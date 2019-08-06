ePlus inc. (PLUS)’s Financial Results Comparing With Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI)

Since ePlus inc. (NASDAQ:PLUS) and Smith Micro Software Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) are part of the Application Software industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ePlus inc. 82 0.71 N/A 4.66 16.29 Smith Micro Software Inc. 3 5.27 N/A -0.05 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows ePlus inc. and Smith Micro Software Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ePlus inc. 0.00% 15.7% 8.1% Smith Micro Software Inc. 0.00% -23.4% -12.4%

Risk and Volatility

ePlus inc. has a beta of 1.34 and its 34.00% more volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Smith Micro Software Inc. has a 0.38 beta which is 62.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

ePlus inc. and Smith Micro Software Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 93.1% and 9.6%. 1.8% are ePlus inc.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% are Smith Micro Software Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) ePlus inc. 0.09% 6.62% -19.01% -0.85% -22.55% 6.65% Smith Micro Software Inc. 78.27% 92.6% 106.55% 229.12% 141.53% 232.78%

For the past year ePlus inc. was less bullish than Smith Micro Software Inc.

Summary

ePlus inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Smith Micro Software Inc.

ePlus inc., an engineering-centric technology solutions provider, provides information technology (IT) products and services, flexible leasing and financing solutions, and enterprise supply management in the United States. It operates through two segments, Technology and Financing. The Technology segment sells IT products, such as hardware, software, maintenance, software assurance, and services; and offers advanced professional and managed services, including data center infrastructure, networking, security, cloud, and collaboration, as well as ePlus managed, professional, security, staff augmentation, server and desktop support, and project management services. This segment also offers proprietary software products comprising OneSource IT, an online Web based software portal for customers purchasing IT equipment, software, and services; OneSource Procurement, a Web-based software tool to facilitate procurement of various assets; OneSource Asset Management, a software platform for managing and tracking corporate assets consisting of vendor maintenance contracts; and OneSource DigitalPaper, a document management software application. The Financing segment specializes in financing arrangements, including direct financing, sales-type and operating leases, notes receivable, and consumption based financing arrangements, as well as underwriting and management of IT equipment and assets. Its financing operations comprise sales, pricing, credit, contracts, accounting, and risk and asset management. This segment primarily finances IT equipment, such as accessories and software, communication-related equipment, and medical equipment. The company serves commercial entities, state and local governments, government contractors, and educational institutions. The company was formerly known as MLC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to ePlus inc. in 1999. ePlus inc. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Herndon, Virginia.