Eplus (PLUS) Holder Fiduciary Management Increased Position; Zevin Asset Management Has Cut Its Holding in Unilever Plc (UL) by $542,900 as Market Valuation Declined

Fiduciary Management Inc increased its stake in Eplus Inc. (PLUS) by 9.26% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fiduciary Management Inc bought 74,020 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.01% . The institutional investor held 873,721 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.23 million, up from 799,701 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc who had been investing in Eplus Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.21% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $78.7. About 54,731 shares traded. ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) has declined 22.55% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical PLUS News: 19/04/2018 – ePlus to Sponsor and Present at the CyberHub Summit

Zevin Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Unilever Plc (UL) by 3.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zevin Asset Management Llc sold 8,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.22% . The institutional investor held 265,756 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.47M, down from 274,656 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zevin Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Unilever Plc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.78 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $60.42. About 460,336 shares traded. The Unilever Group (NYSE:UL) has risen 6.05% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.05% the S&P500. Some Historical UL News: 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC UNILEVE.LG – FY REVENUE 90.77 BLN NAIRA VS 69.78 BLN NAIRA YR AGO; 15/03/2018 – Aloof British government helped steer Unilever to Rotterdam; 24/05/2018 – UNILEVER GHANA MD YEO SAYS IN INTERVIEW IN ACCRA; 08/05/2018 – Unilever Ice Cream Heats up the Freezer Aisle with 20 New Frozen Treats; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Revises Unilever Outlook to Stable from Negative; Affirms at ‘A+’; 19/04/2018 – Unilever Plans $7.4 Billion Buyback (Video); 15/03/2018 – Unilever picks Rotterdam over London as corporate HQ; 15/03/2018 – The Cable – Theresa May, Unilever & Toys R Us; 15/03/2018 – UNILEVER PLC ULVR.L – THESE DIVISIONS – BEAUTY & PERSONAL CARE, HOME CARE, AND FOODS & REFRESHMENT – WILL BE MORE EMPOWERED, WITH GREATER RESPONSIBILITY FOR MAKING LONG- TERM STRATEGIC CHOICES AND; 19/04/2018 – Unilever confident shareholders will agree to go Dutch

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.97 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 13 investors sold PLUS shares while 48 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 11.81 million shares or 3.45% less from 12.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The California-based Menta Capital Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS). Commercial Bank Of Mellon Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) for 185,529 shares. Hotchkis Wiley Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 39,280 shares. Northern Tru Corp has 293,845 shares. Eaton Vance has 0% invested in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS). Wells Fargo And Company Mn holds 0% or 108,340 shares. Wellington Management Gru Llp holds 277,219 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Kbc Group Inc Nv has 0% invested in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) for 3,411 shares. Campbell Newman Asset Management reported 0.08% stake. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 4,635 shares. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS). Dupont Cap Management holds 0.01% of its portfolio in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) for 5,203 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 0% or 10,678 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement invested 0% of its portfolio in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS). Chatham Cap Gp Inc has 0.35% invested in ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) for 20,293 shares.

Fiduciary Management Inc, which manages about $20.63B and $15.64B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Expeditors Int’l. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 85,987 shares to 6.01M shares, valued at $455.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Avery Dennison Corp. (NYSE:AVY) by 15,190 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.57M shares, and cut its stake in Ppg Industries Inc (NYSE:PPG).

