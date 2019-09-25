Eplus (PLUS) Holder Goldman Sachs Group Lifted Position; Main Street Research Holds Holding in Bhp Billiton LTD Adr (BHP)

Main Street Research Llc increased its stake in Bhp Billiton Ltd Adr (BHP) by 2.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Main Street Research Llc bought 6,422 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.80% . The institutional investor held 314,337 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.27M, up from 307,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Main Street Research Llc who had been investing in Bhp Billiton Ltd Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.75% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $49.21. About 3.50M shares traded or 88.43% up from the average. BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) has risen 11.67% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BHP News: 18/04/2018 – ADELAIDE BRIGHTON SIGNS CONTRACT W/ BHP ON CEMENT SUPPLY; 24/04/2018 – UNION AT BHP’S ESCONDIDA COPPER MINE SAYS NO ADVANCE AGREEMENT LIKELY BEFORE OFFICIAL TALKS IN JUNE; 30/04/2018 – COOPER, AWE, MITSUI TO BUY BHP’S 90% STAKE IN MINERVA CASINO; 18/04/2018 – Prosecutors, Samarco to ask more time for disaster’s compensation plan; 06/04/2018 – ADRs End Lower; BHP Billiton Ltd., Rio Tinto and Telecom Italia Trade Actively; 05/03/2018 – PEMEX TO PARTICIPATE IN MEXICO’S UPCOMING UNCONVENTIONAL AUCTION, COULD LOOK FOR PARTNERS TO FORM CONSORTIA -CEO; 18/04/2018 – BHP SAYS FY OUTPUT GUIDANCE REMAINS UNCHANGED FOR PETROLEUM; 18/04/2018 – BHP: OPTION FOR MORE SCARBOROUGH STAKE MAY BE PRIOR TO DEC. 31; 20/03/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : EXANE BNP PARIBAS RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 23/04/2018 – BHP Billiton The Extension Will End on June 25

Goldman Sachs Group Inc increased its stake in Eplus Inc (PLUS) by 105.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc bought 93,213 shares as the company's stock declined 19.01% . The institutional investor held 181,620 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.52 million, up from 88,407 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc who had been investing in Eplus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.63 during the last trading session, reaching $76.93. About 66,114 shares traded. ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) has declined 22.55% since September 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500.

More notable recent ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Plus Products Proposed Shares for Debt Private Placement – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP) Takes On Some Risk With Its Use Of Debt – Yahoo Finance” published on September 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Be Delighted With RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:RAVE) ROE Of 65%? – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019. More interesting news about ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Plus Therapeutics, Inc. Announces Pricing Of $15 Million Underwritten Public Offering – GlobeNewswire” published on September 23, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Goldman Sachs: 5 Strong Value Stocks To Buy Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold PLUS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 11.81 million shares or 3.45% less from 12.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Millennium Management Limited Liability Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 79,372 shares. Huntington Bancshares owns 0% invested in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) for 625 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 5,764 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems reported 0.02% in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS). Mutual Of America Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 489 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS). Fiera Cap reported 24,138 shares. Aqr accumulated 103,969 shares. 10,678 are owned by Thrivent Fin For Lutherans. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership reported 0% of its portfolio in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS). Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS). 10,368 were reported by Voya Inv Mngmt Lc. Moreover, Quantbot Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS). Northern Tru Corp owns 293,845 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Llc has 0.03% invested in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) for 8,466 shares.