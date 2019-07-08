Epoch Investment Partners Cut Compass Minerals Intl (CMP) Position as Market Valuation Rose; Armistice Capital Raised Stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals (ADMS) as Stock Price Declined

Epoch Investment Partners Inc decreased its stake in Compass Minerals Intl Inc (CMP) by 40.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc sold 143,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.74% with the market. The institutional investor held 212,590 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.56 million, down from 356,183 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Compass Minerals Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.96 during the last trading session, reaching $53.88. About 62,339 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 20.78% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 25.21% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS CURRENTLY SEES MINIMAL IMPACT FROM STRIKE; 14/05/2018 – S&PGR Lwrs Compass Minerals Rtg To ‘BB-‘; Otlk Neg; 10/04/2018 – Compass Minerals: Increased Snow Activity Pushes Salt Sales Volumes Above Prior Yr Results; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – IMPLEMENTED CONTINGENCY OPERATING PROCEDURES & EXPECTS TO OPERATE MINE AT OR NEAR PLANNED OPERATING RATES FOR 2018; 09/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Declares Dividend; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals 1Q EPS 37c; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 15/05/2018 – M&G Adds Compass Minerals, Exits Vipshop Holdings: 13F; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS: LABOR STRIKE AT GODERICH, ONTARIO, SALT MINE

Armistice Capital Llc increased its stake in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc (ADMS) by 317.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Armistice Capital Llc bought 2.09M shares as the company’s stock declined 38.45% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.74M shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.51M, up from 658,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Armistice Capital Llc who had been investing in Adamas Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $158.04M market cap company. The stock decreased 4.33% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $5.74. About 139,044 shares traded. Adamas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMS) has declined 82.00% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 86.43% the S&P500. Some Historical ADMS News: 15/03/2018 – ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS – ANNOUNCES RESULTS FROM TWO POOLED PHASE 3 STUDIES IN PARKINSON’S DISEASE PATIENTS WITH DYSKINESIA; 26/03/2018 – ADAMAS FINANCE ASIA LTD ADAM.L – INCREASE OF COMPANY’S INDIRECT SHAREHOLDING IN HKMH FROM 79.26% TO 84.81%; 15/03/2018 – Adamas Announces Publication of Data Supporting the Benefits of GOCOVRI™ in Parkinson’s Disease Patients with Dyskinesia; 26/03/2018 – Adamas Pharma Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – ADAMAS REPORTS PHASE 3 DATA OF GOCOVRI IN PARKINSON’S PATIENTS; 15/05/2018 – Adamas Pharma Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Adamas Pharma at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 15/05/2018 – Ghost Tree Capital Buys New 1.2% Position in Adamas Pharma; 05/04/2018 – ADAMAS FIN ASIA LTD – DISPOSAL AND NOTICE OF GENERAL MEETING; 15/03/2018 – ADAMAS PHARMACEUTICALS – THE 2 POOLED PHASE 3 STUDIES SHOWED GOCOVRI-TREATED PATIENTS EXPERIENCED 41 PCT FALL IN DYSKINESIA FROM BASELINE AT WEEK 12

More notable recent Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Compass Minerals to Host Conference Call to Discuss Third-Quarter 2018 Financial Results – Business Wire” on October 11, 2018, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For February 11, 2019 – Benzinga” published on February 11, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Digging For A Market Deal? Check Out Compass Minerals – Seeking Alpha” on November 01, 2018. More interesting news about Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Compass Minerals President/CEO Malecha to depart immediately – Seeking Alpha” published on November 19, 2018 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “MBII: Marrone Bio Innovations has initiated a new venture to develop enhanced plant nutrient products. – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 17, 2019.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $370,167 activity. The insider Reece Joseph E bought 1,000 shares worth $53,510. Fischer Valdemar L bought $104,400 worth of stock or 2,000 shares. $36,547 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) shares were bought by WALKER LORI A. On Monday, May 13 Standen James D. bought $36,019 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) or 692 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 22 investors sold CMP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Envestnet Asset Mgmt has 0% invested in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 27,256 shares. State Bank Of America De accumulated 197,715 shares. North Star Management Corp stated it has 725 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt System reported 0.01% stake. Suntrust Banks Inc reported 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). New York-based Millennium Mgmt Lc has invested 0.01% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Nordea Management Ab invested in 100,031 shares. Enterprise Fincl Serv invested in 0% or 16 shares. Shelton Cap Mngmt owns 204 shares. Citadel Ltd Com, Illinois-based fund reported 81,412 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys owns 48,090 shares. Paloma Ptnrs Mngmt reported 0.03% stake. Lapides Asset Management Limited Co has 148,600 shares for 3.05% of their portfolio. Stifel Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) for 30,958 shares.

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62B and $22.89B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 171,562 shares to 1.26 million shares, valued at $105.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Accenture Plc Ireland (NYSE:ACN) by 2,098 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,060 shares, and has risen its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL).

Analysts await Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, up 30.43% or $0.07 from last year’s $-0.23 per share. After $0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Compass Minerals International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -172.73% negative EPS growth.