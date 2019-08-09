Epoch Investment Partners Cut Hingham Instn Svgs Mass (HIFS) Holding By $4.67 Million; Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) Has 0.35 Sentiment

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased Hingham Instn Svgs Mass (HIFS) stake by 24.7% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 27,339 shares as Hingham Instn Svgs Mass (HIFS)’s stock rose 3.54%. The Epoch Investment Partners Inc holds 83,361 shares with $14.34M value, down from 110,700 last quarter. Hingham Instn Svgs Mass now has $399.91M valuation. The stock decreased 2.79% or $5.39 during the last trading session, reaching $187.51. About 8,185 shares traded or 49.23% up from the average. Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) has declined 12.93% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.93% the S&P500. Some Historical HIFS News: 12/04/2018 – Hingham Institution Svgs 1Q EPS $4.08; 28/03/2018 – Hingham Institution Svgs Declares Dividend of 34c; 28/03/2018 Hingham Savings Declares Regular Dividend of $0.34 per Share; 19/04/2018 – DJ Hingham Institution for Savings, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HIFS)

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.35 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.54, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 7 hedge funds started new and increased positions, while 20 sold and trimmed stakes in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund. The hedge funds in our database now own: 2.42 million shares, down from 2.79 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 10 Reduced: 10 Increased: 6 New Position: 1.

Q Global Advisors Llc holds 0.15% of its portfolio in Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund for 17,448 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 254,201 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Llc has 0.06% invested in the company for 445,776 shares. The Minnesota-based Sit Investment Associates Inc has invested 0.03% in the stock. Clenar Muke Llc, a California-based fund reported 47,091 shares.

The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $15.21. About 31,350 shares traded or 0.60% up from the average. Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (JSD) has declined 7.86% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.86% the S&P500.

Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund is a fund launched and managed by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The company has market cap of $153.51 million. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors, Inc. and Symphony Asset Management LLC. It currently has negative earnings. It invests in fixed income markets.

More notable recent Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opps JSD: 7.85% Yield Plus Protection From Higher Rates At An Anomalous Discount To NAV – Seeking Alpha” on November 16, 2018, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Nuveen Closed-End Funds Declare Distributions – Business Wire” published on June 03, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Closed-End Funds: 7.67% Yield Protected From Short-Term Interest Rates At Unusual Discount – Seeking Alpha” on January 23, 2018. More interesting news about Nuveen Short Duration Credit Opportunities Fund (NYSE:JSD) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Securities America Recruits Advisory Duo with $151 Million in Client Assets – Business Wire” published on October 18, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “5%+ Dividend Yield Portfolio: Back To Winning Ways (March 2017 Review) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 03, 2017.

More notable recent Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Selling Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Financial Sector Update for 07/15/2019: CLDC, C, HIFS, JPM, BAC, WFC, USB – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Hingham Savings Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results Nasdaq:HIFS – GlobeNewswire” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 14, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “I Built A List Of Growing Companies And Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Made The Cut – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 114,693 shares to 1.57 million valued at $126.15M in 2019Q1. It also upped Booking Hldgs Inc stake by 1,981 shares and now owns 48,029 shares. Tower Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:TSEM) was raised too.