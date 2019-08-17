Epoch Investment Partners Continues to Hold Holding in Logmein (LOGM); As Pfizer (PFE) Market Value Declined, Holder Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Lowered Its Position by $29.40 Million

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Logmein Inc (LOGM) by 20.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 230,172 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.24% . The institutional investor held 1.34M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $107.06 million, up from 1.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Logmein Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $68.15. About 474,176 shares traded or 0.26% up from the average. LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) has declined 6.50% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical LOGM News: 26/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC LOGM.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.49 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Mizuho Initiates Coverage Of LogMeIn At Buy — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – LogMeIn Partners with Verizon to Provide LastPass to Fios and High-Speed Internet Customers; 23/03/2018 – LOGMEIN USA TO HAVE ACCESS TO $400M REVOLVING CREDIT LINE; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 Adj EPS $5.20-Adj EPS $5.31; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn 1Q Adj EPS $1.21; 09/04/2018 – LOGMEIN INC – IMMEDIATELY FOLLOWING CONCLUSION OF COMPANY’S 2018 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS, SIZE OF BOARD WILL BE REDUCED BACK TO NINE; 26/04/2018 – LogMeIn Sees FY18 EPS 85c-EPS 96c; 09/04/2018 – LogMeIn Names Sara Andrews to Bd of Directors; 10/05/2018 – LogMeIn’s Jive and GoToStage Win Stevie® Awards for New Product or Service of the Year from the 2018 American Business Award

Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc sold 6,930 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 70 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $297,000, down from 7,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petersen Flynn & Dinsmore Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.65B market cap company. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $34.65. About 27.60 million shares traded or 6.75% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 29/05/2018 – Phase lll lMpower130 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Helped People With Metastatic Non-Squamous Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer Live Significantly Longer Compared to; 17/04/2018 – Genmab Announces Net Sales of DARZALEX® (daratumumab) for First Quarter of 2018; 23/03/2018 – Pfizer’s Consumer Deal Fizzles, but Drug Giant Still Has Options; 10/05/2018 – GENENTECH- RESULTS FROM IMBLAZE370 SHOWED TREATMENT WITH TECENTRIQ ALONE DID NOT PROVIDE MEANINGFUL CLINICAL BENEFIT COMPARED TO REGORAFENIB; 22/03/2018 – Pfizer Inc. CDS Widens 5 Bps, Most in 3 Years; 01/05/2018 – PFE STILL PLANNING DECISION THIS YEAR ON CONSUMER HEALTH UNIT; 17/05/2018 – PFIZER INC – TREATMENT WITH LYRICA AT LOWER DOSE DID NOT RESULT IN STATISTICALLY SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN SEIZURE FREQUENCY VERSUS PLACEBO; 21/04/2018 – DJ Pfizer Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFE); 23/03/2018 – PFIZER: CHANTIX/CHAMPIX DIDN’T MEET CONTINUOUS ABSTINENCE RATE; 21/05/2018 – KARO PHARMA RECEIVES MILESTONE PAYMENT FOR RORGAMMA PROJECT FROM PFIZER

Epoch Investment Partners Inc, which manages about $43.62 billion and $22.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Texas Instrs Inc (NASDAQ:TXN) by 219,259 shares to 2.14 million shares, valued at $227.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 74,777 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.59 million shares, and cut its stake in Nutrien Ltd.

More notable recent LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LogMeIn Sets Date to Announce Second Quarter 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “NVIDIA (NVDA) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Earnings Preview: LogMein (LOGM) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on April 18, 2019. More interesting news about LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “LogMeIn: Long-Term Challenges In Focus Following Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Analysts Cautious On LogMeIn: ‘The Stock Will Likely Remain A ‘Show Me’ Story’ – Benzinga” with publication date: February 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 47 investors sold LOGM shares while 78 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 44.42 million shares or 8.13% less from 48.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Inc Pa invested 0.02% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Copeland Lc stated it has 237,162 shares. Jump Trading Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Champlain Prtn Ltd has 1.52 million shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Freshford Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 3.37% or 219,433 shares. Arizona State Retirement stated it has 0.03% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Rhumbline Advisers reported 130,441 shares stake. Pennsylvania-based Sei Investments has invested 0.04% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). The United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Mngmt Limited has invested 0% in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Gargoyle Advisor Limited Co has 17,136 shares for 1.32% of their portfolio. Globeflex Capital LP accumulated 2,613 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Carroll Associate Inc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LogMeIn, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOGM). Strategic Global Lc, a California-based fund reported 2,577 shares. 3,050 were accumulated by Parametrica Mngmt. Bailard stated it has 10,130 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cornerstone holds 70 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Bowen Hanes Inc owns 0.14% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 75,902 shares. 1.28M are owned by Suvretta Management Ltd Liability Company. Rowland And Investment Counsel Adv stated it has 59,803 shares. Beck Mack & Oliver Ltd Liability Com holds 96,628 shares. Shine Invest Advisory has 0.1% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Adirondack Tru Communication stated it has 19,997 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Eastern State Bank reported 0.37% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 169,477 were reported by Markston Intl Lc. Glenmede Tru Com Na owns 3.95 million shares or 0.76% of their US portfolio. First City Capital Incorporated has 62,492 shares for 1.91% of their portfolio. Mackay Shields Ltd Com invested in 1.47M shares. Ci Invests, Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 1.16 million shares. Alpine Woods Capital Investors Llc holds 0.21% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 22,213 shares. Tower Bridge Advisors stated it has 0% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).