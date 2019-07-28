Epoch Investment Partners Cut Stake in Veeva Sys (VEEV) by $1.59 Million as Stock Price Rose; Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) Share Price Declined While Forward Management Raised by $1.61 Million Its Holding

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Veeva Sys Inc (VEEV) by 19.57% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 12,655 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 52,005 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60M, down from 64,660 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Veeva Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.10B market cap company. The stock increased 1.64% or $2.75 during the last trading session, reaching $170.47. About 884,622 shares traded. Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV) has risen 85.80% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 81.37% the S&P500. Some Historical VEEV News: 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q REV. $195.5M, EST. $189.1M; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems 1Q Rev $195.5M; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA 1Q ADJ EPS 33C, EST. 31C; 27/03/2018 – Align Clinical CRO: Leading CROs Form New Industry Standards Group to Improve Collaboration with Sponsors; 26/03/2018 – Shionogi to Modernize Product Quality Management in the Cloud with Veeva Vault QMS; 24/05/2018 – VEEVA SYSTEMS INC VEEV.N SEES FY 2019 NON-GAAP SHR $1.36 TO $1.38; 24/05/2018 – Veeva Systems Sees 2Q Rev $203M-$204M; 06/03/2018 Ora, Inc. Unifies its Clinical Environment with Veeva to Accelerate Trial Execution; 16/05/2018 – tCell Joins Splunk Adaptive Response Initiative

Forward Management Llc increased its stake in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP (BPY) by 11.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc bought 80,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 780,150 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.05 million, up from 699,650 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Brookfield Ppty Partners LP for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.96B market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $19.17. About 384,479 shares traded. Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NYSE:BPY) has risen 2.26% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BPY News: 06/04/2018 – Center Coast Brookfield MLP & Energy Infrastructure Fund Monthly Distribution Declaration; 07/03/2018 – Brookfield Real Estate 4Q EPS C$0.30; 27/03/2018 – GGP: Merger Agreement With Brookfield Calls for GGP to Pay $400M Termination Fee Under Certain Conditions; 01/05/2018 – Brookfield CEO Disagrees With Zell, Sees Opportunities in Real Estate (Video); 28/03/2018 – GGP HOLDER BROOKFIELD REPORTS MERGER FINANCING IN SEC FILING; 07/03/2018 BROOKFIELD REAL ESTATE SERVICES INC. REPORTS ANNUAL RESULTS AND MONTHLY DIVIDEND; 22/03/2018 – Newport Cap Partners Acquires Prominent Retail Center in Brookfield, WI; 18/05/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: Brookfield in talks to acquire stake in Kushner-owned Manhattan tower; 26/03/2018 – BROOKFIELD PROPERTY PARTNERS: CASH PORTION FUNDED BY JV, DEBT; 17/04/2018 – Brookfield Residential’s New Savannah Neighborhood Debuts Saturday, April 21st at Audie Murphy Ranch in Menifee

More notable recent Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (BPY) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 30, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 29, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Brookfield Property Partners Reminds Unitholders of Substantial Issuer Bid Expiry – GlobeNewswire” published on March 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dividend Stock Watchlist – July 2019 – Seeking Alpha” on July 20, 2019. More interesting news about Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Brookfield Property Partners L.P. 2019 Q1 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on May 07, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “Retirees: Complement Your CPP Payments With These 2 Reliable REITs – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 29 investors sold BPY shares while 47 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 41 raised stakes. 246.15 million shares or 3.42% less from 254.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dubuque National Bank & Trust And Trust Com has invested 0% in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Cibc Asset holds 1.71% or 13.42 million shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 207,669 shares. Ci Investments stated it has 448,999 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Moreover, Renaissance Lc has 0.01% invested in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY) for 614,353 shares. 11.90 million are owned by Manufacturers Life Ins Co The. Addenda Capital Incorporated holds 0.13% or 85,251 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). 22,221 are held by Veritable Ltd Partnership. Bellecapital Limited has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BPY). Montrusco Bolton Invests owns 3.49M shares. Two Sigma Securities Ltd Co owns 23,151 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 3.94 million shares. Marshall Wace Llp holds 0.12% or 631,501 shares. Letko Brosseau & Associates invested in 7.95 million shares or 1.63% of the stock.

Forward Management Llc, which manages about $5.17B and $672.42M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Jernigan Cap Inc by 164,542 shares to 606,108 shares, valued at $12.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 1,105 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,200 shares, and cut its stake in Stag Indl Inc (NYSE:STAG).

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62 billion and $22.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 45,480 shares to 175,883 shares, valued at $24.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 171,562 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.26 million shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.73 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold VEEV shares while 105 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 108.97 million shares or 0.55% more from 108.37 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Glob Thematic Prns Limited Liability Company has invested 0.23% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Wasatch Advsrs, a Utah-based fund reported 43,232 shares. Pinnacle Prtn holds 1,902 shares. Franklin Resources has invested 0.13% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Northern Tru reported 866,620 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation has invested 0% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Williams Jones Associate Limited Liability Co invested in 0.03% or 10,581 shares. 127,251 were reported by Invesco Limited. Valley National Advisers stated it has 0% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Amp Capital Ltd has invested 0.04% in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Bath Savings Trust has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement has 0.05% invested in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Jump Trading Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 3,759 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Dnb Asset Mgmt As invested 0% of its portfolio in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV). Signaturefd Ltd, a Georgia-based fund reported 1,140 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $1.60 million activity. 12,000 shares were sold by Wallach Matthew J, worth $1.41 million on Tuesday, February 12.