Epoch Investment Partners Boosted Its Travelers Companies (TRV) Stake by $6.23 Million; Share Price Rose; Davidson D A & Company Stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) Boosted by $935,145 as Share Value Declined

Epoch Investment Partners Inc increased its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV) by 34.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Epoch Investment Partners Inc bought 45,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 175,883 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.12 million, up from 130,403 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc who had been investing in Travelers Companies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $152.2. About 134,175 shares traded. The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) has risen 12.71% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.28% the S&P500. Some Historical TRV News: 24/05/2018 – Hilton Garden Inn Asks Foodies, Fans and Travelers to Vote for New Additions to Its Dining Menu; 10/04/2018 – Airbus Will Let Travelers Sleep in the Cargo Hold (Video); 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Core Return on Equity 11.9; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Catastrophe Loss Net Of Reinsurance Pretax $354M; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – QTRLY CATASTROPHE LOSSES, NET OF REINSURANCEWERE $354 MLN VS $347 MLN; 24/04/2018 – TRAVELERS COMPANIES INC TRV.N – BOARD DECLARED 7 PCT INCREASE IN COMPANY’S REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND TO $0.77 PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Travelers 1Q Net Written Premiums $6.82B; 14/05/2018 – Comic Book Res: EXCLUSIVE PREVIEW: The Travelers Make Their Final Stand in Batman #47; 24/04/2018 – Travelers’ Profit Gets Lift From Premiums, Investments; 06/04/2018 – Europe-Bound Travelers Have A New Travel Medical Insurance Option

Davidson D A & Company increased its stake in Intl Paper Co (IP) by 6.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davidson D A & Company bought 20,781 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.15% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 364,933 shares of the paper company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $16.78M, up from 344,152 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davidson D A & Company who had been investing in Intl Paper Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $42.32. About 519,547 shares traded. International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) has declined 17.32% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.75% the S&P500. Some Historical IP News: 16/05/2018 – International Paper says it will not make hostile bid for Smurfit; 07/03/2018 – MOODY’S: INTL PAPER’S BID TO BUY SMURFIT IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 06/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects offer from International Paper; 06/03/2018 – International Paper: Deal Values Smurfit Kappa at Total EUR8.6 Bln; 07/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa reaffirms rejection of International Paper approach; 15/04/2018 – INTERNATIONAL PAPER APPM – ANNUAL OUTAGE MAINTENANCE; 24/05/2018 – International Paper CFO to Speak at 2018 Vertical Research Partners Global Materials Conference; 17/04/2018 – Feeding America® And International Paper Join Forces To Help People Facing Hunger And Recovering From Disasters; 04/05/2018 – SMURFIT’S O’MAHONY: IP BID DOESN’T VALUE SKG’S INTRINSIC WORTH; 26/03/2018 – Smurfit Kappa rejects raised bid from International Paper

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 50 investors sold IP shares while 223 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 223 raised stakes. 316.13 million shares or 0.76% less from 318.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Security Bancorporation Of So Dak has invested 0.85% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). 56,356 are owned by Argi Invest Lc. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh reported 0.06% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). 586,448 were accumulated by Deprince Race And Zollo Inc. Keybank National Association Oh reported 9,793 shares. Amica Mutual Insurance stated it has 0.12% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). First Manhattan owns 0% invested in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP) for 3,744 shares. Waverton Ltd reported 0.04% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Qci Asset Management New York owns 41 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Llc has 442,599 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Umb State Bank N A Mo reported 0.02% of its portfolio in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Edge Wealth Mgmt Limited Co owns 440 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wellington Shields Mngmt Ltd Liability stated it has 0.04% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP). Parkside Bancorp reported 839 shares. The Kentucky-based Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Fund has invested 0.08% in International Paper Company (NYSE:IP).

Davidson D A & Company, which manages about $9.65 billion and $5.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 4,391 shares to 156,885 shares, valued at $12.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in City Office Reit Inc (NYSE:CIO) by 251,333 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 405,686 shares, and cut its stake in Instructure Inc.

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $2.10 million activity.