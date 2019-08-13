Epoch Investment Partners Cut Its Paychex (PAYX) Position as Share Value Rose; Fort LP Holding in Omnicom Group (OMC) Has Lowered by $3.17 Million as Share Value Rose

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 24.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 108,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 328,693 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.36 million, down from 437,221 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $30.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.11% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $83.72. About 888,709 shares traded. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a slight increase in the rate of hiring for May; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.53, REV VIEW $3.36 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/03/2018 – Lower Tax Rate Boosts Case for Corporate Bonds Over Munis — Paychex CFO; 05/04/2018 – Paychex Access Event Set By Northcoast Research for Apr. 12; 30/04/2018 – Paychex: Pamela Joseph Elected to Board; 26/03/2018 – PAYCHEX SEES FY SERVICE REV. ABOUT +2%; 29/05/2018 – Paychex CEO: Small businesses need to increase pay to attract hard-to-find workers; 02/04/2018 – PAYCHEX INC PAYX.O : RBC RAISES TO SECTOR PERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 09/05/2018 – Amid Solid Business Optimism, Rates of Entrepreneurship Are on the Rise; 01/05/2018 – Paychex Collaborates with Workplace by Facebook to Bring New Communication Tools to Paychex Flex® Users

Fort Lp decreased its stake in Omnicom Group Inc (OMC) by 58.82% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Lp sold 43,459 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.58% . The hedge fund held 30,423 shares of the advertising company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.22M, down from 73,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Lp who had been investing in Omnicom Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $17.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.18% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $78.8. About 738,563 shares traded. Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) has risen 17.35% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.35% the S&P500. Some Historical OMC News: 12/04/2018 – OMNICOM TO NAME JOHN WREN CHAIRMAN; 24/05/2018 – OMNICOM HOLDERS BACK PROPOSAL ON THRESHOLD FOR CALLING MEETINGS; 30/05/2018 – Publicité-Sorrell fait son “comeback” après son départ de WPP; 18/04/2018 – CMO Today: Omnicom’s Clients Are Unbundling Digital Buys; Starbucks Shuts Stores For Racial-Bias Training; YouTube Addresses Creators; 12/03/2018 – Omnicom Wins $741 Million U.S. Air Force Contract; 16/04/2018 – IRI and Omnicom Media Group Announce Preferred Partnership for Omnicom Media Group’s Annalect Data and Analytics Division; 18/04/2018 – Omnicom Forms Brand Consulting Group; 20/04/2018 – End of Sorrell’s reign heralds change for big ad empires; 23/05/2018 – Omnicom Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/04/2018 – Ad king Sorrell’s abdication leaves WPP at crossroads

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 41 investors sold OMC shares while 196 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 220.79 million shares or 1.90% less from 225.06 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gotham Asset Management Ltd Liability Co accumulated 222,732 shares. Srb Corp holds 0.07% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 9,633 shares. Old Dominion Capital Management invested 0.2% in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Lombard Odier Asset Mgmt (Switzerland) Sa reported 0.3% stake. 32 are held by Hanson Mcclain. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 36,201 shares. Kbc Group Inc Nv stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Montag A Assoc holds 0.15% or 22,550 shares in its portfolio. Gam Ag invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC). Pitcairn accumulated 0.12% or 15,415 shares. Cooke And Bieler Lp reported 1.39M shares stake. Burke & Herbert Retail Bank invested in 9,290 shares or 0.28% of the stock. Strs Ohio holds 0% or 2,773 shares in its portfolio. Voloridge Inv Limited Liability holds 112,992 shares. Moreover, Guggenheim Cap Lc has 0.13% invested in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) for 223,062 shares.

Fort Lp, which manages about $349.60 million and $496.39 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sirius Xm Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 82,799 shares to 336,426 shares, valued at $1.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cognizant Technology Solutio (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 8,924 shares in the quarter, for a total of 31,230 shares, and has risen its stake in Crane Co (NYSE:CR).

Analysts await Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.30 EPS, up 4.84% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.24 per share. OMC’s profit will be $282.78 million for 15.15 P/E if the $1.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.68 actual EPS reported by Omnicom Group Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -22.62% negative EPS growth.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62 billion and $22.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ryman Hospitality Pptys Inc (NYSE:RHP) by 125,992 shares to 499,837 shares, valued at $41.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Alphabet Inc by 75,579 shares in the quarter, for a total of 399,456 shares, and has risen its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 41 investors sold PAYX shares while 277 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 268 raised stakes. 246.81 million shares or 3.00% more from 239.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 0% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) or 3,291 shares. Da Davidson & Co holds 30,398 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Franklin Resources Incorporated holds 0.01% or 150,500 shares. Ashfield Ptnrs Ltd, California-based fund reported 4,707 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Corporation has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Andra Ap holds 90,300 shares. Brinker holds 63,019 shares or 0.19% of its portfolio. Mount Lucas Management Lp accumulated 0.37% or 27,562 shares. Aqr Capital Lc holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) for 615,384 shares. Steinberg Glob Asset Mngmt holds 1.07% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) or 114,582 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 415 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Limited Liability stated it has 0.02% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Blair William Company Il stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX). Tower Rech Cap Ltd Liability (Trc) reported 6,550 shares. Stephens Ar holds 0.16% in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) or 82,468 shares.

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95M for 30.33 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.