Eplus (PLUS) Shareholder Matarin Capital Management Has Decreased Position; As Walt Disney Company (DIS) Market Value Rose, Holder Hendley & Co Decreased Its Position by $1.66 Million

Matarin Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Eplus Inc (PLUS) by 55.58% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matarin Capital Management Llc sold 21,436 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.01% . The institutional investor held 17,133 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.18M, down from 38,569 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matarin Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Eplus Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.58% or $1.98 during the last trading session, reaching $74.64. About 87,429 shares traded. ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) has declined 22.55% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PLUS News: 21/04/2018 – DJ ePlus inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PLUS); 26/04/2018 – EPlus Announces Stk Repurchase Program; 04/04/2018 – ePlus Wins Healthcare Solution Partner of the Year at Intel Technology Partner Awards; 09/05/2018 – EPlus Expands Executive Management Team With Darren Raiguel as Oper Chief; 30/05/2018 – ePlus Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 28/03/2018 ePlus at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – ePlus 4Q EPS 65c; 05/04/2018 – EPlus Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – ePlus to Sponsor and Present at the CyberHub Summit; 09/05/2018 – ePlus Expands Executive Management Team with Chief Operating Officer

Hendley & Co Inc decreased its stake in Walt Disney Company (DIS) by 15.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hendley & Co Inc sold 11,909 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 67,423 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.42M, down from 79,332 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hendley & Co Inc who had been investing in Walt Disney Company for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $234.11 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.31 during the last trading session, reaching $129.96. About 7.77M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 25/05/2018 – DISNEY CUTS 4-DAY FORECAST FOR SOLO: A STAR WARS STORY; 08/05/2018 – Disney results top forecasts as Iger expects to prevail in Fox deal; 23/05/2018 – Fortune: Comcast Is Preparing an All-Cash Bid to Break Up the Disney-Fox Marriage; 29/05/2018 – CNBC: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash; 09/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer pushes back on the market’s reaction to Disney expanding its ESPN offerings and Walmart taking a majority stake in Flipkart; 08/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – SHAREHOLDERS REJECTED TWO SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS, ONE REGARDING LOBBYING DISCLOSURE, OTHER REGARDING CO’S PROXY ACCESS BYLAW; 27/05/2018 – Alan Farley: “Disney’s Solo: A Star Wars Story is coming in $15.8M shy of its low-end $130M forecast with an estimated 4-day; 08/03/2018 – DISNEY ANNUAL MEETING BEGINS IN HOUSTON; 02/05/2018 – Comcast CEO wants Fox assets Disney is purchasing: Gasparino; 24/05/2018 – Netflix Tussles Disney for Crown; Autonomous Uber Fail: TMT Wrap

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.28, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 13 investors sold PLUS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 11.81 million shares or 3.45% less from 12.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 15,136 shares. Fiduciary Management Inc Wi reported 873,721 shares. Camarda Advsr Limited Com owns 51 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wells Fargo & Mn has invested 0% in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS). Arizona State Retirement holds 21,112 shares. Ameriprise Incorporated accumulated 0.01% or 233,999 shares. 4,514 are held by Campbell And Company Invest Adviser Limited Company. Connecticut-based Zebra Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.28% in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS). Eulav Asset Mgmt has invested 0.24% in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS). National Bank Of Ny Mellon Corp holds 0% or 185,529 shares. Ls Invest Lc reported 411 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca owns 16,102 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Vanguard Group Inc has invested 0% in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS). Menta Limited Com invested 0.09% of its portfolio in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS). Fiera holds 0.01% or 24,138 shares.

Matarin Capital Management Llc, which manages about $198.00M and $1.40 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nic Inc (NASDAQ:EGOV) by 27,307 shares to 712,245 shares, valued at $11.42 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC) by 194,403 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.32 million shares, and has risen its stake in Evertec Inc (NYSE:EVTC).

Analysts await ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $1.02 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.51 from last year’s $1.53 per share. PLUS’s profit will be $13.77 million for 18.29 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.20 actual earnings per share reported by ePlus inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its down 1.59, from 2.8 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 78 investors sold DIS shares while 627 reduced holdings. 195 funds opened positions while 660 raised stakes. 1.17 billion shares or 7.23% more from 1.09 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nomura Asset Mgmt Co Ltd, Japan-based fund reported 367,766 shares. Moreover, Clifford Swan Investment Counsel Ltd has 1.66% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 225,821 shares. Fragasso Gp reported 0.74% stake. Wms Lc reported 18,415 shares. The Illinois-based Oakbrook Investments Lc has invested 2.78% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Llc reported 27,418 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Segment Wealth Management Ltd Co stated it has 3,676 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Private Management Group holds 0.01% or 1,710 shares in its portfolio. Pggm Investments invested 0.81% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). 1,771 were accumulated by Carderock Capital. 15,161 are held by St Johns Invest Mngmt Com. Veritable LP reported 94,803 shares. Alesco Advisors Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.02% or 2,405 shares. Blue Edge Cap Lc reported 0% stake. Jefferies Grp Ltd Liability Com invested 0.05% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95 billion for 30.08 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.