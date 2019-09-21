Epoch Investment Partners Decreased Its Nvidia (NVDA) Holding as Stock Price Declined; Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stake Maintained by Cognios Capital Llc

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Nvidia Corp (NVDA) by 14.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 6,323 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.51% . The institutional investor held 36,344 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.97M, down from 42,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Nvidia Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $105.17 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.40% or $4.25 during the last trading session, reaching $172.69. About 7.72 million shares traded. NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) has declined 30.89% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.89% the S&P500. Some Historical NVDA News: 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SEES 2Q REV. $3.10B PLUS OR MINUS TWO %, EST. $2.95B; 23/04/2018 – MinerEye CEO Yaniv Avidan to Speak About Using Al to Organize Unstructured Data at the Upcoming NVIDIA lnception Connect in Israel; 02/04/2018 – Nvidia: One Analyst Thinks It’s Decimating Rivals in A.I. Chips — Barron’s Blog; 10/05/2018 – NVIDIA SAYS GPU SUPPLY WAS TIGHT, NOW EASING; 27/03/2018 – ZeroLight Showcases Advanced Real-Time Visual Experiences with Audi and NVIDIA at GTC 2018; 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA SUSPENDS SELF-DRIVING VEHICLE TESTING ON PUBLIC ROADS; 29/03/2018 – Nvidia’s Chip Software Pushes Deeper Into A.I. Market — Barron’s Blog; 29/03/2018 – Uber reaches settlement with family of autonomous vehicle victim; 02/05/2018 – NVIDIA Stockholder Meeting Set for May 16; Individuals Can Participate Online; 30/05/2018 – Acer Announces New Servers Powered by NVIDIA Tesla GPUs at GTC Taiwan 2018

Cognios Capital Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 58.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cognios Capital Llc bought 11,132 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 30,021 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.19M, up from 18,889 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cognios Capital Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.27B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $132.27. About 25.17M shares traded or 186.11% up from the average. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/04/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO DIS.N : BMO RAISES TO MARKET PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 15/05/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Dana Walden, Gary Newman Ink 1-Year Fox Contract Extension as Disney Sale Looms; 08/05/2018 – Disney teases possibility of even more ‘Avengers’ movies; 08/03/2018 – Disney: Board Will Take Vote Under Advisement for Future CEO Compensation; 24/04/2018 – Mighty reviews see cliffhanger ‘Infinity War’ poised for huge opening; 11/03/2018 – Comcast disrupts Murdoch’s entertainment deal with Disney; 08/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Comcast prepares all-cash offer for Fox assets; 13/03/2018 – For Disney, the answer appears to be over the top content (OTT), an option it announced as it pulled its movies and shows from Netflix last year; 13/03/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Investing in Disney requires patience; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Parks, Sept. 7-Oct. 31, 2018

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62B and $22.15 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON) by 2,333 shares to 160,765 shares, valued at $28.07M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eastman Chemical Co (NYSE:EMN) by 161,838 shares in the quarter, for a total of 647,403 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.51 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 74 investors sold NVDA shares while 286 reduced holdings. 107 funds opened positions while 360 raised stakes. 376.89 million shares or 4.52% less from 394.73 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ashfield Capital Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 44,920 shares. Summit Asset Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.12% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 1,506 shares. Tanaka Cap Inc accumulated 370 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Liability owns 0.05% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) for 4,351 shares. Ratan Lp accumulated 40,000 shares or 1.46% of the stock. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0.31% or 346,479 shares in its portfolio. Arcadia Invest Mi reported 0.01% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). 2,548 were accumulated by Court Place Limited Liability Company. Guardian Cap Advsrs LP reported 0.06% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Lazard Asset Lc reported 0.24% stake. Piedmont Inv Advisors reported 0.34% of its portfolio in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Toth Advisory owns 1,000 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Amp Capital Limited has 0.17% invested in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA). Pennsylvania Tru holds 0.03% in NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) or 3,791 shares. Adage Capital Ptnrs Ltd Liability reported 741,981 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings.

Analysts await NVIDIA Corporation (NASDAQ:NVDA) to report earnings on November, 21. They expect $1.23 EPS, down 26.35% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.67 per share. NVDA’s profit will be $749.07 million for 35.10 P/E if the $1.23 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.91 actual EPS reported by NVIDIA Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 35.16% EPS growth.

