as Us Bancorp Del (USB)’s stock rose 7.61%. The Epoch Investment Partners Inc holds 420,333 shares with $20.26 million value, down from 430,944 last quarter. Us Bancorp Del now has $80.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.11% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $50.95. About 5.74 million shares traded or 5.55% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has risen 7.87% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.87% the S&P500.

Granite Point Capital Management Lp increased Argan Inc (AGX) stake by 100% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Granite Point Capital Management Lp acquired 20,000 shares as Argan Inc (AGX)’s stock declined 14.47%. The Granite Point Capital Management Lp holds 40,000 shares with $2.00 million value, up from 20,000 last quarter. Argan Inc now has $603.45 million valuation. The stock decreased 1.63% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $38.6. About 89,387 shares traded. Argan, Inc. (NYSE:AGX) has risen 7.02% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.02% the S&P500. Some Historical AGX News: 29/05/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA SAYS CASINO CHOOSES ARGAN TO DEVELOP ITS NEW E-COMMERCE WAREHOUSE IN FLEURY-MEROGIS; 22/04/2018 – DJ Argan Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AGX); 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares Dividend of 25c; 11/04/2018 – Argan Declares 25c Quarterly Div, a Change From Previous Practice of Annual Dividend; 27/03/2018 Gemma Power Systems finalizes EPC Contract for a 475 MW Power Project in North Carolina; 28/03/2018 – Argan Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/04/2018 – Argan Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q EPS 45c; 11/04/2018 – Argan 4Q Rev $169.6M; 03/04/2018 – ARGAN SA ARGAN.PA – CONFIRMS TARGET OF EUR 83 MLN RENTAL REVENUE IN 2018

Granite Point Capital Management Lp decreased Ishares Iboxx Usd High Yield (Put) (HYG) stake by 443,100 shares to 106,900 valued at $9.24 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Tencent Music Entmt Group stake by 28,396 shares and now owns 11,604 shares. Jianpu Technology Inc was reduced too.

Analysts await U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $1.11 EPS, up 4.72% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.06 per share. USB’s profit will be $1.75 billion for 11.48 P/E if the $1.11 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.09 actual EPS reported by U.S. Bancorp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.83% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Among 5 analysts covering U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. U.S. Bancorp has $62 highest and $52.5000 lowest target. $57.80’s average target is 13.44% above currents $50.95 stock price. U.S. Bancorp had 9 analyst reports since March 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) earned “Underweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, July 9. The company was downgraded on Thursday, August 1 by Macquarie Research. Morgan Stanley maintained U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) on Thursday, July 18 with “Underweight” rating. The company was upgraded on Wednesday, July 31 by JP Morgan. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 26. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Thursday, July 18.